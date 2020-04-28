American Airlines stock only has option value left. Industry conditions would need to be relatively favorable over the next few years for the stock to recover.

The combination of massive liabilities and weak prospects for profitability over the next few years means there is a significant risk that American will eventually be forced into bankruptcy.

The COVID-19 pandemic will cause American's debt load to balloon even higher this year, and the company could continue to lose money and burn cash in 2021.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders imposed across much of the world have caused air travel demand to crash this year. In the U.S. specifically, passenger throughput at TSA checkpoints has fallen roughly 95% year over year in April. As a result, U.S. airlines are poised to report big losses in 2020 and have been burning through cash rapidly: up to around $100 million per day for the largest carriers.

While the federal government is providing some near-term financial support for airlines and cash burn is expected to slow over the next few months, most airline executives expect demand to remain weak for quite some time. Until people feel comfortable being packed into a confined, potentially crowded space, they won't even consider air travel. And even after health worries start to dissipate, many individuals and companies may be forced to slash their travel budgets due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among major U.S. airlines, none are less prepared to ride out the current crisis than American Airlines (AAL). American Airlines entered 2020 with by far the most debt of any airline. Like peers, it has been forced to significantly increase its borrowings over the past two months to cover its cash burn. This has left it with what looks like an unsustainable debt load.

Indeed, due to the sharp uptick in its already-high debt load and the likelihood of a slow demand recovery, American Airlines stock only has option value left. In other words, the business is probably worth less than American's debt load, making bankruptcy or a distressed debt restructuring likely at some point in the future. For the stock to retain any value for long-term investors, business conditions will have to improve faster than many industry experts expect.

(Image source: American Airlines)

Piling debt on top of debt

Before going any further, I want to offer a mea culpa. In mid-February, when COVID-19 still appeared to be a regional issue impacting Asia (similar to SARS), I wrote that American Airlines could actually be a net beneficiary of the outbreak, due to the decline in oil prices. I should have been more cautious with respect to the risk that COVID-19 would spread far beyond China, undermining U.S. air travel demand.

Today, it's clear that COVID-19 will have a far bigger impact on the global aviation business than even bearish prognosticators believed two months ago. Highlighting the extent to which investors were almost universally blindsided by the pandemic, American Airlines was able to raise 5-year unsecured debt at a very low 3.75% interest rate in late February.

American's ability to achieve such a low interest rate was particularly notable because the company entered 2020 with $33.4 billion of debt and lease liabilities. Net of unrestricted cash and short-term investments, its year-end 2019 debt load totaled $29.6 billion.

Since mid-March, American Airlines has substantially increased its borrowings to cover near-term cash burn. On March 25, it borrowed $1 billion under a new delayed-draw term loan facility arranged a week earlier. On April 1, it drew $2.7 billion from three credit facilities, representing the vast majority of its revolving credit availability. American Airlines is also availing itself of government support. It will receive $5.8 billion of payroll support ($1.7 billion of which will come in the form of a 10-year unsecured loan), and it has also applied for a separate $4.75 billion, 5-year secured loan.

In total, American has borrowed (or plans to borrow) $10.2 billion and will receive $4.1 billion in non-repayable grants from the government. The company will likely burn through the vast majority of this cash during 2020. Management hasn't said much about near-term cash burn, but American Airlines is likely burning at least as much cash as United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL). Those carriers have said that they were burning $100 million a day recently. Furthermore, Delta warned last week that cash flow may remain negative through the end of 2020.

(Image source: American Airlines)

Assuming American were to burn an average of just $60 million a day from March to June and an average of $20 million a day in the second half of 2020, it would consume $11 billion this year. $4.1 billion would be covered by the government grant, but the other $6.9 billion of cash burn would increase American's net debt to $36.5 billion. Moreover, this is far from a worst-case scenario.

Recovery timeline remains unclear

If it were certain that air travel demand would bounce back quickly starting later in 2020, investors could hold out hope that American Airlines would be able to gradually reverse the financial damage of the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, the company entered this year expecting to generate $6 billion of free cash flow between 2020 and 2021.

