Starbucks Corporation: A Cash Cow With Significant Growth Potential

Given its position as a global coffee shop chain, Starbucks (NYSE:SBUX) has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. However, things are now looking up. In China, a majority of SBUX stores are operating, including those in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the company is experiencing improvements in the rate of same-store sales declines in the region. SBUX has indicated that it expects operations in China to return to normal within two quarters. In the United States, based on a March 22, 2020, directive by management, SBUX operations continue to be limited to drive-throughs and no contact deliveries for the most part. The firm has tested a variety of service options in 300 domestic stores including contactless service, entryway pickup, curbside delivery, and at-home delivery. SBUX has stipulated that it will reopen as many stores as possible beginning May 4, 2020. In our opinion, in order to comply with social distancing norms that are likely to remain in place for some time, initially some SBUX stores will continue as drive-through only, others might utilize the mobile order and pay feature for contactless pickup and delivery, and others may open for to-go ordering. Over the longer term, COVID-19 will be controlled and the economy will recover. In turn, restaurants will evidence a return of customer traffic consistent with prior levels. Our analysis on SBUX pertains to that longer term time horizon, between years 2021 through 2025.

Investment Conclusion

SBUX has overreached with the number of stores in the United States (U.S.). Licensed SBUX cafes do not reflect the SBUX culture. SBUX menu items are extremely expensive. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) McCafe is stealing SBUX afternoon sales share. These are staple arguments made by investors betting against the SBUX stock. The fact remains that SBUX is an easily attainable luxury and people enjoy being associated with the SBUX brand. The company's same-store sales are growing and it is opening new stores rapidly, in the U.S. and in international geographies. In addition, SBUX has additional levers to drive revenue growth including: delivery orders, the rewards program, and the consumer packaged goods (CPG) deal with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) all of which are in the earlier stages of their revenue generation capacities. Moreover, the firm has a highly profitable business model, given market dynamics are likely to continue to generate billions of dollars in operating cash flows every year. Furthermore, the prolific generation of significant free cash flows ensures that the firm has resources at scale to turnaround from any challenges the core business might potentially experience. Considering the strong fundamentals surrounding SBUX, we rate shares a Buy, with a 1-year Price Target of $106/share, which is based on our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model that takes into account earnings from years 2021 through 2025.

Short Thesis

Based on statistics from Yahoo Finance, on April 22, 2020, after market close, 17.9 million of SBUX shares were short, which represents 1.52% of the float, and 1.53% of outstanding shares of the company. The short data is not dramatic. Short sellers perpetually provide the same several reasons behind their short position in SBUX shares. These reasons and our arguments against them appear below.

o SBUX Has Overreached With The Number Of Cafes In The United States. As of December 29, 2019, there were 4,471 company-operated SBUX stores and 537 licensed SBUX stores in the Americas, with a substantial magnitude of stores located domestically. SBUX typically opens new cafes in high traffic, high visibility areas including downtown and suburban retail centers, office buildings, university campuses, rural and off highway locations, trains and bus stations, as well as airports. SBUX stores appear to be concentrated in high traffic urban areas because of the company's strategy to secure as much market share as possible even at the cost of cannibalization of sales. Outside of these urban areas, SBUX stores, particularly in the south and center of the U.S., are sparsely located. Therefore, although, it might appear to big city dwellers that there is a SBUX at every street corner, this is not the case for the entire country.

o Licensed Stores Are Not Reflective Of The SBUX Coffee Culture. The licensed stores are heavily controlled by SBUX. And the company requires that licensed stores, for the most part, be operated much like company-operated stores. Although there appear instances of mismanagement of licensed stores, these are deviations, not the norm. We believe SBUX has enough control over licensed stores to implement changes to turnaround such stores or cancel their licenses.

