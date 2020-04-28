The COVID-19 Pandemic As A Harbinger Of An Electric Vehicle Future

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day was celebrated last week in an event that prompted no shortage of comparisons between the world's current response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its potential future response to climate change. These comparisons have touched on the "keep it in the ground" environmental movement, proponents of which argue that most of the planet's proved fossil fuel reserves will need to remain underground and unburned if catastrophic climate change is to be averted. Policies to ensure such a result would necessarily cause fossil fuel prices to fall to zero or lower on widespread demand destruction, and the comparison did not go unnoticed by supporters of the "Green New Deal" when Earth Day 2020 coincided with negative front-month petroleum prices.

I believe that such comparisons can be overstated. It is true that global fossil fuel demand has fallen sharply in response to the coronavirus-inspired implementation of social distancing measures around most of the world, causing global greenhouse gas [GHG] emissions to decline in turn. The experiences of the last six weeks have also shown us just how difficult it is to greatly reduce our energy demand even temporarily, let alone for the rest of our lives. In the absence of the replacement of most fossil fuel capacity by sustainable energy resources worldwide, though, the required level of emissions reductions can only be achieved through energy demand destruction. Ordinary people around the world are seeing exactly what this climate policy-induced demand destruction would entail in terms of consumers' behavioral changes.

A comparison that has gone comparatively unnoticed, on the other hand, is of the current impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the U.S. refining sector and the future impacts that are expected to occur in the event of widespread vehicle electrification. The declining cost of electric vehicles has prompted analytical outfits such as Bloomberg New Energy Finance to estimate that global petroleum demand will decline by 14.5 MMbpd through 2040 due to the displacement of refined fuels by electricity (and, to a lesser extent, increased ridesharing). Electricity is not suited to replace all refined fuels equally, though, due to the very low energy density of batteries compared to liquid fuels. Almost all of this displacement is projected to take the form of gasoline as a result; fuels that are used in applications for which energy density is critical, such as freight and air travel, are expected to experience continued growth over the same period. A future in which electric vehicle use is widespread, in other words, is expected to be one in which diesel fuel supplants gasoline as the refined fuel with the highest demand in the U.S. (as is already the case in Europe).

That said, BNEF also predicts that the overall reduction of petroleum demand will begin to negatively affect crude prices by 2025, which is the year in which it expects displacement to first exceed 2 MMbpd. This displacement point is when what BNEF calls "the big crash" in petroleum prices is expected to occur. Rather than experience rising total demand for petroleum through at least 2040, as entities ranging from BP (BP) to Exxon Mobil (XOM) to OPEC have projected, BNEF expects demand to begin declining as early as this decade. Assumptions regarding electric vehicle adoption rates vary greatly between the analyses, of course, but the distinction is an important one given what declining petroleum demand would mean for the oil & gas sector as a whole.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen crude prices behave in extreme ways, albeit in response to extreme levels of demand disruption. The International Energy Agency now expects global petroleum demand to be 9.3 MMbpd lower in 2020 than in 2019. The U.S. Energy Information Administration's [EIA] forecast, which was generated at a time when lockdown orders were still in the process of being implemented, expects a more modest - but still massive - global demand disruption of 5.2 MMbpd this year. At 1.7 MMbpd, the demand disruption that the EIA expects to occur in the U.S. alone this year is almost equal to the amount of global demand destruction that BNEF expects to occur because of vehicle electrification in the 2020s.

The sheer magnitude of the global petroleum demand disruption that has occurred in response to the COVID-19 pandemic provides investors with an opportunity to envision how the oil & gas sector would be affected by the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. This is not necessarily as clear-cut as it may appear at first glance, though. Crude slates and complexity factors vary widely from one refinery to the next, in turn causing large differences in product mixes across refineries, let alone between countries' refining sectors. In the U.S., for example, gasoline demand is approximately 60% greater than the combination of diesel fuel and jet fuel demand (see figure). In Europe, by contrast, the ratios are more than reversed, with gasoline comprising a much smaller share of total refined fuels demand.

