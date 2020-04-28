Carvana: On Shaky Footing

With consumer credit defaults expected to rise, Carvana may also see losses on the finance receivables it holds on its balance sheet.

Carvana (CVNA) has been on a wild roller coast ride this year. Car sales have historically been a very volatile piece of the consumer economy, turning very quickly in reaction to the latest macro trends. After seeing its shares lose nearly two-thirds of its value this year, at one point dipping below $30 per share, shares of Carvana have rebounded sharply and virtually recovered all of its year-to-date losses:

To Carvana's credit, the company managed to do the seemingly impossible for a mid-cap company when sentiment on the coronavirus was at its worst: raise additional capital, both equity and debt.

In late March, Carvana announced that its financing partner Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) - which extends the credit that backs Carvana when it extends car loans to its buyers - had extended Carvana's credit capacity to $2 billion. The larger capacity helps Carvana to continue selling cars on credit, as well as hold more receivables on its balance sheet in case sales of receivables (which Carvana typically securitizes) slow down in the midst of waning investor appetite for risky debt.

A week later, Carvana additionally announced that it used 13.3 million new shares at $45 apiece, raising $600 million in gross equity capital (including $25 million from its founder and CEO, Ernest Garcia III). While Carvana was trading in the ~$40-50 range back in March, this looked like a statement of confidence from the company's management - but now, it looks like a major dilution event (increasing the company's share pool by nearly 10% at half the share price it's trading at today) that has benefited company insiders.

In spite of these new capital infusions, however, Carvana's fundamental picture is still very murky, given we still can't predict the ultimate economic impact of the coronavirus and global shutdowns. If you bought Carvana on its way down, it's a good time to lock in profits and invest elsewhere.

Growth rates will take a beating

Carvana won't be able to escape the simple fact that consumer spending, especially on big-ticket items, will likely be depressed for some time. Investors have come to rely on Carvana's huge growth rates to justify the rapid rise in Carvana shares, but that story could quickly change in Q1 when Carvana reports how sales have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Figure 1. Carvana retail unit sales through Q4 Source: Carvana Q4 shareholder letter

In Q4, Carvana managed to grow retail unit sales by a stunning 82% y/y, and throughout all of FY19, Carvana's revenues grew at 101% y/y - its sixth consecutive year of more than doubling revenues. Of course, a decent part of Carvana's growth has come from the company's expansion into new markets. In 4Q18, Carvana was only in 85 markets across the U.S.; by the end of 2019, that number had jumped 72% y/y to 146 markets, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 2. Carvana market expansion Source: Carvana Q4 shareholder letter

This year, Carvana plans to open more than 100 new markets and end the year at 250+, covering 75% of the U.S. population. We've yet to hear how the virus impacts Carvana's expansion plans, but we can almost be certain that the pace of expansions will slow amid cautious macro conditions - hurting Carvana's revenue growth.

Underlying sales growth at Carvana's existing cohorts will also be hurt by nationwide layoffs and widespread dips in consumer spending. Industry observers note that used-car prices have declined 10% y/y, impacting the value of Carvana's inventory.

Balance sheet risks: inventory; finance receivables could take a hit

The other key risk for Carvana lies in its balance sheet - just because the company raised $600 million in additional equity in March and upsized its financing from Ally doesn't mean Carvana is out of the woods.

Figure 3. Carvana balance sheet Source: Carvana Q4 shareholder letter

I already highlighted the first risk: Carvana's inventory. Carvana's biggest asset is its vehicle inventory, which ended 4Q19 at a staggering $762.7 million in value. Carvana has obviously had to grow its inventory in order to support its new market openings, but with used-car sales down across the board, the company may be forced to de-value its inventory in order to continue moving cars - also hurting its recent progress in unit gross margins.

The second risk lies in Carvana's finance receivables. Now, Carvana is not a bank - like LendingClub (LC), Carvana is responsible for originating auto loans connected to its car sales, but it will try to quickly securitize and sell off these receivables to other investors. But amid the consumer credit crunch - with banks preparing huge loss reserves in their credit card divisions, and consumers, and U.S. consumers deferring or defaulting on regular payments like rent and credit cards - the value of Carvana's on-hand receivables could sour quickly, hurting securitization prospects and values. Carvana's boosted financing capacity from Ally Financial may not help all that much if the value of these receivables continues to weaken.

The ubiquitous risks section of Carvana's 10-K notes as follows (key points highlighted):

We depend on the sale of automotive finance receivables for a substantial portion of our gross profit. In connection with the sale of used vehicles, many of our customers use our financing services to finance a portion of the purchase price of their vehicle. The prices we are able to charge for finance receivables that we sell are based on a variety of factors, including the terms and credit risk associated with the automotive finance receivables, the relationship between the interest rates we quoted the customer at the time they priced their financing and market and projected interest rates at the time we sell the finance receivables, the historical credit performance of the finance receivables we sell, financing partner, and securitization purchaser demand and other factors. If these variables or others were to change, we might be required to reduce our sale prices on finance receivables, sell fewer of them, or both, which could reduce our gains on sales of finance receivables. Any material reduction in our interest rate spread or gains on sale of finance receivables could have a material adverse effect on our business, results, of operations, and financial condition. Furthermore, customers may elect to finance their vehicle purchases through other parties who may be able to offer more attractive terms, in which case we would lose a source of what has historically been a significant portion of our gross profit."

Underlying consumer credit strength has certainly weakened, which may force Carvana to underprice its receivables inventory ($287.0 million on Carvana's Q4 balance sheet) as well as make securitization for new receivables generated by this year's sales more difficult to offload.

Key takeaways

Carvana's full stock price recovery to nearly $100 suggests that the company has returned to business as usual, but the reality is anything but. Difficult macro conditions, especially in the consumer space, will not only weaken Carvana's sales growth for several quarters, but also impact the value of the vehicle inventory and auto loans on its books. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

