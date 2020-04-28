Editor's note: This article was amended on 4/28/2020 to reflect a clarification related to furloughed workers.

I know, I know … I’ve written plenty of times that I believe Old Dominion (NASDAQ:ODFL) is the best less-than-truckload (or LTL) carrier out there, and quite possibly one of the best-run companies I follow irrespective of industry, but it’s always just so darn expensive. And it certainly won’t hurt the “forget about valuation, just buy good companies and hang on…” argument to note that the shares are up another 15% from my last article – a time period over which the S&P 500 fell 10%, the Dow Jones Transport Index fell 23%, and my preferred proxy for industrials likewise fell a little less than 23%.

I honestly have no concerns about Old Dominion heading into this downturn, at least from an operational perspective. The company will probably lose some share to more aggressive pricing, but when economic conditions turn back up, the company will win most of that back on its higher service quality. Likewise, I see no reason why Old Dominion can’t continue its value-conscious organic expansion strategy and build its national share to more than 15% over time. But unless you’re content to accept a roughly 6% expected total return on cash flows, valuation is still problematic.

Some Pressure On The Top Line, But Strong Core Ops

With the intra-quarter updates that management provides, it’s typically hard for the sell-side to get too wide of the mark with respect to Old Dominion’s revenue, and while Old Dominion did beat this quarter, it was by less than 1%. Operating performance was quite strong though, and the company beat EBIT expectations by about 8%, with 150bp of margin outperformance.

Revenue fell slightly this quarter, with a significant decline in shipments (down about 5%) offsetting increased weight per shipment (up more than 1%) and pricing (up 3.3% ex-surcharge). As a reminder, other things being equal, higher shipment weights usually have a negative impact on pricing. Operating income rose about 3% this quarter, with the operating ratio improving 60bp, though still worse than its best levels (by about three and a half points). There was nothing especially noteworthy in the operating expenses, as wages (which account for more than half of operating costs) have been pretty stable as a percentage of revenue.

Leveraged To The Industrial Decline

It’s clear from a host of economic indicators and company reports that the industrial economy is in for a steep fall in the second quarter, and Old Dominion’s information corroborates that. April revenue per day has declined about 20% so far in April, despite a double-digit increase in shipment weight and a “slightly worse” trend in shipments. That follows a 4.5% decline in March revenue per day and a full first quarter decline of a little less than 2%.

As the above data reflects, Old Dominion has seen a shift in customer behavior to fewer shipments of higher weight, which hurts pricing realizations somewhat. The extent to which this is typical for downturns is kind of moot, as management made the point more than once during the call of highlighting how this downturn is not like past downturns.

It’s also worth noting for those readers not closely familiar with Old Dominion that this company has long focused on industrial customers, with retail making up only about a quarter of revenue. With that, Old Dominion isn’t quite as leveraged to otherwise healthy trends in consumer staples/essentials, but then that’s not unusual for the LTL industry.

Bracing For The Downturn

With a highly variable cost base, management is already moving to reduce negative leverage. The company exited 2019 with about 25% excess capacity after an uptick in capital spending, and management is already moving to park unneeded trucks and limit deadhead miles (miles driven where the truck is not carry a load for customers). Management is also reducing its active employee count. Furloughs have reduced the employee count by about 5% from January, with furloughed workers getting their health care premiums paid by the company and retaining their seniority, with an overall reduction of about 15% on a year-over-year basis.

Management indicated on the call that its competitors have thus far been responsible with respect to pricing. Certainly the drop in diesel fuel costs (down almost 10% between March 16 and April 20 and 20% since the start of the year) helps on pricing through lower fuel surcharges, but I do expect that at least some of Old Dominion’s rivals will try to compete more aggressively on price to keep their trucks full. In the past, this has led to temporary share losses for Old Dominion, but the company has typically regained much of that business on the basis of their superior service levels.

Old Dominion management also guided to $50M less in capex spending this year relative to initial expectations of $315M, with only $20M going for new tractors and trailers ($50M going to IT and other and $195M going to real estate and service expansion). I don’t believe management updated their service center guidance on the first quarter call, but the company had been planning to open 6 to 8 centers this year and had “several” centers that it built but had not yet opened at the end of 2019. I’d expect building plans to proceed, but those openings could be further deferred, as volume isn’t likely to be that strong.

The Outlook

I still expect Old Dominion to generate long-term annualized revenue growth on the high end of the mid-single-digits; 2020 (and maybe some of 2021) will be a negative outlier, but management noted that they’ve had years of 20%-plus growth in recoveries, and I don’t think the Covid-19 recession will change the long-term trajectory. Long-term FCF margins are still a tough modeling exercise; I think the company will see more leverage on IT and real estate investments over time, but will still need to spend on capital equipment (and IT) to maintain its competitive edge.

If long-term revenue growth around 7% and long-term FCF margins in the 13% range are credible estimates, working backwards from today’s price in my DCF model would suggests a roughly 6.5% discount rate. That’s much lower than I’d normally use, even in an environment of lower rates. Likewise, even if I value Old Dominion as an industrial stock with respect to margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, the shares just aren’t cheap.

The Bottom Line

If you think a mid-single-digit discount rate and/or expected return is adequate, by all means go for it. I think Old Dominion is an exceptional company, and my issue has always been the valuation. While that hasn’t kept the stock from generating exceptional long-term returns for over a decade, I think the valuation bar is just too high right now for my comfort.