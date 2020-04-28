PPL Corporation: Uncertainty Can Lead To Opportunity

The stock faces risks but for longer-term investors willing to take the opportunity, there are rewards as well.

PPL is in the enviable position with the majority of its income coming from transmission and distribution rather than generation.

It continues to be a heck of a roller coaster ride for the markets. Up one day, down the next. Looking like overbought one day and looking oversold the next.

In the middle of this confusing market, I have been adding PPL Corporation (PPL) to my stock portfolio.

Among utility stocks, PPL's stock price has suffered more than many with a 30% loss over the past three months compared to a 14% loss for the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU).

In my mind, while there are uncertainties regarding PPL's future performance, not least because of its exposure to the UK market, this larger loss is unjustified and therefore becomes a buying opportunity if you are willing to take some risk.

Electric utility as a service

PPL has undergone a significant transformation eliminating its role as a competitive energy supplier in favor of being a regulated utility.

In its Pennsylvania and United Kingdom operations, it transmits and distributes electricity purchased from generators, while it continues to play all three roles, generation-transmission-distribution, in its Kentucky operations.

In February, a lifetime ago, the company had forecast earnings of $2.40 - $2.60 per share. At that time, the stock traded at north of $35 per share.

Of course, the coronavirus has torn up this forecast, but it provides a guide to where the company thought it was headed pre-coronavirus.

The relatively minor role that electrical generation plays in PPL's operations becomes one of PPL's main advantages. More than 80% of PPL's 2019 earnings per share came from its UK and Pennsylvania operations, which do not include electricity generation.

Going forward, as long as deflation and decreased usage remains a risk, electrical generators will remain at a disadvantage compared to electricity distribution as the wholesale price of electricity drops.

At the same time, the need to be connected to some sort of electricity network, even if distributed generation becomes a more meaningful event, means that PPL will continue to have a revenue base by maintaining its reliable transmission and distribution network.

Response to coronavirus

As with other electric utilities, PPL has taken on a financial burden to assist its customers including waiving late fees, offering payment assistance, and suspending residential disconnects.

Although these are certainly the right actions, they will undoubtedly affect the company's bottom line and add to uncertainty for investors.

Credit ratings

PPL continues to hold creditable ratings with the agencies, and with the number of companies taking large hits in the current lockdown period, that is no small achievement.

UK operations

PPL's operations in the United Kingdom account for half its income, so there are certainly some investors who are reluctant to invest in a company with international uncertainty.

In PPL's case, that uncertainty rests on three concerns.

The UK economy may slow even more than the U.S. economy as the Brexit process continues in 2020.

The UK's regulator, Ofgem, will not allow PPL to earn an allowable rate of return on its investment in the UK.

Currency fluctuations may negatively impact PPL's UK profits when translated back into dollars.

There is no easy way to forecast any of these three risks.

So far, the UK has been able to navigate its way through the Brexit process. How its economy comes out at the other end is a matter of speculation, both in how the UK economy performs and for U.S. investors, its performance relative to the U.S. economy.

PPL continues to apply hedges to offset negative currency fluctuations.

Timing

The current uncertainties in the U.S. and UK economies is putting pressure on companies both in terms of their stock price and on dividend payouts.

For investors, that means that while PPL's dividend yield is currently a generous 6.5%, it is possible that there may come a time when it will be necessary to cut the dividend.

We will learn more when PPL announces its first-quarter 2020 earnings on May 8.

For now, I would be buying the stock at the current price as well as any drops but still reserve some cash for future prices if the stock price takes a dive either in conjunction with a market-wide drop or any announcement that might impair future dividends.

Conclusion

PPL is an undervalued company at its present stock price. That is not to say it might become even more undervalued depending on how the overall market acts in the next six months.

Back in March 2019, I wrote a SeekingAlpha article titled Time To Step Aside From Utilities? where I argued that utilities were no magic bullet to prevent losses.

"Utility stocks are a good investment to guard against a slowing economy, but in a real recessionary period, they have not proven to have a magical shield against losses. Officially, the last recession began in December 2007. If you look at the XLU for the 12 months ending in December 31, 2008, you can see that it lost 31% of its value. Yes, still less than the S&P 500, but by no means were utility stocks a safe haven. Unless you believe that the economy will stay slow, but not fall into recession, utilities are not a long-term insurance policy against losing money."

While I cannot claim any expertise as a market timer since this statement came a year too early, the sentiments remain true.

No investment is a guaranteed success, but purchases of PPL at its current price level, while still holding back some cash for improvements in the price, should reward long-term investors in the company.

There are both uncertainties and risks associated with PPL stock, but that also creates opportunities through lower stock prices and a higher dividend yield.

That is bet I am willing to make right now in these uncertain times.

(Note: Slides come from PPL's 2019 Q4 presentation on February 14, 2020.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.