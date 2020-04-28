Following the Formula One (FWONA)/Liberty SiriusXM (NASDAQ:LSXMK) reattribution, I am incrementally negative on the Liberty SiriusXM trade (see my prior article on buying LSXMK as a play on a narrowing discount). Instead of a Sirius XM (SIRI) pure-play, LSXMA now appears to reflect a closer long-term strategic alignment between Sirius XM (music) and Live Nation (LYV) (live entertainment). Further, the increased complexity and lower liquidity within the tracker has, rightly, driven the NAV discount toward the upper-end of the 30% range. With a pending rights issue and exposure to LYV risks via shares and an LYV call spread (which also limits the upside), the case for a narrower NAV discount strikes me as a lot less compelling.

NAV Discount Widens to ~40% Post-Reattribution

In a surprise announcement, Liberty Media announced a reattribution (of assets and liabilities) between Formula One and the SiriusXM tracker (i.e., Liberty SiriusXM). Specifically, Liberty SiriusXM is acquiring Liberty Formula One Group's 33% stake in Live Nation, as well as ~$1.3bn in convertible and exchangeable debt. In exchange, LSXM will pay ~$1.4b (in cash) to FWON. Of the cash proceeds, $750m will be raised from a rights offering - ~31m LSXMK shares will be issued at a 20% discount to the post-announcement price, with shares offered on a pro-rata basis. Both John Malone and Greg Maffei will participate.

Source: Investor Presentation

Liberty SiriusXM acquired ~$1.5bn of net assets ($2.8bn in assets and $1.3bn in liabilities), which has resulted in a wider NAV discount - rightly so, given the increased complexity. As things stand, the current NAV discount stands at ~40% (~37% post-rights issue), though I would point out that the LYV call spread on the liabilities side is contingent on where LYV trades.

Assets Shares Market Price (April 24) $ ('m) Sirius XM Stake 3,162.2 $5.50 $17,392.1 (+) Cash & Investments $138.0 (+) LYV (Including Shares Subject To Call Option) 69.6 $38.24 $2,661.5 (+) FWONK 5.3 $27.44 $145.4 (+) LMC 1.375% Convert Call Spread $53.0 (+) BATR (underlying 1.375% Convert) 2.3 $17.23 $39.63 (+) IHRT 7.0 $5.65 $39.55 = Total Asset Value 20,469.2

Liabilities $ ('m) SIRI Margin Loan 750.0 (+) SIRI 2.125% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2048 400.0 (+) SIRI 2.75% Exchangeable Senior Debentures due 2049 604.0 (+) LMC 1.375% Convertible Note (PAR) 1,000.0 (+) LYV 2.25% Exchangeable Bonds due 2048 385.0 (+) Intergroup Loan (to FWON) 750.0 (+) LYV Call Spread 165.0 = Total Liabilities 4,054

Pre-Rights $ ('m) Post-Rights $ ('m) Net Asset Value $16,415.2 $17,165.2 (/) LSXM Diluted Shares Outstanding (Net Dilutive Effect Estimated Using Treasury Stock Method) 318.6 349.6 = NAV/Share $51.52 $49.10 LSXMA Trading Price $31.08 $31.08 Discount to NAV (39.7%) (36.7%)

Source: Author's Est, Company Filings

Net Unfavorable Transaction for Liberty SiriusXM

With the NAV discount at Liberty SiriusXM already widening in accordance with deteriorating market conditions, the loss of ~$1.4bn in liquidity does current shareholders no favors, in my view. Further, the rights offering transfers considerable value to new shareholders, who now have the opportunity to gain exposure to Sirius XM (via the Liberty tracker) at a look-through price of ~$2.72.

Source: Investor Presentation

However, the risk/reward has worsened, in my view, as the additional complexity and the risk that of Liberty tapping into the Sirius XM tracker to address capital needs elsewhere (e.g., FWONK, Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)). Further, Formula One also holds a call option to participate in LYV upside through April '21 as part of the LYV call spread, leaving the Sirius XM tracker on the hook for a sizable liability (offset by the upside accruing to Liberty SiriusXM), as LYV shares move beyond the $47.74 strike price.

Source: Author's Est

The reattribution does, however, highlight that Liberty views Sirius XM and Live Nation as strategically aligned, hinting at potential longer-term outcomes as the stake increases over the next few years.

"The goal of this attribution, as I said, was to move the stock into a group that could handle it better, which was more strategically aligned." - Transcript

In the meantime, a NAV discount ~2-3%pts (in line on a pro forma basis) wider than pre-announcement levels strikes me as optimistic, given the new LSXM structure is more complex, has far less liquidity, and is exposed to LYV risks. Thus, I would not be surprised if LSXMK continues to lag SIRI going forward.