However, many epidemiologists and public health officials have warned that even if the current COVID-19 outbreak is tamed, the relaxing of social-distancing rules could lead to a second major outbreak later this year. Moreover, a second outbreak could coincide with flu season, aggravating the impact on hospital capacity and forcing states and cities to implement new stay-at-home orders. Naturally, that would crush air travel demand.

Furthermore, a recent IATA survey found that about 40% of respondents plan to wait at least six months after restrictions are lifted to begin flying again. Such survey results should be taken with a grain of salt, as people are often poor judges of their future behavior, but there is clearly a risk that the demand recovery will be bumpy and slow.

That means there's a meaningful risk that American Airlines will continue to burn cash in 2021. Annual operating cash flow has averaged just $4 billion over the past three years, putting the company's operating cash flow margin below 10%. That provides little margin for remaining cash-flow positive if American experiences severe profit erosion.

Data by YCharts

If revenue remains 30% or more below 2019 levels next year, American would likely burn cash again, even if it cuts CapEx to the bone. That could lead to a cash crunch, as the airline is running low on unencumbered assets to borrow against. American Airlines also has $6.3 billion of debt maturing in 2020 and 2021 and another $6.4 billion maturing in 2022 and 2023 (see p. 87). Rolling that debt over could be hard if the value of the airline's collateral declines due to lower demand for aircraft, gates, slots, and international route authorities.

A young fleet is no help right now

In recent years, American Airlines' management has frequently argued that the company's high leverage is not a big problem because the carrier has a younger fleet than its peers. The implication was that American's debt was only temporarily higher-than-average, and that as its fleet replacement campaign ramped down and other airlines replaced their oldest jets, the company's relative leverage profile would normalize.

(Source: American Airlines November 2019 Presentation, slide 17)

There might have been some merit to this argument a year ago. But with airlines now expecting to operate smaller fleets for at least the next couple of years, those with older fleets can retire their oldest jets without needing to spend money to replace them immediately. Meanwhile, having cut near-term capacity by 80% or more, American Airlines has been forced to idle lots of relatively new jets while incurring high fleet-related lease and interest payments.

Making matters worse, American Airlines disclosed in 2018 that its margins in its three most-profitable hubs (Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, and Washington, D.C.) outpaced its system average by 5.6 percentage points. This implied that the other half of its network (roughly speaking) was already barely profitable.

(Source: American Airlines October 2018 Presentation, slide 11)

Since so much of American's fleet is relatively new and either leased or encumbered, American Airlines has limited room to make the big cutbacks in its less-profitable hubs that are sorely needed. In short, American's young fleet and the debt attached to it are now a burden rather than a blessing.

Only option value remains

In addition to being on track to exit 2020 with $35 billion-$40 billion of net debt (including lease liabilities), American Airlines also has substantial pension liabilities and other retirement obligations. These totaled more than $6 billion as of the end of 2019. Furthermore, the sharp decline in interest rates and stock prices this year represents a double-whammy that will drive American's pension deficit higher when it is remeasured in early 2021, all else equal.

For comparison, the company's market cap has fallen below $5 billion. As was the case a decade ago for shareholders of American Airlines predecessor AMR, the equity only has option value now. If air travel demand recovers as slowly as many industry executives expect, American Airlines will likely continue burning cash through 2021. Combined with scheduled debt repayments, that could lead to near-term insolvency. Even if American avoids running out of cash next year, its massive debt load would make it a likely bankruptcy candidate in any future downturn.

Of course, saying that the stock only has option value doesn't necessarily mean it's worthless. While AMR ultimately filed for bankruptcy in late 2011, strong air travel demand and subdued competition buoyed the company's value. That allowed shareholders to walk away with a large equity stake in the reorganized American Airlines.

Similarly, if a successful vaccine becomes widely available within a year (which is possible but far from guaranteed) and the economy bounces back quickly, American Airlines could burn less cash than expected in 2020, return to positive cash flow next year, and eventually rebuild its equity value. However, this rosy scenario doesn't seem like the most likely outcome. Bankruptcy risk is quite high. As a result, I sold my American Airlines shares last week and moved into higher-quality airline stocks.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, auto, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.