Freeport-McMoRan's Q1: Coronavirus Crisis Forces Management To Adopt Some Radical Measures

The investors seem to like the proposed measures, but the current crisis is not over and Freeport is not out of the woods yet.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) released its Q1 2020 financial results. As could be expected, given the current metals prices and COVID-19-related production disruptions, the results are not good. Therefore, company management adopted several measures, such as reduction of capital expenditures and suspension of dividends, that should help to preserve cash.

In Q1, Freeport produced 731 million lb copper, 156,000 toz gold, and 19 million lb molybdenum. In comparison to Q4 2019, production declined by 11.6%, 30%, and 9.5% respectively. In the case of all three metals, the production reached its lowest level in more than two years. A big part of the production decline is attributable to the coronavirus crisis. Especially, the suspension of the 53.56%-owned Peruvian Cerro Verde mine had a notable impact on Freeport. Last year, the mine produced around 1 billion lb copper and 29 million lb molybdenum, of which more than 500 million lb copper and 15 million lb molybdenum were attributable to Freeport. The mine suspension started on March 16 and lasted until the end of March. Since April 1, the mine has been operating at approximately 1/3rd of its capacity. That means the Q2 production volumes and financial results will be negatively impacted as well.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Freeport-McMoRan)

Freeport's unit net cash costs increased to $1.9/lb copper. The cash costs increased by 13.8% compared to Q4 2019 and by 6.7% compared to Q1 2019. However, Freeport originally expected the cash costs to be around $2.02/lb, which means that the company was able to beat its own expectations. This partial success was reached due to the higher-than-expected gold credits.

Although Freeport's realized gold price increased by 7.7%, from $1,491/toz in Q4 2019 to $1,606/toz in Q1 2020, the realized copper and molybdenum price decreased by 12.8% and by 4.7% respectively. This, as well as the lower production volumes, had a negative impact on revenues that amounted to only $2.798 billion. This is the lowest level in more than two years. Compared to Q4 209, the revenues declined by 28.5%, and compared to Q1 2019, they declined by 26.2%.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Seeking Alpha and Freeport-McMoRan)

The production decline, in combination with weak metals prices, resulted in negative operating cash flow that equaled -$38 million. It is $208 million less than in Q4 2019 and even $572 million less than in Q1 2019. Also, Freeport's net income declined to the lowest levels in more than two years, as the company recorded a net loss of $491 million in Q1. As a result, the EPS equaled -$0.34. Net income adjusted for charges related to inventory valuation adjustments equaled -$235 million, which leads to adjusted EPS of -$0.16.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Seeking Alpha and Freeport-McMoRan)

As Freeport recorded negative operating cash flow while it recorded capital expenditures of $630 million, its cash position has worsened significantly. As of the end of Q1, the company held cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments worth $1.602 billion, which means a 27.5% decline quarter over quarter. Compared to the same period of last year, Freeport's cash position worsened by 45.7%. As the total debt remained unchanged at $10.074 billion, the net debt increased to $8.472 billion and reached its highest level in more than two years.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Seeking Alpha and Freeport-McMoRan)

To deal with the current situation and preserve cash, Freeport suspended its dividends. Moreover, it has cut the projected capital expenditures and modified the mine plans at some of its operations in order to reduce the production costs. At the North American operations, the overall mining and milling rates should be reduced by 20% and the copper sales should decline by 12%. At the Cerro Verde mine, the 2020 production should be 13% lower compared to the original guidance. At Grasberg, the changes include, especially, the deferral of $200 million in capital expenditures to later years. However, due to the coronavirus-related delays, the new Indonesian smelter won't be completed by the end of 2023, as originally projected. At the Climax molybdenum mine, Freeport intends to cut production by 50%, or by 8.5 million lb molybdenum this year.

Moreover, Freeport decided to cut its 2020 exploration budget by $40 million, to $30 million. The chief executive and financial officers accepted 25% pay cuts. And the general and administrative expenses should be approximately $60 million lower than in 2019.

All the above-mentioned measures should lead to a total 2020 production of 3.1 billion lb copper (originally planned 3.5 billion lb), 780,000 toz gold (originally planned 775,000 toz), and 80 million lb molybdenum (originally planned 88 million lb), at a unit net cash cost of $1.55/lb copper (originally planned $1.75/lb). The 2020 operating cash flow should amount to $1.8 billion instead of $2.4 billion; however, the capital expenditures should be only $2 billion instead of $2.8 billion. This should help to support Freeport's liquidity position. As of the end of Q1, the company held $1.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and it had also $3.5 billion at its disposal under the revolving credit facility.

Importantly, Freeport reiterated the expected growth of the Grasberg mine production (the company owns 48.76%). In 2021, the Indonesian mine should produce 1.4 billion lb copper and 1.4 million toz gold. After the expansion is fully completed, the annual production should climb approximately to 1.55 billion lb copper and 1.6 million toz gold per year, at a net cash cost of approximately $0.20/lb copper.

Despite the weak Q1 results, Freeport stock chart looks bullish. The RSI is approaching only a level of 60, which means that there is still some room to go before overbought territory is reached. The share price is above its 10-day as well as its 50-day moving average; moreover, it seems like the 10-day moving average is about to cross the 50-day one to the upside over the coming days. As a bonus, today, the share price closed over the resistance level at 8.75. However, obviously, this all may change pretty quickly if the copper prices or the broader stock market start to tank again. This negative scenario, unfortunately, cannot be excluded, as the corona crisis is not over yet.

What I like about Freeport-McMoRan's Q1:

Company management seems to be determined to face the current crisis, even at the cost of its own pay cuts.

The liquidity position seems to be robust (at least for now).

The significant growth in Grasberg production projected for next year should be still valid.

What I don't like about Freeport-McMoRan's Q1:

Production volumes declined.

Production costs increased.

Operating cash flow was negative.

A huge net loss was recorded.

The net debt keeps on growing.

The dividend was suspended (which is a sensible step in the current situation, however, it is also bad news for dividend investors).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.