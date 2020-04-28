Mayar Fund Q1 2020 Letter To Partners

Summary

For the three months ending March 31, 2020, Mayar Fund (Class A) declined 19.7% net of all expenses and fees while the MSCI World Index declined by 21.1%.

We entered this period of turbulence well prepared. Our preparedness has enabled us to quickly deploy large amounts of our capital into very attractive opportunities.

There remains a lot of uncertainty about the near-term macroeconomic future.

Our cash position was reduced from a high of roughly 19% to under 4% at quarter-end.