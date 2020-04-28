Dynamic New Players Gain Momentum In Digital, Data And Patient-Centric Space

Three out of four companies in this article are quite young and can become next big things in the future bull market.

Not only vaccines-oriented pharma, teleworking, or food delivery companies draw the attention of investors. By the same token, COVID-19 is not the only virus on the mind of pharma innovators.

Unorthodox screeners for unorthodox times

One of my favorite screeners on EquitiesLab.com is called after the names of three famous traders, the legendary one (Wyckoff) and two contemporary ones (O'Neill and Minervini). I created it on the basis of my readings of their books and my own interpretation of the rules they described. The main goal of that screener is to find stocks that are possibly just before their great price jump, somewhere in the middle of a "cup-and-a-handle"moment, and analyzed very much on the basis of my "reading the tape"practice in a modern version of Volume Profile and VWAP. Preferably, they should also have great fundamentals or promise a great growth that would justify the big price movements driven by purchases of institutional investors.

The screener "Wyckoff-O'Neil-Minervini"gives amazing results with a one-week holding period of the top position. To take into account the current uncertain times in the market and to showcase the robustness of the screener through at least one bear market, I have backtested with data starting from 2005. As you can see below, since January 3, 2005 till last week (current position purchased on April 21), this trading strategy would have brought a smashing result of 1,204%, in comparison to 208% of S&P 500 (represented by the ETF SPY). Annualized return is 18.28%, vs. 7.64% for S&P 500. You can see on the chart that at the highest point in 2020, on January 20, the total return for the period was over 2,400%.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

If we drill down to the period between the beginning of 2005 and the end of 2009, the strategy would have brought 144% vs. 2.44% for S&P 500. As you can see in the chart below and the bars of quarterly returns in the bottom left, this trading strategy allowed traders to take advantage of volatility and book huge annualized returns of 19.58%.

Source: EquitiesLab.com

However, there are two major conditions for the successful implementation of this strategy: taking profit at 25% and zero trading costs. The latter has been realistic only since very recently, with the advent of zero commission brokerage accounts like those offered by Robinhood. I have not found yet such an account available in Belgium. If I chose to use a foreign account, I would have to calculate a special Belgian tax on each market transaction and pay it separately. In other words, too much red tape and not enough competition in this small market. So, for me, this strategy serves rather as an indicator of what is currently hot and on the move, and not as an automatic stock rotation strategy. (If any reader knows a Robinhood-like account that both calculates and pays Belgian taxes for me, please, let me know. I know that Revolut offers no-commission trading accounts in Europe, but I still need to find out the tax compliance procedure they have.)

Stocks of the last week - ordered alphabetically

The strategy can indicate to you as many stocks as you like, though the best results come with rotating only one ticker at a time. I am going to present to you four stocks, just to keep you curious and guessing "Which one is the number 1, Magdalena?!"Do not despair, though. The four-stock weekly trading would have brought over 700% return for the same period 2005 - 2020, nearly 14.6% annually.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:CHGCY)

Chugai is a nearly 100-year-old Japanese company, with the 62% ownership belonging to Roche Holding since the merger between Chugai and Nippon Roche in 2002. A beautiful visualization of the company's R&D history shows the road from drug import to manufacturing to proprietary formulas. Chugai has nearly 25% share of sales in the Japanese therapeutic antibody market, according to the data provided in the tab "Chugai's Five Strengths". With 15 products in-licensed from Roche Group and its own pipeline of 48 projects, Chugai leads in the oncology market and has prime products in the fields of bone and joint diseases, as well as renal diseases. Chugai is also the pioneer of personalized healthcare and focuses on advanced patient-centric solutions, which are presented as the other two strengths.

Source: Chugai Pharmaceutical website 90 Years History of Chugai Pharmaceutical | Investor Relations | CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

According to Morningstar data, the sales and earnings growth of Chugai is truly amazing. Their 3-year revenues CAGR is nearly 12%, while their 3-year net income CAGR is over 43%. As Toshiaki Itagaki, EVP and CFO, described during the earnings conference call of the 23 of April:

"Both revenues and profits posted a double-digit growth, surpassing the results of the same period last year significantly. This represents record high Q1 revenues, operating profit and net income. Operating profits and net income were the highest ever, not just among the past first quarters but as any quarterly results."

By looking at their stock price chart, we can see that it has been massively bought in April. Its monthly VWAP line did not dip below the yearly VWAP during the sell-off in March, and any bargain was quickly taken by alert buyers.

Source: Tradingview.com

How did COVID-19 affect Chugai? According to the transcript of the earnings conference call, no Chugai employee has been infected with the virus. As for the therapeutic efforts against the virus, while Roche is implementing a global Phase III clinical trial of Actemra (a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis) after positive results in China, Chugai announced that it is preparing a Phase III targeting patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia in Japan.

Cue Biopharma (CUE)

Cue Biopharma develops biologic drugs against cancers and autoimmune disorders. Their lead candidate is CUE-101, aiming Human Papillomavirus (HPV) cancers. According to the article "Human Papillomavirus (HPV) - Cervical Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Anal, Oral, Pharyngeal, and Penile Cancers"on cancerquest.com, from amongst 200 known strains of HPV, the two high-risk strains, 16 and 18, are thought to be responsible for over 70% of cervical cancer cases. However, some studies (quoted by the article authors) indicate that 73% of oral cavity tumors tested positive for HPV-16 DNA, while 80% of anal cancers tested positive for either HPV-16 or 18 DNA.

