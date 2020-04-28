Seeking Alpha

Mayar Fund Q1 2020 Letter To Partners

|
Includes: DISCA, GOOG, GOOGL, HENKY, JNJ, LH, MSFT, SSNLF, UL, UN, UPS, VWDRY
by: Abdulaziz A. Alnaim, CFA
Abdulaziz A. Alnaim, CFA
Long only, long-term horizon, value, growth at reasonable price
Mayar Capital
Summary

For the three months ending March 31, 2020, Mayar Fund (Class A) declined 19.7% net of all expenses and fees while the MSCI World Index declined by 21.1%.

We entered this period of turbulence well prepared. Our preparedness has enabled us to quickly deploy large amounts of our capital into very attractive opportunities.

There remains a lot of uncertainty about the near-term macroeconomic future.

Our cash position was reduced from a high of roughly 19% to under 4% at quarter-end.

Download PDF

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.