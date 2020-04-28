The Bull And Bear Case For The Chicago Mercantile Exchange

Last week, one of the leading products traded at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), crude oil futures, traded at a negative price for the first time in history. With storage at capacity, some holders of the expiring May contract had no choice but to sell long positions at any price, which caused the price of the energy commodity to fall below zero and to the lowest price in history at negative $40.32 per barrel. The CME had warned market participants that a negative price was possible before the price carnage occurred.

Meanwhile, the increase in volatility in markets across all asset classes on the back of a global deflationary spiral caused wild price swings. Volatility is a nightmare for investors, but the market’s dynamic price action creates a paradise of opportunities for traders. CME shares reached an all-time peak of $225.36 in February 2020 and were trading at around the $188.50 on April 24, 16.4% below the high as the CME was not exempt from the correction in the stock market. In March, the shares traded to a low of $131.80, which turned out to be a raging bargain. The CME is one business that has not suffered from the self-induced coma created by Coronavirus.

Lots of action in the futures markets

Financial markets continued to operate during the deflationary spiral that began in late February of this year. While many businesses closed, the action in the futures markets accelerated as volatility caused wider trading ranges, and more contracts changed hands.

Source: Barchart

The VIX index rose to a high of 85.47 in March, only 4.06 below the level during the 2008 financial crisis.

Source: CQG

Daily historical volatility in crude oil futures was at over 260% at the start of this week.

Source: CQG

Daily price variance in the long-bond futures contract rose above 45%.

Source: CQG

In the British pound versus the US dollar currency pair, daily historical volatility rose to over 31%. The examples from the CME products in the currency, fixed income, commodities, and equities futures arena point to the many trading opportunities. Each time a contract trades, the CME earns a fee. While revenues at many businesses around the world have fallen to zero, the CME continues to operate in an environment where there is lots of low hanging fruit for profits.

Dangers lurk after oil trades below zero- Margin calls and wild price swings often lead to bankruptcies

Where there is reward, risk levels increase. The decline in the price of crude oil below zero caused massive financial pain for some market participants. While the CME warned that prices below zero were possible, some market participants continued to believe that a negative price for oil was unsustainable. They may have been correct, but many could not take the heat when the price fell by over $40 below zero.

One of the things I learned early in my career is that markets can remain illogical and irrational far longer than market participants can stay solvent. Margin calls in the current environment have been massive, and some firms and market participants have fallen by the wayside. The inability to meet a margin call leads to liquidation of risk positions and assets. The Clearing House at the CME becomes inundated with the unpleasant task of dealing with those who cannot meet their margin calls when markets become highly volatile as they have since March.

The US election could cause regulatory changes

While markets continue to reflect the daily events surrounding the global pandemic, the US election looms large on the horizon. President Trump will face former Vice President Joe Biden in November. The election was going to be highly contentious before Coronavirus, but the pandemic present additional challenges for the candidates and voters over the coming months. Social distancing could cancel or significantly alter political conventions this summer. Debates between the candidates may not be before audiences, or many not even occur.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration championed many regulatory reforms that were ultimately supportive of trading volumes at the CME. With the former Vice President leading in the polls, a Biden victory in November could bring more regulation, higher expenses for the CME, and the potential for lower trading volumes. The adoption of progressive policies could change the framework for markets starting in 2021.

The markets are focusing on the pandemic as we head into May, but the election will be the next significant event that impacts price volatility. Uncertainty breeds volatility, and the election process promises to provide lots of price variance.

Volumes up, open interest lower

On April 8, the CME Group (CME) announced that the international average daily volume reached 7.2 million contracts, up 57% from the previous year. Volumes have been steadily increasing, and the price volatility has been a supportive factor. Each time a contract trades, the CME earns a fee. Many of the costs of the exchange are fixed, so increased volumes go right to the bottom line and show up in earnings.

Meanwhile, risk-off conditions tend to cause open interest to decline. Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a market. As volatility rises, speculators often move to the sidelines.

Source: CQG

As the chart of COMEX gold futures on the CME shows, the open interest metric has dropped dramatically since January.

Source: CQG

Open interest in crude oil futures has also declined over the past weeks.

Source: CQG

The metric in the E-Mini futures contract has also dropped since March.

Source: CQG

The same holds for open interest in the British pound versus the US dollar futures contract.

Source: CQG

With the metric also declining in the long bond futures, equities, currencies, commodities, and fixed income futures have all experienced decreases in open interest, which could lead to lower volumes over the coming weeks and months.

The record volumes on the CME as the financial markets continued to operate during the period when the economy ground to a halt, could experience a setback over the coming months if market volatility begins to shrink in the aftermath of the crisis. Meanwhile, the record levels of liquidity and government programs currently mask the future impact on economic conditions. With unemployment skyrocketing, the US and world face a deep financial hole as the price tag for the pandemic will be unprecedented. The CME will continue to provide hedging for producers and consumers, and a platform for speculators, but volume levels could suffer in the months ahead as bankruptcies increase and markets feel the impact of the crisis.

CME is a good bet on dips

At $188.50 per share on April 27, the market cap of the CME stood at around $68 billion.

Source: Barchart

The spike lower in March in CME shares came in an environment where market participants were selling any stock with a ticker symbol. Since the CME continued to operate and earn over the past weeks, earnings should make the exchange a standout.

Source: Barchart

The CME will report Q1 2020 earnings on April 29, and consensus estimates are for around $2.23 per share. Whether the exchange beats the forecast or not, in Q2, it is likely to be one of the few businesses that show robust earnings during a period when the vast majority of companies report staggering losses. The bullish prospects outweigh the bearish case, which is an excellent reason to consider adding the CME to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.