Cue Biopharma explains the concept and promise behind CUE-101 on its website:

"CUE-101, contains IL-2 and a pMHC composed of HLA-A*02:01 complexed with a dominant peptide derived from the human papilloma virus E7 protein (HPV-E7). It is a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells to fight HPV-driven cancer. [...] In preclinical studies, CUE-101 has demonstrated selective binding and preferential activation and expansion of antigen-specific T cells, dose-dependent effector cytokine production and inhibition of tumor growth both as a monotherapy and in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor. HPV cancers account for more than 20,000 deaths each year in the US and Europe. The majority of these cancers are driven by HPV 16 which carries the E7 antigen targeted by CUE-101. Despite treatment with current standards of care, approximately 50% of patients with advanced disease will experience recurrence and significant quality of life impact. Patients with HPV-related head and neck, cervical and genitoanal cancers represent an important unmet clinical need and underscore the opportunity for promising new therapeutics."

On the 20 of April, Cue Biopharma issued a press release announcing that the company entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck, through a subsidiary, to evaluate the combination of CUE-101 with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced head and neck cancer. As we can see, this news might have been the catalyst that brought the price of Cue Biopharma stock to the highest level ever. We should be monitoring the upcoming institutional filings to see which institutions or funds have made these purchases.

Source: Tradingview.com

Cue Biopharma develops also frameworks for autoimmune and chronic infectious diseases. The company has not been profitable yet to date. Also, there has been no major impact of COVID-19 announced either during the last earnings call or on the news section of the company.

Everbridge (EVBG)

Everbridge develops software to manage critical events of all sorts. The suite is called CEM - Critical Event Management.

Source: Everbridge website

As the company describes the concept, their CEM solution

"aggregates threat data from third party and internal sources so customers can assess risk, and locate people and assets at risk and those needed to respond. It then enables customers to act by executing pre-defined processes based on the type of threat for who should be contacted and how, what message to send, and who to escalate to if a responder is not available."

The CEM platform gained in March an Internet of Things extension thanks to recent technology acquisitions of Connexient and CNL Software. The former is a wayfinding software, the latter is a physical security information management ("PSIM") platform. The new IoT functionality expands the use cases of CEM, among others to the markets of supply chain and wearables, thanks to the integration of data from IoT sensors.

The COVID-19 situation is precisely a moment when crisis management technology companies shine. Everbridge launched a "COVID-19 Intelligence Centre"with a "Corononavirus Map"where anybody can read the latest news on COVID-19 from places all around the globe.

Source: Coronavirus Preparedness tab on Everbridge website

The company has been steadily growing since its IPO in 2016 with a 5-year revenues CAGR of 36.5%. Everbridge is not profitable yet, while Debt to Equity ratio is nearly 2, according to Morningstar, after a big debt taking in 2019. Besides Connexient and CNL Software, Everbridge announced in last August the acquisition for $83 million of NC4, a provider of threat intelligence solutions. This widening of the portfolio and the plans announced by Executive Chairman Jaime Ellertson to roll CEM outside of North America can mean a serious potential for Everbridge's gaining new markets globally.

Source: Tradingview.com

The stock of Everbridge did not perform very well in the latter half of 2019, but it started climbing steadily from the beginning of 2020, illustrating the growing sales of the CEM solution. Stock price has encountered some volatility in February and March, nevertheless, you could not call it a sell-off. The yearly VWAP is climbing which indicates that stock gets bought at increasing prices.

Fiverr International (FVRR)

Fiverr is an Israeli company existing since 2010, which went public in 2019. Probably not many of you have heard about it yet. It is a digital services marketplace, an e-commerce platform for freelance artists, developers, writers, editors, etc.

Source: Fiverr website

Last year's revenue was $107 million, 42% growth YoY, driven by 17% growth in active buyers and similar growth in spend-per-buyer, as explained by the company's CFO Ofer Katz during the Q4 2019 earnings call. In 2019, Fiverr established offices in the UK and Germany, and launched a website in German and Spanish (until 2019 website was only in English). CEO Micha Kaufman underscored the efforts made by the company to add new buyers segments beyond small and medium businesses, their core clients segment so far:

"Today Fiverr has over 2.4 million active buyers. The majority of whom are entrepreneurs and very small companies, with 15 employees or less.[...] we want to expand our addressable market and extend our reach to the next tier of users, which we define as organizations of up to 200 employees. We have invested in tackling these new buyer segments with products such as Fiverr Studios, which help accommodate larger projects; Team Accounts that allow larger teams to collaborate on Fiverr; Fiverr's VID program, which provides dedicated support for our high-value buyers; Industry Store that grows awareness among business users, and targeted performance marketing campaigns to acquire these business users."

The next earnings call of Fiverr is planned for 7 of May. From the chart below we can see that there is a lot of enthusiasm for the stock, with two big price surges happening so far in April, after the enormous surge in the middle of February.

Source: Tradingview.com

Conclusions

Since you have arrived at the end of this article, thank you for reading. I will indicate now which stock was selected as a number 1 by my screener. It is Everbridge, not surprisingly, given the current global crisis situation. Everbridge, in my opinion, proposes possibly the biggest potential for growth and product stickiness in the long-term. To be frank, all of the stocks present an interesting value proposition and are worth further attention.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.