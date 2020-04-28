Lukoil: A Downgrade Until Better Times

Nevertheless, the situation around the oil market is concerning and full of uncertainty.

Lukoil President and the main owner of the company Vagit Alekperov purchased a record-high amount of shares, so it seems he views the company with optimism.

With falling oil demand and the new oil deal being signed, oil producers all around the world are heading into the abyss. Lukoil's (OTCPK:LUKOY) strong balance sheet is certainly a good thing to have to sustain damage, but it won't help much to continue paying attractive dividends when oil prices are that low. Due to a lack of clarity in the oil market, I have to temporarily downgrade Lukoil to a Neutral rating. At the same time, the stock is going to be well-supported by insiders and the buyback program. I don't see a significant downside or upside in the near term, so I'd prefer to take a cautious stance for now.

Production Cuts Update

Just like all Russian oil companies, Lukoil is going to cut production in order to comply with the OPEC-G20 Agreement. The Russian Ministry of Energy insists on proportional cuts depending on the level of oil production.

In 2019, Lukoil's hydrocarbon production was 2,350 thousand boe/d: 1,815 thousand boe/d for crude oil and 565 thousand boe/d for natural and petroleum gas. Lukoil President Vagit Alekperov stated that the company will reduce oil production by more than 40 thousand tons per day, as Interfax reports. Thus, the company's oil production will be reduced by 18% or 320-330 thousand bpd.

According to RBC news agency sources, Lukoil has notified its contractors of plans to reduce development and exploratory drilling at its fields in Western Siberia, the Komi Republic, and Perm Krai by 20% of the annual plan.

Dividends

Lukoil may pay 542 roubles per share as dividends for 2019: the company has already paid 192 roubles per share and the second payment of 350 roubles per share is to be made this summer. The company's Board will decide on dividends for 2019 this July.

Major shareholders of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov, Leonid Fedun, and other top managers will direct their dividends for 2019 to a special fund to support the company so it can spend them on the investment program.

Alekperov owns 27.33% of Lukoil and Fedun owns 10.26%. For 2019, they may receive dividends of 102 billion roubles and 38 billion roubles, respectively. If they transfer all their dividends to a special fund to support the company, the company will receive more than 140 billion rubles. This amounts to 25% of Lukoil's initial capex program for 2020.

On The Stock

The stock gave up all its gains starting from mid-2018, though in relative terms the drawdown isn't that huge compared to Brent prices. I see three factors supporting the stock at the moment:

Investors still expect record-high dividends for 2019.

The main owner of Lukoil is picking up shares, a lot of shares. Last week Vagit Alekperov bought a huge portion of shares worth 1.2 billion rubles ($16 mn).

Last week Vagit Alekperov bought a huge portion of shares worth 1.2 billion rubles ($16 mn). The company will start the buyback program soon. Back in October last year, the company announced a buyback program worth about 200 billion rubles. Since then, there have been no buyback purchases - the management was waiting for the right moment. Now, this moment has come.

Nonetheless, investors should note that there's a serious risk of running out of global oil storage capacities. This may send spot oil prices down to zero just like it happened with May'20 WTI futures recently. In such a case, I doubt that anything would prevent the stock from a free fall.

Final Thoughts

Lukoil has the strongest balance sheet among Russian O&G companies with a negative debt of -13 billion rubles. The company has enough flexibility in terms of capital expenditures: analysts estimate that from its initial capex guidance of $8.5 bn it can reduce capex to as low as ~$6 bn.

However, we're still very far from the end of the pandemic. The second wave is still a threat to the global economy and, therefore, for oil demand. I'm not worried about Lukoil, but due to extremely low oil prices, the company won't be able to please investors with generous dividends in 2020 and, probably, in 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.