Worries About Oil And Marine Have Alfa Laval Trading Much More Reasonably

Marine, oil/gas, and new-build non-residential construction could all take multiple years to recover, and Alfa doesn't have much exposure to shorter-cycle industries to boost 2021/2022 results.

I wasn’t all that excited about Alfa Laval’s (OTCPK:ALFVY) share price back in December, but that was before Covid-19 scrambled the markets and threw the outlook for almost every industrial company out the window for at least the next two quarters, and possibly quite a bit longer. With the shares down about 25% since then, modestly underperforming its peer group, the valuation is now once again more reasonable for long-term investors.

“Long-term” really is the key here, as there are significant near-term concerns about the outlook for orders in the marine and oil/gas markets – two major end-markets that collectively account for over 40% of Alfa Laval’s business. Opportunities in HVAC, pharmaceuticals, food/beverage, and industrial end-markets offset this to some extent, but Alfa is likely looking at a more protracted recovery than its shorter-cycle peers, and could weigh on sentiment and share price performance even with a good valuation.

A Better-Than-Expected Quarter Before The Big Hit

Not unlike what we’re seeing in the banking sector, the Street seems to largely be waving off better-than-expected quarters among industrial companies given the outsized near-term risks to the businesses and the uncertain recovery trajectories. On top of that, Alfa had already recovered more than 20% from its panic lows, so some level of “it’s not quite that bad” was already in the share price.

Still, it was a better than expected quarter, with the company reporting a 5% beat at the top line, a 3% beat at the adjusted earnings line, and an 11% order beat at the order line (though with an outsized contribution from Marine that is unlikely to be reproducible).

Revenue rose almost 5% as reported in the first quarter. The Marine business grew nearly 11%, driven by deliveries of past orders for environmental solutions like exhaust scrubbers and ballast water systems. Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY), too, benefited from a similar trend in the period. Revenue in the Food/Water business shrank about 3%, with no particular negative factor other than a faster clearing of the order backlog in the fourth quarter. Alfa reported a 5% improvement in Energy revenue, as the company delivered on a strong order book, with good demand in HVAC and refrigeration.

Gross margin declined 40bp, hurt in part by mix offset by some raw material price improvement. Operating income rose 4%, with a 10bp contraction in operating margin. Marine profits fell 7% despite healthy revenue (margin down 340bp) due to mix and payments to its JV partner in ballast water. Food/Water profits declined 5%, with margin down 60bp, on lower operating efficiencies. Energy profits jumped 22%, with margin up almost two points, on greater operating leverage and lower warranty expense.

Orders Beat, But Trouble Is Coming

Alfa posted a double-digit beat to orders, and the book-to-bill was above 1.0x, but orders were down 2% and they’re going to get worse from here as several longer-cycle markets roll over sharply.

Orders were up about 2% in Marine, beating expectations by 32%, as strong orders for pumping systems for cargo and offshore applications (and some currency revaluation) led the way. Ballast water orders were “healthy”, but scrubber orders were very weak (also seen at Wartsila). While fuel spreads still favor scrubbers, the price of diesel has declined enough that the economics for a scrubber aren’t so compelling right now, and many shipowners are cutting capex to essential spending only.

Food/Water orders were up slightly (a little more than 1%), with good demand in dairy and pharmaceuticals. I’m a little surprised there wasn’t more activity in packaged food/beverage given the pressures on supply chains created by Covid-19 (as well as the need to add automation), but this has always been a volatile business and those orders may materialize later. With these results, I’m even more curious to see what Rockwell (ROK) will report with its upcoming earnings announcement.

Energy orders were down 10% due to significant weakness in the hydrocarbon chain. As reported by Emerson (EMR) and others, the sharp drop in energy prices has led many companies in the hydrocarbon chain to further delay projects and non-essential capex spending, and that covers a substantial part of the Energy business. Management did note good growth in HVAC and refrigeration, helped by ongoing demand for energy efficiency improvements, but these collectively account for about 35% of orders and are outweighed by the hydrocarbon chain.

While management offered very little guidance, beyond stating that Q2 would be weaker, there are valid concerns about the outlook for multiple parts of Alfa’s business. Spending in the oil/gas sector and larger hydrocarbon chain could be postponed for well over a year, and maybe closer to three years. Likewise, while ongoing interest in energy efficiency should support healthy retrofit activity for HVAC providers, a meaningful decline in non-residential construction activity over the next two to three years is a real concern.

Last and not least is the outlook for the marine industry. Scrubber demand likely won’t return until fuel prices force shipowners’ hands. In the meantime, new ship contracting is near a 20-year low, and I don’t think Alfa is going to see drivers like the pumping system orders repeat themselves. Service should hold up (about 40% of the Marine segment), but I think this is another area that could be looking at a multiyear recovery cycle and not a V-shaped recovery.

The Outlook

I don’t really see too many V-shaped recovery opportunities across Alfa’s business mix. Food/Water equipment demand bounces around so much, it’s more like a “W-shaped” recovery, and I don’t think underlying growth in pharma/life sciences can swing that all that much. There are a few short-cycle opportunities here and there, but they don’t collectively amount to much, and Alfa is definitely vulnerable to extended weakness in end-markets like non-residential construction (new-build particularly), hydrocarbons, and marine.

I’m expecting less than 2% annualized revenue growth from 2019 to 2024, and that’s one of the bigger issues in Alfa’s outlook; while other industrials could be posting solid recovery/rebound numbers as soon as next year, Alfa will look like a laggard. My long-term growth outlook doesn’t change much; I still expect long-term growth of around 3% to 4%, as well as margin/FCF margin improvements, but the Street famously doesn’t like to wait for growth or margins, and Alfa may not surpass 2019 operating margins until 2023 or 2024.

The Bottom Line

Alfa Laval is an investment situation with an unattractive near-term outlook offset by a more attractive long-term outlook and an undemanding valuation that suggests high single-digit return potential. I do have concerns that Alfa’s slower, flatter near-term recovery outlook could make it a value trap, but I do think there’s at least some quality to offset that risk, including the ability to pay a higher dividend if management elects to do so.

