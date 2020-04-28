Netflix: A High-Growth Utility Despite Its High Valuation

This has much to do with its strong quarterly results and counter-cyclical growth metrics during a period where most businesses are struggling.

Netflix (NFLX) defied the odds with its quarterly earnings report, and continued to pile on momentum where most businesses continued to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe Netflix exhibits some characteristics of a momentum stock, but can also be relied upon during periods of volatility, as the company's subscription service tends to be more non-cyclical, or counter-cyclical in nature.

With many scratching their heads at NFLX's valuation and the business fundamentals, we believe investors are underestimating the long growth runway tied to the business, and the stickiness of its global subscriber base when compared to conventional cable providers. We also measure the comparative alternatives and how well NFLX is actually performing versus TV Networks, and cable subscription services.

We also acknowledge that while the valuation is steep, it's nowhere near as expensive, and if history has shown anything, the stock trades at a steep value, and this is the cheapest it has been on a P/E ratio basis in quite a while.

We think the utility and growth fundamentals are what prices in a significant premium, but if you're betting against Netflix because of its high valuation, it has been a surefire recipe of losing money for the past 10-years. Even during a period of market volatility, committed longs are less willing to sell given the defensive nature of its business, and simply pointing to valuation as a reason to bet against the stock hasn't worked in the past, and it certainly hasn't worked during the month of March, which is the worst month of selling the S&P 500 has experienced since the 1950s.

If you couldn't make money shorting Netflix last month, you're probably better off not shorting the stock altogether. Keep in mind, we're long Netflix stock and have been for quite a while. We encourage investors to consider the long-term growth narrative of the company, and how well they have been able to execute since the inception of their mail delivery service, and TV streaming service before losing any more money.

Why Netflix continues to outperform

From what we can surmise, there are very few safe havens, and so as a consequence we think capital flows are moving towards the most contrarian opportunities tied to the COVID-19 crisis. Netflix's YTD performance of +34% is an anomaly in this environment when compared to the broad-based selling of the S&P 500 which is still -14.79% YTD.

Keep in mind, even amidst the worst week of selling in the month of March, Netflix was impacted, but only managed to lose investors a couple percentage points from the beginning of January. Meaning that if investors held onto NFLX they would have outperformed the market, utilities, and even… treasury bonds.

This coming from a counter cyclical bet... but what if the stock's perception is turning into that of a conventional utility? That is what the data suggests… but to understand why this stock is turning into a flight for safety we have to take a deeper look at the numbers and valuation, and long-term drivers to its sky-high multiple.

The sky-high P/E multiple what gives?

The hectic nature in which markets are behaving such as the oil & gas market along with the broad indices, and closure of various businesses has resulted in the worst business environment in the history of the United States in quite a while. However, we have found that internet names have been more resilient, as the stay at home order of various states is easier to comply with. Netflix's subscription revenue model is even more resilient than digital advertising counterparts.

Of course, we acknowledge that the sky-high price multiple raises question marks, but it has always traded on forward earnings expectations, and compared to its historical P/E multiple exceeding 400, the stock is now trading at a less extreme P/E multiple of 105 (which is the cheapest it has been since 2015).

We know this sounds borderline ludicrous to strict value investors, but what's being priced-in is the immediate utility like nature of the stock where during periods of crisis and controversy, people tend to tune-in to streaming even more, and so the stock has exhibited more resiliency in the face of crisis.

Comparison to conventional TV Peers

The continuation of cord cutting, and the improving unit economics of internet-based streaming as opposed to conventional broadcast have driven investors' expectations on NFLX for quite a while now. Mainly because, if cable providers can continue to charge $80-$240/month for a cable subscription, there is a substantial ceiling for ARPU growth, and so as a consequence we view the opportunity as transitioning to ARPU growth in North America and Emerging Markets subscriber growth. We think Netflix has plenty of room to charge more money for its highly addictive streaming service.

Keep in mind, we acknowledge that the stock is pricing in a lot of growth for the foreseeable decade, but this transition to internet TV wasn't an overnight phenomenon. The difference with conventional broadcast is that Netflix can co-exist alongside virtually any broadcast network in virtually any country. Hence, it's marketed all across the world.

Typically, broadcast TV is bundled with broadband internet, which has put a floor underneath a number of cable providers in North America and Europe. However, Netflix focuses strictly on Internet streaming, and unlike conventional broadcast networks that are more regionally limited, Netflix's subscriber base continues to span the globe with a global subscriber figure of 184 million, which dwarfs the 53.2 million cable subscribers in the United States. Keep in mind those 53.2 million cable subscribers are split between a number of providers whereas Netflix is sitting on top of 184 million paying customers that pay a reliable fee every single month to tune into Witcher, or Stranger Things for that matter.

Furthermore, Netflix has outperformed every broadcast equity in the past year. Sure, the cable providers have proven to be more resilient than the broader S&P 500, but that is where the comparison between Netflix and the rest of the media cohorts ends. Netflix is not reliant on advertising. So while ratings have jumped higher for news networks given the number of people who are staying home during the COVID-19 epidemic, the networks are also suffering from the absence of sports programming (namely the NBA) and the delay of the MLB season. Also, take into consideration that Comcast (CMCSA), FOX (FOX), New York Times (NYT), InterActive Media (IAC) and Walt Disney (DIS) are anticipating a steep decline in advertising revenue.

