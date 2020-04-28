Today's Market | Market Outlook | Editors' Picks

Nasdaq: Renaissance In The Age Of Coronavirus, As Nasdaq Index Outperforms Other Major Indices

by: Alexander Veytsman
Alexander Veytsman
Long-term horizon
Summary

Nasdaq has outperformed major US market indices throughout the coronavirus scare, particularly leading the rebound since March 23.

We see the "stay-at-home" fundamentals driving the Nasdaq outperformance, rather than the all too familiar positive sentiment for cyclical names, such as FAANG companies.

Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 index meaningfully lags behind, due to high to concentration of small businesses and oil names.

Why Nasdaq?

This is a make it or break it week for Nasdaq, with four of the five FAANG companies reporting - Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB),