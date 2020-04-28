Recent RIDEA Developments For Ventas, Welltower, And National Health Investors

The REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act of 2007 has done little to empower the REITs who implemented this structure. Results have not been good.

In April of 2018, I had an article published here on Seeking Alpha that discussed the REIT Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act of 2007, referred to as RIDEA (see Thinking Of Buying Ventas Or Welltower? What You Need To Know First). I highly encourage you to peruse that article, as a thorough understanding of RIDEA will be important as a backdrop to this article. In short, RIDEA allows REITs to be more involved in the operations of their properties, thus potentially participating in the upside through improved occupancy, higher rent, and leaner operations. This is in contrast to the traditional triple-net lease (NNN) structure where upside is capped to contractual annual rent increases if any. With triple net, occupancy only matters to the extent that rent will be covered. RIDEA is riskier, however. If occupancy or rent goes down or if costs don't stay under control, then the REIT is fully exposed to the consequences. Triple-net is safer. Much. That safety has been apparent in the results of Welltower (WELL) and Ventas (VTR), both of which have considerable RIDEA portfolios, and National Health Investors (NHI) that until recently only had triple-net.

What I want to talk about today is some developments since that first RIDEA article was published, namely:

- National Health Investors has tipped its toe into RIDEA after long being committed to the triple-net lease structure.

- As a result of persistent weakness in their senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), Welltower has restructured their RIDEA deals, calling it "RIDEA 3.0".

- Ventas' fundamentals have crumbled, in large part due to RIDEA issues.

Join me as I jump into the details of these various matters.

National Health Investors

I have long favored NHI over WELL and VTR in large part due to their avoidance of participating in RIDEA. When I learned that NHI was now participating in RIDEA, I was discouraged. I have owned NHI for a while now, and one of my deal-breakers was if they started to get involved in RIDEA. If they did, I would sell. Check out some numbers to see why I had that determination:

Same-Store NOI 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 WELL RIDEA NOI -3% 1% 1% -2% -.2% WELL NNN 3% 2% 2% 1% 1.5% VTR RIDEA NOI 1.5% 2% -.2% -1.9% -3.9% VTR NNN 4.6% 3.2% 1.1% .1% 5.1%

*Data compiled by author

The RIDEA portfolio at both WELL and VTR have lagged that of their triple-net portfolio, and usually by a wide margin. Why would NHI want to expose themselves to that downside risk when their peers are clearly suffering? 67% of WELL revenue comes from their RIDEA assets. It's 57% at VTR. If those portfolios don't shape up, their results are going to be dismal.

Can you see why I am so worried about NHI branching out into RIDEA? Fortunately, the structure they have in place is a modified RIDEA that includes a triple-net safety um... net.

In January of this year, NHI entered a joint venture agreement with an entity called Life Care Services, referred to hereafter as LCS. The agreement relates to the property and operations of Timber Ridge, a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The venture consists of two parts, a Property Company (PropCo) and an Operating Company (OpCo). NHI owns an 80% interest in the PropCo, meaning they have an 80% interest in actually owning the land and buildings. They have a 25% interest in the OpCo and, therefore, gain exposure to the operations side. The 10-K explains:

NHI receive(s) rent payments through a triple-net lease between a property company and an operating company and allows NHI to receive distributions from the operating company to a taxable REIT subsidiary.

So, at least the exposure is minimal, and it undergirded by a triple-net. I can live with that. But it still worries me that NHI has dipped their toe in the RIDEA pool. If they continue to structure all future RIDEA investments like the above, I will monitor the performance but it isn't a deal breaker. If they start to take on pure exposure to RIDEA, then I will strongly consider selling.

RIDEA has gained appeal because it allows REITs to enjoy potential significant upside from the "indisputable demographic wave" of aging baby boomers and their retirement housing needs. As I have written about in great detail in other articles here on SA (see Granularity Behind Projected Needs For More Senior Housing Supply and For Every Boom There Is A Bust, Including The Baby Boom: Understanding The Nuances Of The 'Indisputable Demographic Wave'), the truth behind this "indisputable wave" is actually rather nuanced. The wave may not be nearly as big or so simple to catch as many people lead on. That is the primary reason why RIDEA makes me so nervous.