A brief quote from an interview hosted by John C. Hodulik from UBS and Andy Donchin Chairman of Amplifi at Dentsu:

We hosted a follow-up call with Andy Donchin, Chairman of Amplifi at Dentsu, to discuss how TV advertising has evolved since our call last month. While it varies by network, Mr. Donchin says 20-25% of the TV marketing budget has been cancelled for 2Q and another 20-25% has been shifted (driving 20% total reduction for the yr based on current activity). 2Q cuts are deep but trends could worsen in 2H with more flexibility around cancellation (3Q20 cancellations would need to be placed by May). He added that sports have taken a big hit and expectations are increasing that the baseball season could not take place while the NBA playoffs/finals could happen.

The steep cuts of 20%-25% to TV marketing budgets and continued absence of sports programming changed the narrative tied to conventional TV networks, which is why sentiment soured in the broadcast/TV names. Whereas growth acceleration in Netflix's subscriber pool and growth in ARPU has provided more support to the momentum thesis, and the abnormal stock performance.

How good of a quarter did Netflix deliver?

The recent COVID-19 crisis added fuel to the streaming tendencies of most Americans, and from what we can surmise the subscriber metrics improved in North America because churned subscribers came back to the streaming platform. Desperate to avoid the agony of daily life many Americans and perhaps Canadians have opted to escape into a digital world where Netflix supplies an endless amount of viewing content.

Netflix delivered 14% y/y ARPU growth and Paid Membership figures increased by 2.31 million in the United States and Canada, which was comparable to the total number of subscribers added between Q1'19 and Q3'19. Meaning that the entire COVID-19 crisis offset the pricing impact implemented between Q1'19 and Q2'19 (hence the drop off in subscriber growth during that period). If anything, Netflix has more room for growth, as indicated by their Q2'20 guidance of 7.5 million net subscriber adds, which compares to 2.7 million net subscriber adds from Q2'19.

Netflix continues to pile on momentum, and managed to deliver results that toppled consensus expectations, as the company reported EPS of $1.57 and revenue of $5.77 billion for Q1'20. This compared to consensus estimates of EPS of $1.65 and revenue of $5.76 billion. Consensus global subscriber additions were expected to be 8.2 million, however paid subscriber additions were 15.77 million. The revenue estimate was in-line with consensus despite the significant paid subscriber additions because of the initial free trial months in various emerging markets where they promote their streaming service more aggressively.

We believe Netflix sandbagged expectations on Q2'20, as they highlight uncertainty and anticipate results could swing in the wind.

Commentary on guidance from Reed Hastings (CEO of Netflix):

The things we are certain of is the Internet is growing. It's a bigger part of people's lives, thankfully. And people want entertainment. They want to be able to escape and connect, whether times are difficult or joyous. That's pulling up. We've had an increase in subscriber growth in March. It's essentially a pull forward of the rest of the year. So our guess is that subs will be light in Q3 and Q4 relative to prior years because of that. But we don't use the words guess and guesswork lightly. We use them because it's a bunch of us feeling the wind, and it's hard to say. But again, will Internet entertainment be more and more important over the next 5 years? Nothing has changed in that.

The anticipated pull forward effect that is being referenced implies that the subscribers who would have bought later in the year ended up paying for a subscription now. Subscriber growth is likely to normalize to prior year growth comps at some point, but we think Netflix may have captured more demand in general given the scope of the pandemic and the number of people globally forced to stay home.

In other words, Netflix may have captured light in a bottle, and happened to be in the right place at the right time. Perhaps, there is nothing wrong with that, or as Lefty Gomez says, "it's better to be lucky than good."

Conclusion

We plan on adding more to our Netflix position, as it happens to trade more like a utility company, but with a far more exciting growth narrative. It is virtually impossible to find an electric utility, or telecom name growing at the same growth rate, but with great retention and growth metrics during a period of economic turmoil. If anything, the recent COVID-19 pandemic reinforces the non-cyclical yet growth like nature of Netflix's business model. It's difficult to find a rare combination like this, which is why investors have been piling into the stock. Sure, the valuation is borderline crazy to some, but if you can look past the valuation, you could partake in what is likely the biggest TV network of the future, where everything goes digital.

It's also worth noting that NFLX's P/E multiple is at 5-year lows, whereas sales growth is accelerating. We're mainly invested in NFLX, because we're in it for the long haul. Assuming Netflix continues to grow revenue at a 25%-30% growth CAGR (similar to its 5-year average) the stock shouldn't have much difficulty with retaining its valuation.

Investors should anticipate some choppiness in sales comps, as indicated by guidance, but we believe that there should be less trouble with retaining the subscribers gained during the prior quarter, and even with a return to more normal subscriber growth rates the somewhat diminished valuation provides a bit of a floor to the stock price going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.