o SBUX Menu Items Are Over Priced. SBUX is not only about the coffee, as cheaper almost as good coffee is available at MCD's McCafe and Dunkin' Brands Group (NYSE:DNKN) among others. SBUX, is equally about personalized customer service, being part of the company's coffee culture imported from Milan, and showing solidarity on social issues the company espouses. In addition, although SBUX has raised prices on menu items over the years, the company does not indiscriminately increase prices on all menu items. Instead, SBUX practices value-based pricing and does not raise prices on menu selections that already have high margins associated with them.

o MCD's McCafe Stealing Afternoon Sales Share From SBUX. Although customer demand for the SBUX's Frappuccino platform started declining a few years ago, leading to softer afternoon sales, the situation has now stabilized as the company has introduced the Cold Brew and Nitro Cold brew platforms, coffees associated with which are experiencing brisk sales leading to 5% and 6% growth in same-store sales in FY2019 and 1Q2020, with 2% and 3% attributed to growth in transactions. Based on the financial results it appears that SBUX has turned around sales associated with the afternoon day part.

Long Thesis

Strong fundamentals drive our long thesis on SBUX. Key elements surrounding our bullish opinion on the stock appear below.

SBUX Enjoys Broad Appeal In The United States And Abroad. In FY2019, SBUX opened 2,429 new cafes bringing the global store count to 31,256. In the U.S. and China, the firm launched 730 and 629 new coffee shops. During the period total revenues expanded by 7.2% on a year over year basis to ~$26.5 billion. Global comparable store sales grew by 5% driven by 1% increase in transactions and 3% in ticket. In the Americas, comparable store sales came in 5% over the prior year reflecting a ticket growth of 3% and transaction growth of 2%.

In F1Q2020, SBUX opened 539 new stores globally, reflecting a year over year growth rate of 6% in the U.S. and 16% in China. Consolidated revenues came in at $7.1 billion reflecting an increase of 7% over the prior year. Global comparable store sales growth for the period was 5% driven by 2% and 3% year over year increase in transaction and ticket. In the U.S, comparable store sales growth for F1Q2020 expanded 6% over F1Q2019 reflecting a 3% growth in transaction and 3% growth in ticket.

In addition, in a 2020 survey conducted on U.S. teenagers by Piper Sandler, the participants picked SBUX as their second favorite choice among restaurants, demonstrating the coffee chain's appeal among a key demographic that will drive the company's future growth. A 2020 World Coffee Portal report on the U.S. coffee shop market pegs SBUX's share of the U.S. coffee shop market at ~40%. In addition, on a global basis, SBUX serves roughly 100 million coffee occasions per week. Given the scale of SBUX, the above described financial results and statistical data are impressive, and a testament to the popularity the company enjoys on a global basis.

Significant Revenue Expansion Opportunities. Due to uncertainty about revenues and earnings related to customer behavior during the COVID-19 outbreak, SBUX has withdrawn its FY2020 financial guidance. However, based on the projections management had provided at the end of FY2019, revenues were expected to grow by 7% to 9% and earnings per share (EPS) by at least 10% over the prior year. The coronavirus is a temporary phenomenon, and once the outbreak is controlled, customers will gradually return. We are modeling a post-pandemic scenario for revenue growth, in particular, the FY2021 through FY2025 time horizon. Below are SBUX's primary revenue drivers over the next 5-years.

o New Store Launches. SBUX is rapidly expanding its global footprint in both company-operated stores and licensed stores. In that regard, it is noteworthy that the organization has decided to develop and operate company-operated stores for the most part in the U.S. and China, and license out rights to operate SBUX cafes in additional global regions to local businesses. At the end of FY2019, the firm had 15,041 and 4,123 stores in the U.S. and China.

SBUX expects to expand its store base by 3% to 4% on an annual basis in the U.S. and plans to have 6,000 stores in China by 2022. The firm anticipates increasing presence in areas of the U.S. where it has limited presence, including in the south and center of the country.

