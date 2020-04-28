Target: An Aristocrat Offering Long-Term Value

Near-term margins may suffer, but Target's gains in online sales will ensure they have a long-term run ahead of them.

Target performs well in recessions, and has seen a big sales increase during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

With prices still down in some sectors, I have taken some time out to focus on one area, in particular, the Dividend Aristocrats. Sixty-six firms meet the criteria of having increased their dividend for 25 consecutive years, and Target (TGT) is one such firm. Target has paid a quarterly dividend every quarter since going public in October 1967. That is a phenomenal track record.

Working through 66 firms by hand would be quite the task, so I had a set of criteria to break down the Aristocrats for further research.

Here are the criteria I employed:

The firm must have, at a minimum, 2x FCF coverage of the dividend (32 out of 66). The firm must have a weighted quality score in the 75th percentile (which brings us to 21 out of 66). Finally, to ensure we're not paying obscene amounts at this time, I only want to look at firms with earnings yields over 5% (leaving us at 13 out of 66).

Target was one of those 13 firms, so let's dig into why I think now is the right time to invest in Target for the long term.

Great Online Sales Growth

While consumers may immediately recognize Target's physical presence, their online presence has been growing too. The company has posted online growth of at least 25% in each of their last five years. A bulk of that growth is made up of same-day pickups and deliveries, largely provided by Shipt.

This year, during their March 3rd earnings call, Target called out a 90% growth in same-day sales over the comparable prior year. This growth accounted for three-quarters of the company's 29% online growth.

Target has been investing heavily in their online presence over recent years after finding their business being slowly eroded in 2016/17. During that period, Target saw a 7% drop in EPS and acknowledged their e-commerce deficiencies with investors. The turn-around, while still in its infancy, definitely appears to be picking up steam.

COVID-19 & Recession Resilience

COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the marketplace. Many businesses have had their doors shut by government order for more than a month in some states, and we're only just beginning to talk about relaxing those restrictions. Target, for the most part, has not been subject to those restrictions, which has only bettered its outlook in my eyes.

As we had discussed above, Target's online presence is a fast-growing business today, and COVID-19 has given that a boost. The company recently reported seeing 100% year-over-year growth across digital channels.

A near-term strain may be put on the bottom line, however, as buyers are targeting lower-margin products. In the same report provided through Seeking Alpha's news service, Target reported seeing 20% growth in Essentials and Food & Beverage (low-margin) while also seeing a 20% decline in Apparel & Accessories (high-margin). People just don't need as many clothes if they're staying home all day.

Which does turn me towards the second part of this section, a recession. The lockdown orders will lift, people will head back to work, and some of the 26-million that lost jobs will begin searching again, but this period will most likely meet the textbook definition of a recession. Consumers will cut spending as millions are out of work, and fears of losing a job continue to mount. So, how did Target perform during the last recession? Quite well, actually.

Chart: Target Revenue in Billions Per Filings

From a revenue standpoint, Target hardly blinked. The company went into 2007 with a 6.5% increase over 2006 and then provided steady growth through till the end.

Chart: Target EPS Per Filings

EPS as well, while turbulent leading up to the Global Financial Crisis, held up relatively well.

I think both of these charts are a testament to Target's position in the supply chain. Like Walmart (WMT) or Kroger (KR), the stores are a first-stop for many items by millions of consumers daily.

Long-Term Lockdowns Will Squeeze The Retail Market

Continuing from the previous point, Target's stores are already a go-to for groceries, apparel, and accessories, but a long-term lockdown may result in people finding Target useful for much more.

While stores like Best Buy (BBY) have been closed in many states, Target has had an electronics section accessible. Likewise, while clothing stores have been closed, Target has been open and selling clothing for those that have needed it. These types of sales could have long-lasting effects among consumers that may have gone to these sections in Target for the first time while needing something in a pinch.

Then come the store closures. Despite government bailouts seemingly across the board, we will see many businesses closing. Smaller retailers may not see the light at the end of the tunnel, or they might find that tunnel has become massively elongated and find it challenging to get consumers back-Target benefits in all of these cases by being a one-stop-shop.

Target has stores in all 50 states and an online presence across them all too. If lockdowns continue, smaller and more focused retailers will find themselves squeezed with companies like Target, Walmart, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) there to pick up the slack.

