Caution For Novartis, Rough Road Ahead, Sell

We are bearish on Novartis. We see many downside risks and better value in the space.

Another recent launch, Zolgensma has been a disappointment this quarter, competition is heating up for this extremely high priced drug.

COVID-19 is putting Ophthalmology is under a lot pressure, for existing drugs as well as adding to other problems for the recent launch, Beovu.

Q1 was stellar, but COVID-19 boost helped tremendously and we should see a reversal in the coming quarters.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has bounced back nicely after COVID-19 sell-off. However, should the market cool off again, we could see the stock back to late March levels. Below we explain why, despite stellar Q1 results, we currently rate Novartis a Sell.

Novartis is one of the largest Biopharma companies in the world, posting over $47bn of revenues in 2019 and $14.1bn of core operating income (29.7% margin). The company is divided into two major segments - Innovative Medicines and Sandoz (generic pharma unit). The former delivered nearly 80% of revenues and 90% of operating profit in 2019.

The major growth drivers for Novartis are its highest grossing drug Cosentryx ($3.5bn in 2019) as well as 5th highest Entresto ($1.7bn in 2019). The company is relatively concentrated as the top 5 make up around 26% of the total company sales. Aside from Cosentryx and Entresto, top grossing drugs have had a rather unimpressive growth trajectory in the recent past, most concerning of which is the #2 drug Gilenya down -4% (-1% in cc) in 2019.

Q1 Company Results

The company delivered outstanding performance in Q1 2020. The company posted revenue growth of 13% (+11 in cc), core operating income up +34% and growing Core EPS to $1.56 (+34%). When we back out $0.4bn of COVID-19 boost to both revenue and operating income, we arrive at about 9% revenue growth and 22% core operating income growth (32% margin), still rather strong compared to company’s guidance (net sales to grow mid to high-single digit and core operating income to grow high-single to low double digit (both in constant currency)).

Despite the stellar Q1, the guidance was unchanged as the company expects the positive effects to reverse going forward. While we understand the uncertainties around COVID-19, we are concerned that Q2 could be significantly worse than expected. With the guidance unchanged, Q1 stellar performance should not be overestimated, in our view.

Looking underneath the hood, there are some concerning items. Ophthalmology franchise has been severely affected by COVID-19. In the 4 weeks ending April 10, TRx in aVEGF are down 15% while NBRx are down 12%. More concerning are dry eye disease which although is 6% in TRx, the NBRx are down whopping 46%. Other ophthalmology category is down 33% TRx. Novartis has high exposure to this therapeutic class, with a run rate of $4.78bn of sales (roughly 10% of the company) in Ophthalmology.

The new launch Beovu, which is expected to be a blockbuster in wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), is not only hit with this impact but a recent safety issue. This has to do with retinal vasculitis, which is not a problem with established competitors.

Recent launch of Zolgensma was a disappointment last quarter. After posting $186 in Q4 ‘19, the sales actually declined to $170m in Q1 ‘20. The gene therapy costs over $2m, making it the most expensive treatment. This fact, as well competitive pressures and COVID-19 impact on launching activities have likely impacted this weak launch trajectory.

Adding more salt to its wound, Roche just reported a positive read out for its candidate risdiplam. The latest update showed "the primary endpoint success was achieved after 12 of the 41 infants in the study were able to sit without support for five seconds after 12 months of daily dosing with Roche’s oral drug."

We believe the competition for Zolgensma will continue to heat up, and the enormous price tag may become an issue.

COVID-19 opportunity

We see a relatively mild opportunity with Novartis addressing the COVID-19 disease. The company has several treatments in development: Ph. III clinical trial (in collaboration with Incyte) for ruxolitinib as well as a Phase III study of canakinumab. In addition, the company announced a Phase III trial of hydroxychloroquine.

However, we see the real monetary opportunity in vaccines and do not believe Novartis has the competitive advantage of vaccine leaders, such as Sanofi. In addition NVS appears to be only working on treatments, which are likely to not be a meaningful contributor to the bottom line even if these low probability of repurposing drugs actually works.

Valuation

Novartis trades at rather moderate multiples with P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) of around 16x, slightly higher than SNY’s but lower to the other European peers (AZN, RHHBY, GSK). EPS Diluted growth is expected to be at 7%, which seems quite conservative to us.

Looking at EV/EBITDA, the company appears to be fairly valued compared to historical trends. However, we have seen NVS trading at much lower multiples in the recent past. While current TTM EV/EBITDA is around 14x. the company has traded nearly down to 9x just a year ago.

Data by YCharts According to Finviz, the mean sell-side target price is $102, as several analysts have recently upgraded the stock. At the same time, some analysts are still skeptical, with Credit Suisse, Guggenheim and JPM being Neutral.

Conclusion

We are bearish on the stock for a number of reasons. While there are some strong performing blockbusters (i.e. Cosentryx and Entresto), other multi-billion drugs are under pressure from competitors, particularly Gilenya (in a highly competitive MS space). In the near-term, we expect COVID-19 pressure (from less doctor visits) in existing Ophthalmology drugs and also on the newly launched Beovu, which had its own share of safety problems. The highly publicized multi-million dollar SMA gene therapy, Zolgensma, still has a lot to prove.

In terms of the pipeline, we fail to see many upside catalysts, especially compared to similarly sized peers. Finally, we do not view Novartis having an advantage of other leading Biopharma companies (Sanofi, Pfizer) in the COVID-19 space. We believe NVS a Sell and see downside risk of 25-30%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.