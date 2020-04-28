Roche Q1 Sales Call Key Takeaways

Roche is proving to be relatively good defensive play so far, and also thanks to a rich pipeline remains one of our favorite plays in the sector.

Despite the spread of pandemic, the company confirmed its guidance, showing high durability of the company, and explaining the bounce back in the stock price.

Diagnostics was heavily impacted by APAC as routine tests have declined due to COVID-19.

Pharma is showing resilience in the face of intensive biosimilars pressure in the US.

On April 22nd 2020, Roche held its Q1 2020 call. We dissect main points and summarize key takeaways for investors.

Q1 Company Results

Roche performed strongly in Q1 2020, but negative FX impact took away most of the top-line growth. The company posted Q1 revenue of CHF 15.1B per share (+2% YoY,+7% organically), with Pharma Europe and International geographies reporting the largest contribution both roughly +15% at constant currency growth rates

Source: Roche

COVID-19 impact

The impact of the COVID-19 has been mild with global supply chains remaining intact. Major launches and pivotal clinical trials remain on track, with those in oncology being the more resilient. In regard to testing:

FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization for the SARS-CoV-2 test (coronavirus) and production capacity is ramping up massively. Furthermore, in May we expect Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology test (specificity close to 100%) to detect antibodies in people exposed to SARS-CoV-2, with monthly production ramping up to high double-digit million test by June. The test would be run on cobas e systems with an installed base of > 40,000 systems and throughput of up to 300 tests per hour.

Results are expected in the summer for phase III study of Actemra (an already approved first-in-class IL-6 receptor antagonist) in severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Despite Neuroscience and Hemophilia franchises growing strongly (Hemlibra has hit CHF 2bn run-rate and 22% total US patient share after 30 months), the company expects temporary COVID-19 impact on new patient starts as people tend to want to stay on existing drugs during this pandemic.

2020 Guidance

Despite COVID-19, the outlook for the year was confirmed, which assumes bounce back in H2

Group sales of low to mid-single digit (constant currency) and Core EPS broadly in-line with sales growth.

Within that we should see pressure from Lucentis and Ocrevus, however Molecular Diagnostics and Actembra upside should offset.

Dividend should also be increased.

Pharmaceuticals

Sales of CHF 12.3bn (+3% YoY, +7% organically).

The biggest contributors have been Tecentriq, Hemlibra and Ocrevus, while softeness for Herceptin, MabThera and Avastin partially offset the gains.

Despite biosimilar erosion, HER2 Franchise is only down -2% YoY, though we expect accelerated erosion of Herceptin in US.

Biosimilars of Avastin are expected to come later this year.

Overall impact of biosimilars in-line with expectations CHF -0.9bn in Q1 (2020 guidance - CHF 4bn).

Source: Roche

Diagnostics

Sales totaled CHF 2.9bn (-1% YoY, +5% organically)

Molecular Diagnostics posted over 20% growth due to COVID-19, while Tissue Diagnostics also supported growth (+12% organic).

Diabetes Care experienced the weakest performance down -2% organically due to competition.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region was the weakest (-11%) with China -24% as routine testing decreased with the spread of COVID-19.

Our takeaways

Roche has bounced back impressively, since the recent market downturn.

Data by YCharts

This is not surprising as it has a rich pipeline with three expected NME approvals in 2020 (resdiplam, satralizumab and PH FDC SC), while new products (post-2011 launch) are expected to exceed annualized sales of CHF 18bn.

Source: Roche

We also liked some comments regarding the Diagnostics business which should receive tailwinds going further amid greater appreciation for these products stemming from the outbreak of COVID-19. Furthermore, there is a good chance that flu being held in rather low regard in Europe (compared to US and Japan) should change significantly benefiting Roche (both Pharma and Diagnostics) over the long-term. Overall, Roche is one of a favorite plays in this sector in good and bad times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.