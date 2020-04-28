SKF Beats, But The Downturn Could Still Turn Ugly

Sentiment is really poor right now, but what I believe to be unambitious long-term targets (revenue and FCF growth of 2.5% and 4% from 2019) can support a respectable return.

SKF is more leveraged to short-cycle markets that should recover sooner (and/or more sharply), but going into the next stage of the downturn with such high inventories is a risk.

Helped by raw materials and forex, SKF posted an eye-popping 32% EBIT beat, but the company is still looking at a brutal downturn across almost all of its markets.

Credit where due, SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY) posted an impressive earnings beat for the first quarter, with stronger margin trends than investors have seen at other industrials like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY). The question is how sustainable that will be; SKF is very sensitive to demand in auto and short-cycle industrials, and the second quarter is going to be brutal. On top of that, the company went into this downturn with high inventories and not many positive offsets.

I wasn’t wild about SKF when I last wrote about the stock, and the shares largely traced their peer group lower until this first quarter beat. The valuation actually isn’t bad here, but I think you need a relatively bullish outlook on the post-Covid-19 recession recovery scenario to support a bullish position here.

For SKF, This Isn’t The Start Of The Downturn

SKF produced a revenue result that was 3% better than expected, with equal outperformance in both the Industrial and Auto segments. The real highlight, though, was the whopping 32% beat versus sell-side expectations at the adjusted operating income line, boosted in part by forex and raw material tailwinds, but impressive nonetheless in a quarter where some well-respected industrial names have disappointed on decremental margins as the companies have struggled to respond to the rapid shift in the global economy (most companies were gearing up for 2020 being a recovery year).

Some of this outperformance could be due to the fact that SKF was in a different position going into this pandemic-driven downturn. Unlike many industrials, SKF was already still in a downturn, with organic revenue contraction dating back to the second quarter of 2019, with weakness in both Industrial and Auto segments.

Revenue declined 9% in organic terms this quarter, far below management’s long-term 5% target. The Industrial business saw revenue contract nearly 7%, while the auto business declined more than 13%. Auto sales were weak almost everywhere (the small Latin American business was the exception), and trucks were weak in both North America and Europe, while auto aftermarket was more mixed – down in North American and Asia, healthy in LatAm and Africa/Mideast, and so-so in Europe.

On the Industrial side, business in Latin America was healthy almost across the board, but there were only a few pockets of strength here and there in Asia, Europe and North America (rail in Europe, aerospace in North America, marine in Asia).

Gross margin declined 130bp this quarter. Operating declined more than 5% on an adjusted basis, leading to flat margin year over year and the aforementioned big beat versus expectations. The Industrial segment saw a 5% profit declined (margin down 30bp), while the auto business declined more than 7% with 160bp of margin contraction. Contributing to the better profit numbers (versus expectations) were about 70bp of forex leverage and 150bp of raw material tailwinds.

Demand Has Already Fallen Sharply

Like other companies that have reported so far, SKF confirmed a big shift in the business in march, with revenue down 25% yoy in the last two weeks of March. And like so many other companies, SKF isn’t trying to offer annual guidance at this point given the outsized modeling uncertainties.

Across its offerings in bearings, lubrication systems, polymer systems, mechanical power transmission, linear motion, and actuation, SKF is exceptionally leveraged to short-cycle industrial end-markets like autos (about 30% of revenue), industrial drives, electrical products, oil/gas, and “general industrial”. That’s going to lead to steep reported declines as industrial production craters over the next quarters, and there are few areas of resilience right now (wind power and ag/food/beverage are the rare exceptions).

Making matters worse, SKF is going into this downturn with high inventories. I mentioned concerns about inventory levels back in mid-2019, and it’s only gotten worse since then. Inventory increased 8% this quarter, and the inventory days count of 88 is the highest since the middle of 2009. Although you can argue that keeping inventory on hand can drive upside in recoveries (since customers can get the product they need from you with little delay), I think SKF has gone overboard and it raises the risk of greater margin consequences down the road (not to mention tying up working capital in the near term).

How this recovery will look is the big unknown. I’ve written before that I’m relatively bullish on the prospects for a more V-shaped recovery in autos (though that assumes some targeted stimulus efforts), as well as sharper recoveries in industrial automation (drives) and various “general industrial” markets. I’m less bullish on oil/gas, process industries, mining, trucks, and aerospace – all of these markets will recover, but I think they’ll see more “U-shaped” recoveries that will require more time to regain 2019 levels. Given SKF’s strong market share in aerospace bearings, that’s a downside risk to monitor.

The Outlook

I thought it was interesting that SKF reported different geographical trends in Q1 than many other industrials, with pretty balanced weakness across Asia, Europe, and North America, but I don’t think it has a significant bearing on modeling.

I expect SKF to see a double-digit revenue decline in 2020, but I believe the recovery in some markets will start late in 2020 and then extend into 2021 and 2022. My long-term growth expectation doesn’t change much (in the 2%’s), as I don’t see why this recession would change the long-term trendline in a meaningful way. I do think margin and FCF leverage will be lacking for a while, and I’m still only looking for modest long-term improvement in FCF margins (around half a point), driving mid-single-digit FCF growth.

Long term, I still have concerns about SKF’s auto segment, as management has struggle to achieve much differentiation and achieve attractive margins in the face of significant customer buying power. Management has seen some strong portfolio wins with EVs, but it remains to be seen if the theoretically higher margins (driven by more demanding requirements) will materialize. On the industrial side, I would expect to see more diversification over time, but the bearing business remains fundamentally sound.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, SKF actually looks a little undervalued now. I am concerned about the company’s historically mediocre FCF generation (as a percentage of revenue), but the company has a good track record when it comes to staying FCF positive. The high inventory and high exposure to short-cycle markets do both give me pause, but sentiment is really weak now on this name and I think it is worth a closer look as a more contrarian idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.