I have recently written an article on Invesco's (IVZ) high-yield dividend ETF, and why the fund has underperformed the broad market so far this year despite the generally conservative "dividend" and "low volatility" labels assigned to its name. But I continue to think that dividend investing may prove to be a better strategy than simply holding the S&P 500 going forward, as this seems to have been the case over a multi-decade period of time.

Rather than focusing on yield alone, I believe now is the time to pay closer attention to fundamentals. It is exactly this concern for superior historical returns and growth prospects that I think makes the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW) a better dividend play during troubled times.

Image credit

Yield plus quality

I did my initial review of DGRW around this time last year. In that article, I highlighted that "WisdomTree's ETF is more focused on the quality and growth prospects of the companies whose stocks the fund holds, rather than on the size of the dividend payments." The fund does so by allocating capital to stocks according to the following screen and ranking criteria:

Size screen: minimum market cap of $2 billion

Growth factor: best long-term earnings growth expectations

Quality factor: best three-year historical averages for ROE (return on equity) and ROA (return on assets)

By applying the filters above, WisdomTree effectively picks dividend-paying stocks of companies that (1) are likely large enough to be a key player in their industries, (2) have provided evidence that they can operate profitably and (3) are expected to carry forward their above-average financial track records. This seems to me like a compelling marriage of market-beating yield (since non-dividend payers are included in the S&P 500) and better fundamentals that make the dividend payments more sustainable.

DGRW's top ten holdings as of late April (see graph below) seem to be consistent with the three key characteristics mentioned above. Verizon (VZ), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and PepsiCo (PEP) are a few names worth highlighting, and are also sizable positions in my All-Equities SRG portfolio.

Source: WisdomTree's website

A bit better balance

One unintended consequence of WisdomTree's stock-picking criteria that I appreciate is a better sector balance. The graph below depicts DGRW's top five sector allocations (I have chosen to consolidate tech and communication services) compared to how much of each is represented in the S&P 500.

Notice a few things. First, the tech group accounts for slightly less of DGRW's total investments, while the portfolio is allocated to a few other top sectors at 15% at least. As a result, DGRW is less dependent than the S&P 500 on a single industry (tech and communication services, in this case) continuing to outperform the rest of the economy going forward.

Also, DGRW is more heavily invested in two key sectors that tend to do relatively better during tougher economic times: healthcare and consumer staples. The former has been a key outperformer in 2020, due to the nature of the crisis that triggered the current recession. On the flip side, DGRW is much less exposed (13% allocation) to three pro-cyclical sectors that make up 27% of the S&P 500, and that have done particularly poorly so far this year: financial services, consumer discretionary and energy.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from WisdomTree and Siblis

In conclusion

Certainly compared to high-yield ETFs, I believe DGRW is a better play for income-seeking investors. This is particularly true now that quality is arguably a more desirable feature to pursue in the stock market instead of low prices or bargain-level valuations.