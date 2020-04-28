The Chefs' Warehouse: Nothing Special To See

There are not many reasons to be optimistic about The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF). Yes, the company is selling at cheap valuations (most of the food distributors are selling for cheap) but multiples paid today can become really expensive tomorrow if the industry doesn't recover.

In the coming weeks, restaurant operators are going to be publishing first-quarter numbers and provide an updated outlook about the health of the industry. We can safely assume, with some restaurants completely shut down or some doing take-out orders only, the outlook looks grim.

CHEF found its niche market providing specialty products to high-end restaurants, cruises lines, and hotels. With the COVID-19 pandemic, every restaurant is affected no matter the clientele. From high-end to those "holes in the wall" mom and pop restaurants, the issue after coronavirus is going to be the impact on consumer behavior. Nobody knows how long it will take for customers to feel safe seating at a restaurant.

Before COVID-19, CHEF was growing revenues by double-digit rates. Yet, we believe growth in revenues cannot be healthy if your returns on invested capital trend the other way, and asset growth are higher than revenue growth. Decreasing profitability margins is not a good sign either.

Investors looking at the stock chart plus low valuation multiples might find an investment in CHEF as an attractive "buy the dip" opportunity. The stock went from a 52-week high of $42 to a 52-week low of $3.5 before rebounding to a recent price of $11. Due to weak fundamentals and a severely affected restaurant industry, CHEF should be avoided.

Quick Overview

CHEF is a distributor of specialty food and center-of-the-plate products (meats, poultry, fish) in the U.S and Canada. Specialty foods products are defined as gourmet foods and ingredients characterized by their uniqueness, exotic origin, or particular processing method. Examples include caviar, truffles, chocolate, unique oils, specialty cheeses, and artisan charcuterie.

The company's main market is high-end restaurants, country clubs, hotels, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores in the U.S and Canada. They operate a network of 31 distribution centers carrying more than 55,000 SKUs. Management believes a wide variety of products provide a competitive advantage that distinguishes them from other distributors, by providing clients with the option to enhance their menu offerings. For example, in their annual report, the company discloses a selection of more than 200 different types of oil to offer to clients, compared to only 5 to 10 types of oils offered on average by competing distributors.

Recent Trends

Source: stockrow.com

CHEF has been growing revenues at double-digit rates. Growth has been the result of constant acquisitions. From 2010 to 2019, the company has spent $389M in acquiring other companies.

That number doesn't account for the other two acquisitions made at the beginning of 2020. In January, the company acquired Sid Wainer & Son, a specialty food and produce distributor in New England for $46.5M plus contingent considerations of up to $4M.

Then in February, CHEF acquired Cambridge Packing Co, a center-of-plate producer and distributor in New England for $17M and contingent considerations of up to $3M over a two-year period.

It is hard to estimate the return on incremental capital from the company's acquisition strategy. However, we can make an approximate calculation by looking at operating income growth. Using the same time frame, in 2010, operating income was $21M. For 2019, operating income was $57. That means incremental operating income is $36M. If we assume growth in operating income is attributed 100% to acquisitions, that leaves us with a return on investment of 9.2%. We believe that number to be the high-end range of their returns on capital assuming all growth in operating income came from acquisitions. Depending on CHEF's cost of capital, we think acquisitions have been value-neutral for the most part or have created small value to shareholders at best.

More intriguing is the fact that revenue growth has been eclipsed by the increase in net tangible assets (Net PPE plus working capital) as shown below:

Source: company filings

In the table above we see how growth in net tangible assets has outpaced sales growth every year except in 2017. Double-digit growth in revenues hasn't been translated in the same way to EBIT growth, and debt has increased almost at the same pace as revenue growth.

To us, that indicates that CHEF needs to invest every year more in net tangible assets to support revenue growth in a 2 for 1 ratio, while at the same time having trouble reaching economies of scale. The company seems to be lacking operating leverage as shown by the weak EBIT growth. It could be argued that as the company is acquiring other businesses, it takes time to integrate them into their operations hence the higher levels of expenditures in SG&A. That could be a plausible explanation.

Still, we think that with 10-years in a business cycle, the company should already be showing some level of stability. If we look at profitability measures and return measures, the picture is not that great:

Source: quickfs.net

The company has been able to maintain gross margins. The weakness comes from decreasing operating margins and returns on investment measures. At an ROIC of 3.8%, there are high probabilities they are not generating returns higher than their cost of capital. CHEF is a highly levered company. They have a debt to market equity ratio of 110%. Their Net debt to EBITDA ratio stands at 3.2 times and has an interest coverage ratio of 2 times.

Restaurants and CHEF

The health of CHEF is dependent on the recovery of the restaurant industry. This industry is one of the most affected. Recently, Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), owner and operator of restaurant chains such as Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse provided the following comparable restaurant sales:

Source: Bloomin' Brands press release

CHEF does not disclose its clients. The above table is just an example of the impact of COVID-19 in the restaurant industry.

Another high-end restaurant owner, The One Group Hospitality (STKS), recently held their conference call at the end of March. The company acknowledges working closely with landlords and food distributors to work out solutions for payment extensions:

We are now actively working with other landlords from similar arrangement, and as a reminder, we only have lease guarantees in four of our restaurants with only one exceeding three years. And we purchased out 24 Kona Grill restaurants without any lease guarantees. We have also arrangement with all major food vendors not to make any payments on amounts owed through March 31, 2020 until at least May 2020 and for those old amounts to be spread over at least 10 weeks thereafter. We have suspended all non-essential outside services until further notice. - STKS conference call (emphasis added)

The New York Times recently interviewed David Chang, a famous chef and owner of Momofuku Noodle Bar in Manhattan. The article describes the dire state of the restaurant industry:

Most restaurants don't own their real estate, so if they are going to get help, it's going to entail helping out the landlords and lenders who are higher up the chain. Then the next thing to help the restaurants out would be an amnesty of accounts payable and bills. I don't know how that plays out. There are so many restaurants in different scenarios, from ones that do $70 million a year to $5,000 a week, and every one of those restaurants is going to need help because the burn rate per day is astronomically high. We have ingredients that if you don't sell, they literally deteriorate. It's the most exposed business. There's a lot of successful chefs I know who have five to nine days left of money. And then what do you do? - David Chang NYT interview

CHEF has $175M in accounts receivable and $124M in inventories accounting for 30% of total assets. If the restaurant industry takes longer to recuperate, investors could expect asset write offs to occur in the coming quarters.

Valuation

Source: seekingalpha.com

From a comparable analysis point of view, we see shares in CHEF, as fairly priced. The company is trading at average valuation multiples to peers in an EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA multiples. Since every peer shows high levels of debt based on a net debt to EBITDA ratio, using EV multiples in comparing valuation metrics seems the most sensible approach.

Takeaway

There is no reason to invest in CHEF right now. They are trading at valuation multiples in-line with comparable peers.

There is added risk in a highly levered balance sheet. At this moment, the future of the restaurant and hospitality industry remains highly uncertain to make an investment decision.

We also believe CHEF to be an average business. The company's deteriorating profitability and return measures cause concern for future value creation.

To conclude, we have in CHEF an average business trading at a fair multiple. There is not really much to see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.