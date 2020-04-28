Visa: Left Behind From The Rally

This is the first article in a series of articles I will be posting this week about high quality dividend growth stocks that the rally has left behind. The common traits of the companies I will be covering are focused on underperforming the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the past month, as well as the respective sector the company resides, the dividend history, and a strong balance sheet. In addition, I will also be conducting a dividend stress test to add another layer to help assess the safety and ability of each company to maintain an already increased dividend, or to assess the ability to raise their dividend.

The company I will be covering in this article: Visa (NYSE:V).

Visa has been a great dividend growth stock for investors since it went public. The one drawback that prevents some investors from viewing Visa as a good pick is the yield, which currently stands at 0.72%. Visa is likely not for investors looking for current income, Visa is about total returns. As you can see in the following chart, Visa has crushed the S&P 500 since its IPO. Obviously, there are no guarantees this will continue into the future, but Visa does have secular tailwinds of the moving toward a cashless society, e-commerce, and expansion of the middle class around the globe.

*Black Line = Visa

*Blue Line = S&P 500

Source: Dividendchannel.com

Performance

Shares of Visa fit the performance mold I was looking for because, over the past month, shares have underperformed the S&P 500. In addition, I also wanted to find companies that have underperformed their respective sectors, and Visa is an interesting company in this regard. For a sector comparison, I would usually see which sector SPDR the company resides in, and that would be the end of that. However, with Visa, it resides in the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), but also appears in many financial sector ETFs. The iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) is the financial sector ETF I chose to compare Visa to because it is the most representative ETF in the financial space and does not include REITs. As you can see, Visa has underperformed each of these ETFs over the past month, hence the title of this series “left behind during the rally”.

*Blue Line= Visa

*Green Line = IYG

*Orange Line = XLK

*Red Line = SPY

Tradingview.com via Seeking Alpha charts

Dividend History

As I mentioned above, the yield is low. However, the growth in the dividend has been substantial. Looking at the dividend history for Visa, they usually increase their dividend in the Q4 each year, and there is plenty of time between now and then for things to clear up and be restarted. On March 30th, Visa announced payment volumes were down significantly in the month of March, which is not ideal but is to be expected, given all the stay-at-home orders, closures, and travel restrictions. Even with those headwinds, I expect Visa will increase their dividend in Q4 as they have done in the past. This year, though, the increase is likely to be much smaller than years past, but it would still be an increase.

Source: Zacks

Balance Sheet

In all environments, but especially now, one thing that is an important aspect when looking at dividend safety or the potential to maintain/increase the dividend is to examine debt for large upcoming maturities. Looking at the debt maturity schedule for Visa from their most recent quarterly earnings, they have $3 billion in debt coming due, but not until December 2020. There is ample time until that occurs, and also noted in the quarterly report is they have over $8 billion in cash & cash equivalents, as well as they generated nearly $4 billion in operating cash flows just in Q4 2019. This shows Visa should have ample resources to pay their upcoming maturity in December without any issues.

Visa Q4 2019 10-Q

Dividend Stress Test

One of the things that make Visa a great dividend growth stock is the fact that it has a low payout ratio. For 2019, data from Gurufocus shows Visa had operating cash flow of $13.365 billion and paid out $2.368 billion in dividends, so Visa had a 17.72% payout ratio. I modeled for Visa to increase their quarterly dividend from $0.30/quarter to $0.32/quarter, which is a smaller increase than past years, but I feel they will be on the conservative side. In addition, for my stress test, I modeled for operating cash flows to decline by 20% this year and then continue slowly declining after that. The point of this stress test is to show the ability of Visa to be able to maintain or increase their dividend. Based on these results, I believe Visa can easily increase their dividend when the time comes later this year.

Table data from Gurufocus and Visa Dividend History

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe Visa is worthy of further research because it has been underperforming the market during the recent rally. Visa has a long history of outperformance, a history of dividend growth, a strong balance sheet and a well-covered dividend, which makes Visa a good candidate for investors to consider. The second quarter is likely to be challenging for Visa because of all the shutdowns, and because of that, it is unknown how steep the drop in revenues and cash flow will be, so potential investors need to make sure they size up that risk.

Stay tuned for the next article in the series!

Disclaimer

