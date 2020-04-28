The Mother Of All Recessions

Economically it would be great for our world if the U.S. could have a V-shaped recovery. There are multiple reasons why such a rapid recovery is a very low-probability event. This year there could be over $2 Trillion (conservatively) wiped out from the U.S. GDP. That lost monetary value may take, optimistically, 5 years to recover back with an optimistic projection of 2% GDP growth from 2021.So, the economy may not recover to its 2019 peak of about $21 Trillion until 2026. A more bearish case is that the economy may never fully recover its 2019 peak until the end of this decade or more. Some of the sectors that could lose the most value are autos, steel, restaurants, hotels, travel and tourism, and apparel.

U.S. GDP (In Billions of USD)

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The Myth of Consumer Confidence

In 2019, almost everywhere you turned Wall Street analysts and economists alike were touting the strength of the U.S. consumer. CNBC couldn't stop talking about the strength of the U.S. consumer last year. CNBC and its guests did not fail to mention that the U.S. consumer accounts for about 70% of the U.S. GDP. At the end of 2019, the U.S. consumer was already in a very weak financial position. They had piled on record levels of debt and their financial flexibility was already shrinking every passing day before this crisis. At the end of Q4 2019, the U.S. consumers had a record $14 trillion in total household debt. This number has surpassed the peak of over $12 Trillion in household debt before the mortgage crisis that caused the Great Recession from December 2007 to June 2009.

People over 60 are past their prime earnings age, yet they account for $2 trillion in total household debt. This statement summarizes the household debt crisis in America.

Exhibit: Total Debt by Age

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The trouble with the consumer is that they are always the last ones to fully grasp that the economy is in trouble. It is not that they do not care, most of them are too busy with their lives to ask questions about the state of the economy or study economic data and fully understand the ramifications to their lives. Frankly, many of them are not interested in economics. The consumer confidence number is a lagging indicator than a leading one. The consumer confidence index stood at 130 in February 2020 and dropped to 120 in March. It still has ways to go before it bottoms out. In December of 2009, the consumer confidence index stood at 54.

The consumers are going to be shell shocked and traumatized by this COVID-19 crisis and the consumer confidence index may show major drops in April and May of 2020. More importantly, even if the economy reopens in the short-term, they would be reluctant to go out shopping and to restaurants only partly driven fear of the virus. In the long-term, consumers will be chastened by this experience and may vow to prevent such dire financial situation for themselves in the future. The heartbreaking picture of thousands of cars waiting to collect free food from a San Antonio food bank will forever be etched on people's minds. This scene is playing out in every city and state. Most people do not wish to be getting a free handout. They do not wish to see their kids go hungry. Many will vow to never be in this situation again. But first, they must get back on their feet.

This could lead to a higher savings rate and lower consumption for a decade or more. The savings rate may go above 10% in the coming years and stay above that level for the next decade or more. In the 1960s and until the 1980s the savings rate was consistently above 10%.

Exhibit: U.S. Personal Savings Rate

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Dire Outlook for the Auto Industry

The U.S auto industry had been on a tear in the last few years. Total unit volumes were consistently above 17 million since 2015. But there were already signs that the sales will be lower in 2020. In Q4 2019, consumers had added $16 billion in auto loans and $46 billion in new credit card debt. The car sale prices in the U.S. had reached alarming levels with an average price of about $36,000. While sale prices were going up, the loan terms were also increasing ever since the Great Recession. The average new car loan term stands at about 69 months and the number of loans with terms between 73 and 84 months had increased to over 20%.It used to be 60-month or 5-year loan terms. Even before this current recession - NBER hasn't officially declared this as a recession yet - the loan terms indicate that the consumer was stretching themselves to pay for that shiny new car. The auto companies were more than willing to enable the consumer into these longer loan terms to bolster their profits and keep their factories humming. This stretch of good times for the auto companies has clearly come to an end.

Exhibit: U.S. Annual Total Auto Sales (In Millions of Units)

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

In the next couple of years, auto companies are going to be faced with lower volumes and lower sale prices. The new light-vehicle sales tumbled to a low of 11.4 million units' monthly SAAR. This is the lowest number since April 2010. This number may go down further as the COVID-19 crisis deepens with every passing day that normal life cannot resume. The average sale price for new cars could fall below $30,000 in the next couple of years even after this crisis passes. The loan terms could shrink back to the 60-month or 5-year term. The auto companies may be forced to cram more features at a lower price point to protect their market share. This could be a boon for the consumer but could result in lower margins for the automakers and their OEM suppliers. The glut of used cars entering the market during this crisis is only going to exacerbate the problems in this critical U.S. market. Some on Wall Street are already proposing that a new "Cash for Clunkers" program could help support the industry. Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley has suggested that this time around, that program must be larger and for a longer period.

There's a growing chance that this crisis could forever change our living habits and that could have a dramatic impact on the need for cars. For instance, in Germany, there's currently a proposal to enshrine into law the legal right to work from home. Even if this proposal does not become the law, this crisis has already shown that a lot more people can be productive by working from home. So, the proportion of people working from home may stay at an increased level after the crisis. For years, green activists and city planners have tried to designate car-free zones within cities. Those proposals have already come to fruition (albeit temporarily) during this crisis and may become the norm after this crisis. Families might decide that they may just need one car in the family.

Even if new cash for clunkers program is enacted by Congress, I expect some uplift to sales. The auto industry may never again see 17 million units sold per year and may have to settle for a lot less (12-15 million units) as the new order of business.

Consolidation Is Inevitable

These challenges in the worldwide auto markets could lead to a raft of consolidation and restructuring to align the new reality of lower volumes and lower profit margins. The Chinese who were looking to break into the U.S. and the European car markets might try and seize this opportunity to buy majority stakes in carmakers in both continents. Beijing Automotive Group already owns 10% of Daimler in Germany. But, nationalistic fervor, pent-up anger against the Chinese government over the perceived cover-up or botched response to the COVID-19 crisis, and the fear of Communist party control of companies in the west could thwart their ambitions. The Chinese may just have to be satisfied with their 10% stake in Daimler. But many automakers have no other option other than to merge to survive. Germany and Japan who pride themselves in their industrial prowess may find it more appetizing to merge among themselves. The anti-trust authorities across the globe may look the other way and allow such consolidation to proceed under the grounds of protecting national security and essential industries.

The Japanese carmakers were already on their path to consolidation before the COVID-19 crisis. The reasons cited back then were the raise of car-sharing firms such as Uber and Lyft, the threat of autonomous driving and the investments in software and other capabilities that it demanded, and the slow but steady rise of electric vehicles. This crisis will only hasten and strengthen the tie-up and increase the cost-cutting efforts. For instance, GM and Honda have signed a partnership to jointly develop and sell new electric vehicles. This partnership will help reduce costs by increasing scale and capacity utilization.

The steel industry worldwide is in a similar situation. Given the fall in vehicle demand and the collapse of the oil market, the steel industry is amid a full-blown crisis. To add insult to injury, there's more supply coming to the market next year. Tata Steel is asking for more funding from the British government and the other steel giants are not far behind.

We are at the beginning stages of the dominoes falling from the COVID-19 crisis. For starters, the auto and the steel industry will be a lot smaller coming out of this crisis. Given that we are really at the beginning and not the end of this crisis, it's baffling to see the stock market advance back up so quickly. It seems like the markets will be jolted again, as soon as more data, and the destruction of the economy becomes clear. It may well take 2-3 years for many industries to stabilize and adapt to a lower demand pattern. In the interim restructuring and consolidation may be inevitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.