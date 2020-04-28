Pioneer Natural Resources Q1-2020 Earnings Preview

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is gearing up to release its quarterly results. The company will likely report a drop in earnings due to the plunge in oil prices. It might also paint a grim outlook for oil prices, which might severely hurt the company's profits. But by highlighting its strengths, particularly its firm transportation agreements, a rock-solid balance sheet, and expanded hedge coverage, Pioneer Natural Resources might come out looking better equipped to handle low oil prices.

Pioneer Natural Resources will release its financial results for the first quarter after markets close on Wednesday, May 6, and will host a conference call on the subsequent day. The company's earnings and cash flows will likely decline substantially on a year-over-year as well as sequential basis as it begins to feel the pain of the plunge in oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude fell from more than $60 a barrel at the start of the year to $20 by the end of the first quarter. The WTI spot price averaged $45.76 per barrel in this period. By comparison, Pioneer Natural Resources realized higher oil prices of $56.01 per barrel for Q4-2019 and $49.38 for Q1-2019. But its oil price realizations will decline in Q1-2020, which will have a negative impact on the company's earnings.

Pioneer Natural Resources expected to produce 361,000 to 376,000 boe per day in the first quarter, depicting increases of 1.4% from Q4-2019 and 10.5% from Q1-2019 at the mid-point. Its oil production was forecasted to increase by 1% sequentially and 7.6% on a year-over-year basis to the range of 217,000 to 227,000 bpd in Q1-2020. Last month, however, Pioneer Natural Resources revealed that it would cut CapEx and start reducing drilling activity in response to the weakness in oil prices. Pioneer Natural Resources originally planned to spend a total capital of $3.15 to $3.45 billion in 2020 but has now reduced this CapEx budget to $1.7 to $1.9 billion. The company plans to cut its rig count in half from 22 units in March to 11 rigs through May. Its oil production is forecasted to come in at 211,000 bpd for the full year, down from its previous estimate of 244,500 bpd and in-line with last year's Permian Basin output. In this backdrop, it wouldn't be surprising if Pioneer Natural Resources ends up missing the mid-point of the production guidance.

With the dip in realized oil prices and less than expected levels of production, Pioneer Natural Resources may report a drop in adjusted profits in Q1-2020 as compared to $2.36 per share in Q4-2019 and $1.83 per share in Q1-2019. The company, however, will remain profitable, thanks to the much healthier oil price environment of more than $50 a barrel seen in the first two months of this year. But I believe investors will be more interested in hearing about how the company plans to navigate through the tough business environment.

The oil prices have been highly volatile and weak, with WTI crude falling into the negative territory for the first time from more than $60 a barrel at the start of the year and then recovering to $17 at the time of this writing. A combination of weak demand, excess production, and shortage of storage capacity pushed oil prices to historic lows. I believe as long as these factors persist, the threat of another decline in oil prices to low-single-digits or even less than zero will remain, particularly as we get closer to the June expiration of WTI futures.

I think the unprecedented drop in oil prices will not only have a financial impact but the market sentiment might also get worse. This could prompt oil producers to announce even bigger cuts to their capital budgets and drilling plans. Pioneer Natural Resources, in particular, announced its downward revision in mid-March when oil prices were trading above $25 per barrel. Since then, the oil price picture has gotten worse. Pioneer Natural Resources was planning for a $30 to $35 per barrel oil price outlook but that may not materialize if oil fails to recover meaningfully in the short term. I think the company might lower its oil price forecast and further reduce its CapEx guidance. The company might drop more rigs and completion crews. Pioneer Natural Resources previously shifted into maintenance mode and was focusing on keeping the production flat. This means that any additional reduction in CapEx and drilling activity will push the company's oil production lower from 211,045 bpd of oil produced from the Permian Basin in 2019.

I expect Pioneer Natural Resources' management to highlight its strengths which put the company in a better position than other oil producers to withstand the downturn. As the storage capacity gets full, a lot of the onshore oil producers who don't have iron-clad crude oil transportation agreements will find it difficult to ship their volumes. If pipeline operators refuse to take delivery, such companies might have to shut-in production. But I think Pioneer Natural Resources appears largely insulated from this problem. The company supplies crude using five firm transportation agreements to three Gulf Coast markets where its crude is either consumed by refineries or exported to international buyers. Pioneer Natural Resources doesn't have direct exposure to the Cushing, OK and other land-locked markets which are quickly running out of storage capacity.

I believe one of Pioneer's biggest strengths is that it has a pristine balance sheet. The company carried a total debt of just $2.29 billion at the end of 2019. Its leverage, measured in terms of debt-to-equity ratio, was 18.9% - the lowest among all large-to-mid-cap independent oil producers. Pioneer Natural Resources also had robust liquidity of $2.1 billion consisting of $631 million of cash reserves and $1.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. The company also recently entered into a new $900 million 364-day credit facility, which could further bolster its liquidity. If, for instance, Pioneer Natural Resources fails to generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditures and dividends, then it can use its liquidity to fund a deficit.

Pioneer Natural Resources will also likely discuss its expanded hedge coverage which will minimize the negative impact of weak oil prices on the company's cash flows. Pioneer Natural Resources entered 2020 with around 115,500 to 145,500 bpd of oil production hedged at various prices using three-way collars. Those hedges, however, offered limited downside protection in an oil price environment of less than $53 per barrel. But now, the company has improved its coverage by hedging an additional ~98,000 bpd of production for 9M-2020 using swaps at around $36 per barrel. It has also hedged 121,000 bpd of Q2-2020 production and 31,000 bpd of H2-2020 volumes using three-way collars with floor and short put prices of around $31-$35 per barrel and $21-$25 per barrel respectively. These hedges will provide crucial support to the company's cash flows as benchmark prices stay low.

For these reasons, I believe Pioneer Natural Resources will likely come out looking strong to face the downturn when it releases its first-quarter results. Pioneer Natural Resources' stock has fallen by 49% this year and is priced 7x on an EV/EBITDA (fwd) basis, above peer median of 6.7x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. I think we haven't gone through the worst part of the downturn yet and investors should largely stay on the sidelines. But those who can stomach oil price swings should consider opening small positions in Pioneer Natural Resources stock if it tumbles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.