Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) reported its Q1 2020 financial results. The numbers are not a complete disaster, but there's nothing to celebrate. Not only did the copper, zinc, and silver prices decline, but Southern Copper's production of all its four key metals also declined quarter over quarter. As a result, the revenues declined too. The situation was partially saved by the company's ability to cut the production costs, but despite this, the operating cash flow, as well as net income, experienced a decline.

In Q1 2020, Southern Copper produced 483.93 million lb copper, 14.37 million lb molybdenum, 38.53 million lb zinc, and 5.28 million toz silver. This represents quarterly declines of 1.4%, 8.8%, 5.4%, and 6.7% respectively. The good news is that in comparison to the same period of last year, the production volumes increased by 5.8%, 39.7%, 3.9%, and 21.7% respectively.

A very positive feature of Southern Copper's Q1 was its ability to cut production costs. The quarterly decline in operating cash costs equaled more than 22%. The operating cash cost of $0.77/lb was the lowest in more than two years. On the other hand, the revenues were negatively impacted, not only by lower production volumes but also by lower metals prices. In Q1, the metals prices averaged $2.57/lb copper, $9.56/lb molybdenum, $0.97/lb zinc, and $16.87/toz silver. For comparison, in Q4, the average prices equaled $2.68/lb copper, $9.49/lb molybdenum, $1.08/lb zinc, and $17.27/toz silver. It means that the average copper, zinc, and silver prices declined by 4.1%, 10.2%, and 2.3% respectively. Only the molybdenum price experienced growth, up by 0.7%. As a result, Southern Copper's revenues declined by 7.3% to $1.72 billion. This is the lowest revenue since Q4 2018.

Although the cost reductions were able to partially mitigate the negative impacts of lower revenues, Southern Copper's operating cash flow declined by more than 12% to $475.1 million. This is 28% more in comparison to Q1 2019, but 35% less in comparison to Q3 2018 and 27% less in comparison to Q1 2018. The net income experienced an even steeper decline, down 30% compared to Q4. The EPS declined to $0.28.

The company's cash position improved slightly during Q1. The volume of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments increased from $2.006 billion as of the end of December to $2.052 billion as of the end of March. The volume of total debt declined slightly to $7.97 billion. As a result, the net debt remains around $5.92 billion. Although the net debt has been declining over the recent quarters, the pace of this decline is relatively slow.

Due to the coronavirus-related insecurity, Southern Copper decided to preserve cash and cut dividends. The dividends were decreased by 50% to $0.2 per quarter. The next dividend payment will occur on May 26.

On a more positive note, it seems like the company's expansion plans are still on track. The news release mentions start-up dates of Q3 2022 for the Buenavista zinc mine, H2 2022 for the Pilares copper mine, and 2023 for the El Pilar copper mine. Moreover, in Peru, Southern Copper still plans to develop the Tia Maria, Michiquillay, and Los Chancas mines, with a total CAPEX of $8.1 billion.

Southern Copper share price peaked in the middle of January, just below the $45 level. A share price decline that culminated in the middle of March at $23.43 followed. The recovery that could be seen over the recent weeks elevated shares back above the $30 level. Right now, the RSI is just below 60. The 10-day and 50-day moving averages are approaching each other, and it seems like the quicker one could cross the slower one to the upside in the near future, which would be a positive signal. Today, the share price closed above the resistance level at $32.27. Overall, the chart is very similar to the stock chart of another major copper producer, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX). But similar to Freeport, the bullish technical picture may deteriorate pretty quickly if copper prices or the stock market start to tank again.

What I like about Southern Copper's Q1:

Southern Copper was able to reduce its production costs significantly.

Although the net debt remains high, its reduction slowly continues.

What I don't like about Southern Copper's Q1: