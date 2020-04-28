Loma Negra: Emerging Market Value Play

Investor Takeaway

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA) is a cement producer out of Argentina that does business with both the government and private sector. The company has an impressive earnings growth story and margins are pleasing. Macroscale private debt and the coronavirus pandemic have been the main catalysts moving the common stock lower over recent months. The company is undervalued in the current market environment compared to the materials industry.

Company Profile

Loma Negra is a cement manufacturer that focuses on producing cement, concrete, and related by-products in both Argentina and Paraguay. The company produces and distributes its product to wholesale distributors and also industrial customers around the globe. Other key revenue streams include railroad cargo transportation and recycling of industrial waste to use as fuel or raw materials.

Consolidated Financials

Loma Negra is trading at 7x earnings while the materials industry averages 17.2x earnings, while the price to earnings growth ratio of the company stands at 0.2. Both value metrics imply an undervalued common stock for the company. Net profit margins improved over the last reported 12 month period to 9.9% from 6.7% in the 12 months prior. Earnings growth was 33.8% per year, over the last 5 years. This figure improved to 38.7% over the last year. The downside in the remarkable earnings growth story is that a good chunk of earnings was made up of non-cash earnings. As earnings grew dramatically over the last 5 years, the enterprise also focused on reducing its debt load. Debt to equity declined to 41.7% in the last 12 months ending in December 2019, while this figure stood at 191.4% back in December 2014. Debt coverage is not an issue for the company either as operating cash flow can well cover the debt on the books.

Catalysts

The problem with Loma Negra is macro rooted. Developing nations have faced this problem immensely over the last few years. The private sector in Argentina has a large amount of dollar-denominated debt, and appreciation on the U.S. dollar meant that these enterprises ended up owing dramatically more over time. These companies have revenues in Argentinian pesos and have to pay their debt in U.S. dollars. The IMF declared this situation unsustainable and started working with Alberto Fernandez's newly formed government to come to a solution. The coronavirus pandemic has added on to the problem, making it harder for companies in a crisis environment. Hopefully, a relief package can be put together to aid the struggling economy and companies. On company-specific news, Loma Negra is planning to restart cement production operations, this may vary on demand, albeit public infrastructure projects will still be supplied. The good thing with Loma Negra is that they do a considerable amount of business with the government.

Technicals

Data by YCharts

The equity is trading well below both the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages. This is confusing considering the positive outlook we received from the consolidated financials, both the coronavirus and the grim Argentinian economic outlook, brought down the common stock to such oversold levels. The stock went from $12 a share to around $3.3 in recent days. Ideally, a golden cross would confirm a move higher but the sell-off is continuing. However, current price levels are attractive as the equity is heavily discounted.

Downside Risk

As with most companies these days, the virus pandemic is the largest risk factor for enterprises. Especially for a cement producer, the situation can be troublesome. If the pandemic continues for a longer time, residential and commercial real estate projects will come to a standstill. The company does rely on government infrastructure projects as we have mentioned before, but private projects are still necessary for the cement company. The debt load of the company is manageable, and what Loma Negra investors anticipate is the decline in debt to continue in the quarters ahead. One thing every emerging market investor has realized from the debt crises in the last decade is that you do not want to be present in markets with a lot of dollar-denominated debt.

Conclusion

The common stock is trading at a discount compared to the materials industry and serves as a value play in the emerging market space. The Argentinian debt crisis along with the coronavirus pandemic has depressed the equity. The company does not hold a large amount of debt, while the IMF will try to bring together a relief package for the private sector in Argentina. Earnings growth and net profit margins are positive for the future of the company. Government infrastructure projects will keep the company busy where private demand for cement has declined amid the pandemic. Overall, the equity is at attractive levels for long opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.