This difference between the refining sectors in North America and Europe is explained by the greater reliance of the former on gasoline engines for personal transport, whereas European automakers have a long history of installing diesel engines in light-duty vehicles. The two continents' refining sectors have adapted their processes accordingly. Hydrocrackers, which convert the gas oil that comprises a substantial fraction of a distillation column's outputs to distillate fuels such as diesel fuel and jet fuel, are widespread in European refineries. Fluid catalytic crackers, by contrast, which instead convert gas oil to a higher yield of gasoline-range molecules, are in much greater use in the U.S. than are hydrocrackers (see figure).

This is a very important difference in the context of how refineries can expect to be affected if and when electric vehicle adoption becomes widespread given that any resulting demand destruction would be concentrated in gasoline rather than distillate fuels. As it happens, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a similarly-disparate impact on demand for the two fuel categories. The latest 4-week average for U.S. gasoline demand of 5.5 MMbpd represents a 41% YoY decrease, whereas diesel fuel demand has only declined by 10% over the same period (see figure).

Source: EIA (2020).

This difference in demand trends during the COVID-19 pandemic is evident in the respective crack spreads for gasoline and diesel fuel. The U.S. gasoline crack spread has historically been inversely correlated to the U.S. diesel fuel crack: the former is highest in the summer as Americans go on vacation while the latter is highest in the winter due to heating oil demand.

That relationship has broken down since early March. The diesel fuel crack spread has steadily declined since the beginning of the year, albeit from a higher-than-average level, and it briefly achieved parity with the gasoline crack spread in February (see figure). Circumstances rapidly changed in March as stay-at-home orders went into effect across the U.S. The diesel fuel crack spread actually increased during that month whereas the gasoline crack spread fell into negative territory. The latter rebounded last week as the price of front-month WTI crude took its own trip into negative territory, but the impact that reduced gasoline consumption has had on refiners' production margins has been clear.

In the U.S., where gasoline is the primary driver of refiner profitability, the collapse of the gasoline crack spread has in turn caused a large amount of domestic refining capacity to be idled. The average utilization rate for the week ending April 17 was almost the lowest on record (see figure), and during a season when throughput is normally starting to ramp up at that. Entire refineries have been idled since then, including two owned by the large merchant refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC).

The current demand disruption is temporary. The pandemic will pass eventually, at which point gasoline demand will recover and refining operations will return to a business-as-usual case. That said, the last several weeks have provided refiners with a look into a possible future in which widespread electric vehicle adoption causes gasoline demand, but not necessarily distillate demand, to undergo a large decline. What the refining sector's response to the pandemic has shown is that U.S. refiners, with their comparative lack of hydrocracking capacity, will not be well-positioned to thrive in the event that electric vehicles cause mass gasoline demand destruction (as opposed to temporary disruption). The fact that so much capacity has been idled even as the diesel fuel crack spread has remained in the double-digits (on a per barrel basis) shows just how exposed the U.S. refining sector is to gasoline prices.

It is unlikely, of course, that electric vehicles will cause widespread gasoline demand destruction anytime soon; if anything, the collapse in the price of gasoline has delayed the BNEF's predicted "big crash" by making gasoline engines more financially competitive against electric motors. That said, those investors in the refining sector who have investment horizons of several years should begin to consider how suited individual refiners are to a future in which gasoline demand declines sharply relative to diesel fuel demand. U.S. hydrocracking capacity will need to increase under such a scenario, necessitating large amounts of capex that would otherwise be returned to investors. Furthermore, while integrated firms will have little trouble financing such capex via their other operations, merchant refiners such as CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), Delek US Holdings (DK), HollyFrontier (HFC), Marathon Petroleum, PBF Energy (PBF), Phillips 66 (PSX), and Valero (VLO) would be especially exposed, particularly the smaller names in the group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK, VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.