Square: Looking Beyond COVID-19

Introduction

Square (SQ) was hammered down more the 60% to the low $30s at the peak of market panic. As the economy reopens and new business trends develop, I believe Square could pick up its growth rate at an even faster pace.

Quantifying The Q1 Damage

Square's downfall from $85 to the low $30 was fast, maybe excessive, but justifiable. In fact, Square’s biggest business segment, the Seller ecosystem, relies extensively on small businesses that were forced to shut down for several weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Based on the company's recent updates, the damage in Q1 amounts to a decline in Gross Processing Volume (GPV) of more than 25% year over year for March. Pre-COVID-19, in January and February, Seller ecosystem gross profit grew 32% year over year. Based on this data, we can run the numbers to estimate the net outcome weighting on the Seller ecosystem:

Figure 2 – Source: Author calculations based on Square Press release

For January and February, I estimate revenue growth of around 32% (gross profit and revenue rate is constant historically), while for March a decrease of 35% (derived by a volume decline of 25%+ as per company’s update). This leaves a year-over-year growth of 10% in the transaction-based revenue.

Considering 2019 YoY growth of 26%, Q1 growth deceleration amounts to -16%.

The Bright Side Part 1 – Cash App

The Cash App ecosystem will partly offset the Seller segment losses. Cash App ecosystem gross profit grew 118% year over year in January and February, and in March, the COVID-19 impact on gross profit has been less pronounced than for the Seller ecosystem.

I believe that the COVID-19 disruption will significantly benefit the Cash App ecosystem. Adoption will significantly increase, as the necessity of moving money between family members could open the door to less penetrated customer segments such as parents (an older, generally wealthier segment). Confirmation of higher interest in the app can be found in the trend below:

Figure 3 – Source: Google trends (cash app)

Moreover, the stock market has gained lots of attention due to its recent wild movements. With people stuck at home, there has been a growing interest in stock trading and investing (Figure 4). Riding the trend, Cash App should see an influx of new small market participants that could be attracted by the simplicity of the app and to the small capital required due to Cash App fractional investing.

Figure 4 – Source: Google trends (stock trading)

Cash App is strengthening, and it has certainly increased its reach during this pandemic. The app is building a strong foundation that will likely lead to accelerated growth in the second half of the year and beyond.

The Bright Side Part 2 – Seasonality

Historically, Square transaction-based revenue has been the weakest in the first quarter. Although weakness will continue for at least the beginning of Q2, the ecosystem should have majorly recovered by Q4, where GPV is at the highest point due to holiday sales. The COVID-19 disruption is, therefore, happening in a “lucky” quarter, where business damage is the lowest.

The Bright Side Part 3 – Other Business Trends

Square eCommerce segment should also benefit as more and more business moves online. Moreover, in these challenging times, Square Capital should also see an increase in loan volumes as small businesses stumble back to their feet.

Price Analysis

The recent 60% decline in stock price was certainly an overreaction, especially for investors focused on the long term. My estimates show that growth will decelerate by around 20%, and I believe that the decline of almost 30% from $85 to $60 has sufficiently priced in the slowdown. However, while the main business is slowing, the slowdown should be limited to the short term, while the positive trends of Cash App and eCommerce will last well beyond the pandemic.

Source: Finviz

Conclusion

Square is not a one-trick pony. COVID-19 will impact the company in the short term, but Cash App increased adoption and returning transaction volumes will bring the company back to previous levels. At 30% discount over pre-COVID prices, I believe it is worth initiating a small position as the company maintains significant long-term potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before investing or trading.