Comparing Peer Valuations and Metrics

Unlike many of the Aristocrats, Target's price has held somewhat steady with the company only down roughly 18% from its highs.

Selecting a peer group from which to compare is a bit of a tricky topic given Target's position as a grocer, and a specialty store. As we've been comparing Target to the grocers throughout, let's start with them. We will compare to specialty stores afterwards.

Company P/FCF Walmart 24.79 Costco (COST) 30.60 Dollar General (DG) 28.16 Kroger 13.46 Target 13.26

Table: P/FCF for peer firms

The first place to turn is price to free cash flow, a metric I am quite fond of. In this area, Target shines amongst peers. From the table above, we can see that Target trades below all large-scale grocery sellers. The following chart shows that the firm is also trading at the bottom of a somewhat cyclical year.

Chart: 1yr P/FCF for Target

Expanding the view out on that chart over five-years shows that the firm is trading right around their mid-point. So, while Target may be valued at less than peers from this point of view, it is undoubtedly trading in line with its historic averages.

Chart: 5yr P/FCF for Target

Turning now to compare the company against "specialty retailer" peers, we can quickly see that it is that moniker holding the firm back from achieving a higher valuation.

Company P/FCF Kohl's (KSS) 2.48 Macy's (M) 2.26 Tuesday Morning (TUES) N/A Dollar Tree (DLTR) 20.38 Target 13.26

Table: P/FCF for peer firms

This does, however, take us back to the squeeze. Malls are closed, so Macy's stores across the country find themselves closed, or in partial operation (at a time when Macy's was struggling to begin with). Kohl's stores are closed nationwide. Tuesday Morning stores are also closed nationwide. The longer the closures go on, the more likely it is that Target excels in this market, while peers falter and possibly disappear.

Out of all of the firms we have considered as comparable, Target stands tall as the one that both has it all, and remains open to continue selling those goods. The company may be regarded as a "specialty retailer" by some, but the grocery business is helping keep Target balanced across all types of economies, and that should be worth a premium over specialty retailers.

Company Return on Equity Cash Return on Invested Capital Target 28.3% 10.4% Walmart 20.9% 7.8% Costco 24.3% 18.0% Kroger 19.1% 3.8% Dollar General 25.7% 6.3% Kohl's 12.7% 4.7% Macy's 9% 3.4% Tuesday Morning -11% -0.2% Dollar Tree 13.8% 4.2%

Table: ROE & CROIC of Target's Peers

I'd also like to sneak a paragraph in about Target's other fantastic metrics. A return on equity that bests peers, and a cash return on invested capital that is more than double those of specialty retailers.

On a valuation basis, Target will see shrinking margins this year. Over the longer-term, which we're looking at here as dividend investors, those margins will return, and Target will likely be in a market with fewer large-scale specialty competitors.

The prices today represent a good long-term entry point, but a pullback would be ideal. Any investor in Target should expect low annual returns, but stability in those returns. For dividend investors that are looking to see their yields rise each year while being able to rest easy at night, Target is an ideal pickup.

Dividend Security and Growth

Chart: Target Dividend Yield YTD

This wouldn't be an article on an Aristocrat if we didn't touch on the dividend safety. As previously mentioned, Target has paid a quarterly dividend since October 1967. This dividend has been increased yearly for 52 consecutive years, and there's no reason to suspect that will stop any time soon.

Target's free cash flow coverage of the dividend stands at 3.1x. So, Target would have wiggle room to increase the dividend, even in a particularly strained year for margins.

Hideaway Scores

The Hideaway scores are a basket of scores formulated by me. These scores reflect the quality, momentum, and price of a company. While I am not quite ready to demo the price score just yet, we can take a look at Target's Quality and Momentum scores.

Score Percentile Market Percentile Sector (Retail Trade) Percentile Industry (Specialty Stores - n=56) Quality Score 1.54 83rd 83rd 85th Momentum Score 1.71 89th 92nd 92nd

These scores help in narrowing down the investable market, and I have started in documenting portfolios based upon the top-scoring firms, please take a look at a recent post of mine for more information.

In Closing

While a pullback would be an ideal entry point, long-term investors with interest in Target could begin averaging in today without regret.

Target, with a footprint in all 50 states, has a growing online presence that will only seek to widen margins in years to come. For now, it is one of the nation's largest and safest retailers with a secure yield that will continue to get an annual bump.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TGT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.