DavidsTea: Trading At Only 57% Of Cash Combined With Solid E-Commerce/Wholesale Growth Makes This Compelling

Management shared Q1 2020 sales for the first eleven weeks and e-commerce sales were up 127% and wholesale sales up 86%.

Management provided a Q4 FY 2019 update. As of February 1, 2020, DavidsTea had an ending cash balance of CAD $46.1 million ($1.25 per share) converted to U.S. dollars.

In today's piece, I write to share an update on DavidsTea (DTEA). Incidentally, I wrote up DavidsTea back on April 13, 2020 (Don't Look A Gift Teapot In The Spout (Part 2)). Within that piece I did some pro-forma modeling, shared some historical financials and explained my investment case.

At the time of publication, shares of DTEA were trading at $0.57. Yesterday, they closed at $0.71. So although shares have returned 25% in a short period of time, I write to share an important update, as shares remain undervalued and very compelling at $0.71 per share.

Yesterday morning, April 27, 2020, DavidsTea provided investors with an update on Q4 FY 2019 results. Based on yesterday's anemic trading volumes, investors must have missed the update, as only 72,000 shares changed hands.

Yesterday's update didn't have the three financial statements, but it did include Q4 2019 sales figures, fiscal year ending cash balance, as well as actual sales for the 11 week period ending April 18, 2020 (Q1 2020).

For perspective, DTEA's fiscal year FY 2019 ended February 1, 2020.

Per management's update, the company ended its fiscal year with CAD $46.1 million in cash. If we convert this to U.S. dollars (at a $0.71 exchange rate) this equates to $32.73 million. With 26.08 million shares outstanding, we are talking about $1.25 per share in cash. Incidentally, and admittedly I was somewhat conservative, as I was modeling FY 2019 ending cash of at least $1.07 per share.

Keep in mind, shares of DavidsTea closed yesterday at $0.71. So DTEA's stock is trading at only 57% of its cash, as the company has no debt outside of traditional off balance sheet lease obligations (and yes I get it that due to accounting standard changes, store leases are now on balance sheet items).

Next, and because DTEA's management never makes anything easy for investors, I spend the time to update my tracking sheet.

What I mean is management never gives you a pretty chart that breaks out the details. Instead, you have to do a bunch of algebra and solve for X, as you have enough components to solve for the missing 'X'.

Enclosed below is my tracking sheet. This chart details quarterly sales, growth trajectory, comps, and the break out of brick & mortar and wholesale & e-commerce. As you can see, in FY 2019, Wholesale & E-commerce are now 21.5% of the business and they grew 20.9% in FY 2019.

On the flip side, and I would argue this is mostly because DavidsTea's stores are located in malls (and malls are in secular decline due to changing consumer behavior), overall sales have been in decline.

Now management didn't share Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, so I couldn't update my Q4 2019 chart. However, based on the ending fiscal year 2019 ending cash balance, of CAD $46.1 million (up from CAD $28 million at quarter end, in Q3 FY 2019) it is safe to stay that Adjusted EBITDA was positive and probably close to the CAD $10 million figure despite Q4 2019 sales being down by 11.6%.

In terms of yesterday's quarter to date update, for the first eleven weeks of Q1 2020, ending April 18th, we learned that sales were down 23% and that e-commerce and wholesale sales were robust. Keep in mind that DavidsTea's B&M stores have been closed since March 17th, so DTEA could only generate revenue via wholesale and e-commerce for 5 out of the last 11 weeks, hence why quarter to date sales are down 23%.

Sales during the first 11 weeks of Fiscal 2020, ended April 18, 2020, amounting to $28.9 million, were down 23% compared to the same period last year and were impacted by the closure of all retail locations as previously noted. More specifically, during this period, e-commerce sales increased by 127% compared to the same period last year, and wholesale sales increased 86% compared to the same period last year, as a result of being present in now over 2,500 retail locations across Canada, which remain open as essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I created this basic chart so it is easier for readers to see it.

Outside of the sales figures and segmentation pieces, management did mention the active steps taken to fine tune its cost structure as they await government clearance to start reopening.

As the Company adapts its business strategy to the current environment, it has reduced costs to align expenses with its online and wholesale sales channels. This includes temporarily furloughing all of its store related employees, and moving substantially all non-essential remaining employees to a four-day work week. In addition, management and members of the Board have agreed to reduced compensation during this crisis. These measures, among others, are intended to better align the Company's cost structure with its current sales and help preserve its financial position.

Investment Thesis

I wouldn't waste the readers' time (or my time measured in bandwidth and invested capital) unless I thought DavidsTea shares were compelling. Outside of trading at 57% of fiscal year ending February 1, 2020 cash, the company is inflection positively within the wholesale and e-commerce businesses.

Moreover, as I spent a lot of time explaining this in April 13th piece, management has a golden opportunity to aggressively close 4 wall EBITDA negative stores, upon natural lease expiration, starting February 1, 2020.

As I noted before:

Per the company's FY 2018 10-K, as of February 2, 2019, we learned that a lot of expensive leases are up for renewal. Fast forward to February 2020, and CAD $21 million of leases have expired or are set to expire and some portion of that CAD $67 million figure is set to expire by February 2021 (I don't know the cadence of when each individual store leases expires).

Therefore, because DavidsTea is a well-known brand, during this pandemic, we now have clear evidence that consumers love its product, hence why e-commerce sales up 127% and wholesale increased 86%, over the first 11 weeks of Q1 FY 2020. Keep in mind that the physical stores were open for six weeks.

More specifically, during this period, e-commerce sales increased by 127% compared to the same period last year, and wholesale sales increased 86% compared to the same period last year,

The strong e-commerce and wholesale growth now arm management with enough empirical data needed to aggressively start closing its expensive mall stores and downtown stores upon natural lease expiration. These expensive malls leases, that often were 10 years in term, have been an albatross that has obscured the value of this strong brand. In other words, because sales trends and Adjusted EBITDA have been vectoring in the wrong direction, the market has simply written off this business. Yet, if you peel back the onion and actually drink the product (and I do and it is high quality), you realize that this is a strong brand simply marred by declining mall traffic and expensive malls leases.

Once freed from the shackles of these expensive and one sided mall leases, management already has in motion vibrant e-commerce and wholesale channels, so the baton hand off for the next leg of the race is set.

Finally, as I noted before, once management successfully navigates the store restart and phased reopening process, and that will take time, there is plenty of growth opportunity in a U.S. wholesale partnership as well as the possibility of a ready to drink cold beverage partnership, as the DavidsTea brand is known for high quality. In the event management can curate and cultivate the right partnership(s), this would completely re-rate the stock. Again, investor love growth and reward it with a much higher valuation. This could change the perception that DavidsTea is simply a high quality tea retailer in expensive malls with declining mall traffic patterns.

Also, because DavidsTea has a healthy cash balance of CAD $46.1 million, they are equipped to weather a negative Q1 2020. Let's say in Q1 2020, despite the furloughs and possible rent deferrals (in April), they burn CAD $8 million of Adjusted EBITDA, they would still have $1.01 per share in cash (notwithstanding movements in working capital).

Putting all of the puzzle pieces together, I reiterate that shares remain very compelling at $0.71, despite rallying 25% over the past two weeks. This stock should be trading north of $1 per share.

