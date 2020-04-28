MGK: Don't Expect Mega-Cap Momentum To Continue Post Earnings

For long-run investors, small-cap value is likely a much better place to invest than mega-/large-cap growth despite recent price action.

The outperformance pattern of the mega-cap growth ETF MGK mirrors that of growth stocks leading up to the dot-com crash.

This is a bit of an anomaly, as small-cap value is usually a long-run outperforming style, while large-cap growth is often the poorest.

When most investors think of likely long-run outperforming style ETFs, they'd likely consider small-cap growth and large-cap value as the best opportunities. Small-cap growth to search for small companies likely to become large companies. Large-cap value to pick major resilient firms that have fallen on temporarily poor times and are likely to mean-revert.

Despite this, it is actually the giants that have been outperforming over the past decade, with mega-cap growth being one of the top-performing styles. This can be seen through an ETF like the Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK). To compare, also take a look at the performance of the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR), the Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK), and Vanguard Value ETF (VTV):

Data by YCharts

As you can see, growth has outperformed value and large has outperformed small. This is actually a bit of an anomaly. From 1927 to 2005, the inflation-adjusted average annualized returns for small-cap value was 12%, while large-cap value had 9%. Interestingly, both large and small growth styles only saw 6%. In other words, the small-cap value usually delivered twice the annual returns of growth investment strategies.

Of course, the outperformance of small-cap value and underperformance of large-cap growth may be the reason for the change. Perhaps there were too many value investors, which caused a dearth of quality small-cap value stocks (see: oil). Growth had also underperformed during the 2000s following the first technology bubble, which caused an abundance of cheaper large-cap growth names (see: (AAPL)).

Interestingly, the outperformance of mega-cap growth over small-cap value has accelerated higher over the past four years and, specifically, the past four months. The COVID-19 crash in March brought the MGK/VBR ratio to an extreme, as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

During the COVID-19 crash, MGK fell 30% peak-to-trough, while VBR declined 45%. VBR also remains 30% below its peak, while MGK merely 11%. Given the outperformance of MGK, it comes as little surprise that inflows into the fund have been extremely high over the past few months. Its number of shares outstanding has actually risen 36% and seems to be accelerating higher:

This rally has brought MGK's total AUM to $5.1 billion. With many investors speculating so, will the outperformance continue? If so, how long?

A Closer Look Into MGK

The difference between MGK and a large-cap growth fund is that MGK's are larger. The current median market capitalization of stock in MGK is $164 billion, while it is $118 billion in the S&P 500.

Frankly, MGK is very similar to the Nasdaq 100 today. Its top holdings are Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG), and Facebook (FB). These five companies make up 42% of MGK's total holdings, giving it a relatively high concentration risk. It also owns companies like Home Depot (HD), Comcast (CMCSA), and Netflix (NFLX). Here is the fund's current sector exposure:

(Source: Vanguard)

Once again, this is generally similar to that of the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). 64% of QQQ is in technology, while 44% is in MGK. In both funds, the second major sector is consumer discretionary, though MGK also has exposure to financials and industrials, which are of little exposure in the Nasdaq 100.

Technology and consumer discretionary have been the two top-performing sectors over the past few years. The decline in interest rates has caused their (expected-to-be growing) future cash flows to rise dramatically. These stocks are also among the most popular and well-known today, which may be promoting buying among newer investors.

Long-Run Fundamental Outlook for MGK

MGK's holdings come at a very high weighted-average "P/E" valuation of 27X. This means it would take the average company in the fund 27 years of its current earnings to earn back its share price. That said, it also has a high weighted-average earnings growth rate of 20% and a strong ROE of 25%.

If we assume these companies can maintain this growth-rate long term, MGK would be fairly valued or even undervalued. However, questions arise as to how much larger and societally ubiquitous companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon can be. As you can see below, the general trend in revenue growth from these companies has been lower:

Data by YCharts

As these companies acquire most of the U.S population as customers, the marginal customer will become increasingly expensive and less valuable. As one example, Netflix saw a substantial increase in subscribers in March, but managed to miss on earnings due to the marketing and operational costs of those new customers.

With growth becoming tapped-out in the U.S, most of these companies are making efforts to expand into Asia. Due to efforts from the PRC, they are facing significant competition. Even more, revenue per customer is usually lower in regions with a generally lower-income population.

MGK also owns payment processors like Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), which are facing increasing regulatory and competitive pressures. See "Pipes Being Laid To Break The Visa-Mastercard Oligopoly" for more detail.

What I find interesting is that the growth of these companies was highest from 2010-2014, when most were delivering the same or worse performance as the S&P 500. They also had far lower valuations back then, with AAPL trading at a P/E of 10X in 2013-2014. Today, actual growth is lower and valuations are higher. Personally, this seems to be a clear sign of market dislocation.

Another interesting chart is the S&P 500 growth index as a ratio of that of the Russell 2000 value index. As you can see below, this ratio seems to be repeating its 1997-2000 pattern:

Data by YCharts

Of course, today is not 2000, but the chart is eerily similar. We see a linear uptrend for a few years and then a rampant "blow-off-top" increase. Following the peak, there was about a decade of considerable underperformance of growth stocks.

Looking Forward

Personally, it seems clear that the valuation of mega-cap growth stocks has diverged from reality. Yes, these are generally higher-quality well-known companies that are adored by the masses. Most have decent free cash flow and are not encumbered by significant debt, though many are - see NFLX.

That said, they are highly unlikely to continue to grow at the rate they had over the past decade. If there already concerns that Amazon, Google, and Apple have too much power over the economy, just imagine what it would be like if they were 5X-10X larger.

Still, if a company is detached from its fundamental value, there is nothing stopping it from going higher. As such, we are more reliant on technical price patterns and momentum. My favorite is the total return ratio of MGK and VBR.

As you can see below, the outperformance trend of MGK was very favorable until mid-March (about when the market bottomed):

Data by YCharts

Since then, it has still been positive, but with less momentum than in the past. It is unclear if the ratio has peaked, but its "blow-off-top" momentum has faded.

Given this as well as the fundamentals and long-term cycle, it seems clear that long-run investors are better off in small-cap value than in mega-cap growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL, NFLX, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.