U.S. Bancorp: Conservative And High Return Bank

It is able to weather the current challenging economic condition, with a possible fair value of $56 per share.

It is a quite conservative bank, with a higher ratio of allowance for loan losses/total loans than Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

Warren Buffett has recently reported a more than 10% ownership in U.S. Bancorp (USB). He did not buy additional stakes in the bank, but the bank's share repurchases have made his ownership over 10%. He directly holds 884,230 shares and indirectly owns 150,088,061 shares of U.S. Bancorp via Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and its subsidiaries. Charlie Munger also a fan of the bank, owning 140,000 shares via Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). While Warren Buffett has divested his stake in other banks, including Wells Fargo (WFC) and Bank of NY Mellon (BK), he and Charlie Munger have been holding U.S. Bancorp throughout the recent volatile period. We believe that U.S. Bancorp can weather the current challenging environment, with a fair value of $56 per share.

Attracting low-cost deposits and loans are not exposed directly to the oil/gas industry

U.S. Bancorp has been successfully attracting low-cost deposits. In the first quarter of 2020, U.S. Bancorp had $362.8 billion in average deposits, of which more than 20.4% was non-interest bearing. The most substantial amount of deposits was money-market savings, accounting for 33.6% of the total average deposits, with a rate of roughly 1%. Time deposits, which had the highest cost at 1.46%, represented 11.4% of the total average deposits.

Source: U.S. Bancorp's Q1 2020 presentation

What we like about the bank loan portfolio is its non-exposure to the oil/gas industry. In this current environment, direct exposure to the oil/gas industry represents a lot of risks due to the persistently low oil price environment.

The majority of its loan portfolio was commercial loans, representing 35.6% of the total average loans. The residential mortgage loans ranked second, accounting for 23.8% of the total average loans. Its commercial loans are spreading across many industries, with a significant focus on manufacturing, real estate rental & leasing, finance & insurance, and wholesale & retail trade. Those areas combined constituted more than 53% of the bank's total commercial loans.

Source: U.S. Bancorp's 10-K filing

Because of the current economic deterioration, the bank has increased allowance for loan losses (ALLL) to $993 million, including $600 million of reserve build and $393 million of net charge-offs. The ALLL/total loan ratio has increased from roughly 1.53% in the past four quarters to 2.07% in the recent quarter. It was similar to the ALLL/total loan ratio in 2008, at 2.09%. Since the last Global Financial Crisis, its highest ALLL/total loan ratio was 3.04% in 2009. We think U.S. Bancorp has been quite conservative, with a higher loan loss allowance ratio compared to other banks, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America (BAC). In the first quarter, Wells Fargo's ALLL increased to $12 billion, accounting for only 1.19% of its total loans, while Bank of America's ALLL ratio was only 1.51%. Because of low economic activities and a high employment rate, we expect U.S. Bancorp to increase ALLL further, to at least 3% by the end of this year.

U.S. Bancorp produced nearly $8.7 billion in pre-tax earnings in 2019. If 10% of its total loans were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with losses averaging 30% of principal, U.S. Bancorp would be roughly breakeven. That can be considered a low probability scenario. As a consequence, we believe that U.S. Bancorp can weather the ongoing difficult economic environment.

Track records of good returns

U.S. Bancorp has a great and sustainable high return record over the years. Compared to other bigger banks, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America, U.S. Bancorp delivers much better returns. Its ROE has always been double digits in the past ten years.

Source: Ycharts

Its return-on-asset (ROA) is also the best among the three banks. U.S. Bancorp's ROA has always been at least 1% since 2010. At the end of 2019, the bank's ROA reached 1.29%, much higher than Bank of America at 0.98% and Wells Fargo at 0.74%.

Source: Ycharts

In the first quarter of 2020, the ROA and ROE have been lower, at 0.95% and 9.7%, respectively. Its return on tangible equity came in at only 12.6%, 5.8% lower than the same period last year. The lower return ratios were driven by lower earnings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It can be worth $56 per share

Because of higher returns, U.S. Bancorp has been valued at higher multiples than both Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

Source: Ycharts

At the time of writing, while both Bank of America and Wells Fargo are trading at less than 0.8x book value, U.S. Bancorp is valued at 1.14x its shareholders' equity. The lowest book value multiple it had in the past 20 years was 0.84x during the Global Financial Crisis. In the past five years, its average P/B was 1.89x, much higher than the current book value multiple. If U.S. Bancorp returns to its average 5-year book value multiple, its share price would experience a 66% upside to approximately $56 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.