Substantial White Space In The U.S. For SBUX To Launch New Stores

Source: aggdata.com; Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2020

o New Beverages Introductions. SBUX launched two new platforms over the past two years, the Cold Brew platform and the Nitro Cold Brew platform. The company plans to further develop these platforms by adding additional novel coffee-based beverages to the platforms. Given by the growth in transactions over several quarters it appears that beverages surrounding these platforms are popular with customers.

o Delivery Orders. SBUX is now offering delivery of its menu items to customers' preferred locations in the U.S. and China. It has teamed up with Uber Eats in the U.S. and with Alibaba in China to facilitate the service. By the end of F1Q2020, 75% and 85% of SBUX cafes in the U.S. and China offered delivery. In the quarter, delivery orders accounted for a modest fraction of revenues in the U.S. whereas in China 9% of total revenues were attributed to delivery orders. Although delivery orders have relatively lower margins, they are important as they are for the most part incremental sales and have a higher ticket value.

o Rewards Program. In the U.S., SBUX has 18.9 million 90-day active Starbucks Rewards Program members. In China, the company has 10.2 million 90-day active Starbucks Rewards Program members. Importantly, Starbucks Rewards Program members are likely to spend more money on their visits to Starbucks cafes. The Starbucks Reward Program is simple - it depends on total spend; the more the customer spends, the more stars she or he collects. Besides the stars that can be changed for Starbucks products, the Starbucks Rewards Program offers birthday rewards, mobile order and pay, free in store refills, and special offers and events, custom tailored to customer preferences.

SBUX Rewards App Is Highly Ranked by Customers

Source: The Manifest 2018 Consumer App Survey Pt. 3; Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2013

o Nestle Alliance for CPG. SBUX has out licensed rights to market a majority of SBUX branded coffees and teas (that come under the CPG business) to specialty coffee shops and supermarkets around the world to Nestle. The objective is to enter 50 to 60 markets where SBUX has a retail presence and leverage it with SBUX CPG to further drive penetration and growth in the regions. By the end of F1Q2020, roughly 40 of the designated countries had been penetrated with SBUX CPG products. The company has guided to a longer term growth rate in a range of between 5% and 7% for its CPG business. Notably, the segment has operating margins of ~35% which is greater than the average ~20% operating margins associated with SBUX's core business.

Highly Profitable Business Model. That SBUX has over 31,000 stores in roughly 80 countries is a testament to its highly profitable business model, a paradigm that provides a higher than industry average return on investment (ROI) for relatively lower capital expenditure. In that regard, the cash on cash ROI based on pre-tax profit for stores opened in FY2018 was 50% in the U.S. and 77% in China. In addition, in FY2019 and F1Q2020, SBUX earned $5 billion and $1.8 billion in operating cash flows. Moreover, the company generates industry-leading operating margins and profit margins. In FY2019 and F1Q2020, SBUX operating margins came in at 15.4% and 17.2%. Profit margins for FY2019 and F1Q2020 were 13.6% and 12.5%. Furthermore, the company generated significant gains on a year over year basis in EPS. EPS for FY2019 and F1Q2020 was $2.92 and $0.74.

Breakdown Of Profit Per Latter Sold

Source: dgajsek.com; Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2020

SBUX Reported A Return On Investment of 50% For Restaurants That Were Launched in FY2018

Source: SBUX Presentation at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference, December 2019; Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2020

SBUX Generates Industry Leading Profit Margins

Source: Macrotrends Website; Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2020

Chinese And Global Coffee Market Projected To Expand Significantly. SBUX considers China a predominant growth driver for its core business. China's importance to the company is highlighted by management's decision to convert all SBUX stores in the region to company operated. In that regard, given that Americans on an average drink 300 cups of coffee every year and the Chinese four, China appears to be a large and highly under-penetrated addressable market for SBUX to capture. Moreover, considering that SBUX's success as a specialty coffee shop has reflected in new entrants within the industry, the growing interest in coffee among the Chinese will benefit SBUX as the leader in the space. According to data reported by Statistica, the Chinese coffee market is projected to grow by 10.7% annually between 2020 and 2023 and 75% of coffee consumption in China will be in the away from home coffee segment by the year 2023.