Welltower

Some point along the RIDEA path, WELL realized how that portion of their portfolio was lagging and in need of improvement. They took a long hard look at the contracts within their RIDEA partnerships and realized that they were not to their advantage. So, they underwent a portfolio transformation. Now, with RIDEA 3.0, incentives between parties are better aligned, as explained by an article from seniorshousingbusiness.com, wherein they quote Welltower's CIO:

"There needs to be an alignment of interests between the operating partners and the capital partner," says Shankh Mitra, chief investment officer at Welltower (NYSE: WELL). "We win or lose together." Under early RIDEA structures the operator received a 5 percent management fee whether the property performed well or not, explains Mitra at Welltower. A property's cash flow could drop 20 percent, but the operator's profit remained stable. "That's the problem," says Mitra. "The interests of the operator and owner were not aligned." RIDEA structures have undergone several reboots, according to Mitra. The second iteration of RIDEA structures - what Mitra calls RIDEA 2.0 - included incentives for the operator as well as variations of operating company/property company (opco/propco) structures. Today's agreements - RIDEA 3.0 - have moved well past earlier versions, says Mitra. Structures now include different levels of cash flow and rewards relative to different levels of growth. "It's not a straight line incentive," says Mitra. "We are very creative. I want our operators to make money through operations."

After achieving admirable results in their RIDEA portfolio in Q3 of 2019, with 2.8% same-store growth from the prior year's quarter, Welltower CEO Thomas DeRosa spoke to the transition:

"... when I stepped into this role in 2014, the company was known as the seniors housing relationship REIT. Admittedly, it took me a bit of time to realize that many of those relationships we're very one-sided, based on paying the most for an operator's real estate with few rights and they were clearly not in favor of Welltower and its shareholders. That is not who we are today.

The improved format facilitates cooperation between owner and operator and allows both to maintain exposure to the upside while having the downside protected.

Another interesting point that the article cited above brings up is how under triple-net leases, the property operator doesn't have any incentive to put cash into the property as the term of the lease nears its end. They don't care much about maintaining things, well if they don't intend to renew the lease. They simply collect from their occupants, pay the rent to the property owner, and pocket the difference, with no thought to attracting new tenants or anything else future related. Then, the property owner is stuck with trying to find a new operator to restore a crumby property. With RIDEA and the new structure, in particular, everyone has skin in the game. The operator can't just sit on their hands, do the bare minimum to maintain the property, collect their management fee and call it good. This is in the context of tight coverage ratios in recent years. No, under the new structure, the operators are more exposed to the downside. Their management fee is in jeopardy if they fail to, in fact, manage the property well. As time has passed since RIDEA was initially created, lessons are being learned.

Ventas

In the same quarter that WELL achieved superb results in their RIDEA portfolio as mentioned above, VTR RIDEA portfolio did an absolute face-plant, going down 5% in their comparable property results from the prior year's quarter. Clearly, they are having company-specific challenges, and the market rightly is punishing them for it:

Data by YCharts

Right, as Q3 results were released, VTR cratered. Surely, they could have seen the problem sooner, but in the conference call, they finally said:

We're also evaluating actions at the Ventas level to improve SHOP performance, including selective dispositions and or capital investments.

Ya think? Managerial competence must be called into question. Why haven't they been making the same adjustment Welltower has? Check out occupancy trends in their RIDEA segment:

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Occupancy 91.2% 90.3% 88.3% 87% 86.5%

*Data compiled by author

Steady decline in occupancy every single year. How could they not see the issues? Were they just blaming these awful results on macro factors that they presumed to be outside of their control and things would get better with time? There are plenty of scapegoats: overbuilding and oversupply in the sector, old folks delaying retirement, etc. Looking inwards would have been the better bet, influencing circumstances instead of allowing circumstance to rule. If things don't shape up, VTR deserves a lower valuation than peers.

Conclusion

Overall, I am pleased with the evolution of RIDEA. Time and experience have offered up many important lessons, yet not all REITs are taking the lessons to heart. Of the three, I am still betting on NHI. Triple-net is simply safer and has outperformed RIDEA for years. Maybe that will change. Given how RIDEA has lagged, it will take tremendous outperformance in the future for those assets to catch up to or exceed the triple-net counterparts.

I hope NHI stays mostly triple-net, and what bits of RIDEA, they do take up ought to be structured similarly to the OpCo/PropCo undergirded by a triple net already discussed. If you really are convinced of there being a massive future demand for senior housing and related assets (I am not) and you want large exposure to the space via RIDEA, Welltower is the best bet. Not only has their portfolio outperformed VTR in the past few years, but they are also learning lessons and implementing changes that will help them do even better looking forward. VTR is simply behind the times. VTR ought to be avoided. Some may see how far VTR has fallen and be compelled by valuation. Well, sometimes some things deserve to be valued low. What is to say it won't go lower? Why risk money on VTR when there are better options in the marketplace? Overall, I urge everyone to take a nuanced view of the entire senior housing landscape. Tread carefully here and don't get caught up in the hype. Rising tides may lift all ships but not all ships are seaworthy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.