75% Of All Coffee Consumption In China Will Be In The Away From Home Segment By 2023

Source: Statistica Website; Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2020

Moreover, SBUX is likely to benefit significantly from the 13% cumulative average growth rate Technavio is projecting for the global coffee market between 2019 and 2024.

Starbucks Will Be a Leading Beneficiary Of the Explosion In Growth Of the Global Coffee Market

Source: Technavio Report On The Global Coffee Shops Market, March 2020; Seamist Capital Presentation, April 2020

Limited Competitive Landscape. SBUX is one of its kind coffee company that has roughly 31,000 stores across over 80 countries. Considering the scope and size of the firm, it has no real competitors. The away from home coffee industry is highly fragmented with small coffee stores and a few corporations that are localized to certain regions of the world. SBUX's first mover advantage, resources, and scope protect it from current players and the threat of new entrants. In that respect, MCD and DNKN with their similar scope and resources could have provided strong competition for SBUX. However, they have been unable to damage SBUX. MCD and DNKN couldn't shrug off their image and respective competencies as the "world's fast food leader" and "foremost provider of doughnuts". For them, it is about selling coffee. For SBUX, it is about providing customers a specialty coffee experience that is consistent with that experienced in cafes around Milan. With respect to competition from Luckin Coffee (NASDAQGS:LK) in China, it is noteworthy that SBUX has modeled itself as a third place, away from the home and office, for customers, whereas LK is more of a quick pick up and delivery type of coffee store. Moreover, given that LK has been exposed in a fraud involving inflation of $310 million in revenues, its future remains unpredictable. In addition, statistical data demonstrates that 50% of independent coffee shops close within five years of launch. Given market dynamics, it appears unlikely that SBUX will have material challengers any time soon.

SBUX Has The Resources And Scope To Deal With Challenges. Given that SBUX generates billions of dollars in free cash flows every year with the wherewithal to secure further funding through debt and equity issues, it has the resources, and given its significant global footprint, the scope to turnaround from almost any untoward business downturns it might experience. In that regard, it noteworthy that SBUX evidenced substantial challenges during the 2008 recession. Over the period, Starbucks' former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) returned to lead the firm and took the necessary steps to turnaround the business. Given SBUX's scope and resources, it has the necessary framework and time horizon to implement strategies that are likely to return the firm to profitability in case the business flounders.

Risks

QSR Chain With Significant Presence Might Launch Cafes At Scale. In case some Quick Service Restaurant (NYSE:QSR) chain with scale decides to enter the specialty coffee shop market, it might damage SBUX's premier position in the industry. Although, given that MCD and DNKN tried and failed, the odds would be against the challenger.

SBUX Mismanages Due To Substantial Size. Given that SBUX has over 31,000 stores and is still rapidly opening new stores, the potential risk of mismanagement is always present. However, the company has the resources and scale to turnaround from any missteps.

COVID-19 Might Turn Into A More Extended Issue. We are modeling COVID-19 as a near term issue. However, if the coronavirus outbreak lingers longer term, our Buy Thesis would be impacted significantly. Given that the outbreaks associated with the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and H1N1 viruses that share genomic similarities with the COVID-19 virus were short term in duration, it is highly likely that the coronavirus infection will be a distant memory before the end of the year.

One Year Price Target

We utilized Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis including a perpetual growth based terminal value, to arrive at a 1-year Price Target of $106/share for SBUX. We assume a normalized 5-year revenue growth rate of 10%, (vs. FQ12020 revenue growth rate of ~7% and an annual revenue growth rate of ~7.2% in FY2019). In addition, we derive our net income for 5 years using a net profit margin of 14.4% (vs. ~12.5% in F1Q2020 and ~13.6% in FY2019). Based on our analysis of SBUX's historic financial reports, we model straight-line capital expenditure as 7.6% of revenue/year, normalized changes in working capital of 1.4% of revenue/year, and straight-line depreciation as 5% of revenue/year. Furthermore, we deploy a perpetual growth rate of 4% and a cost of capital of 7% to reach our terminal value and present value of free cash flow figures. We utilize the current outstanding share count of 1,191 million to arrive at our Price Target.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.