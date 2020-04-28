Nasdaq: Renaissance In The Age Of Coronavirus, As Nasdaq Index Outperforms Other Major Indices
by: Alexander Veytsman
Summary
Nasdaq has outperformed major US market indices throughout the coronavirus scare, particularly leading the rebound since March 23.
We see the "stay-at-home" fundamentals driving the Nasdaq outperformance, rather than the all too familiar positive sentiment for cyclical names, such as FAANG companies.
Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 index meaningfully lags behind, due to high to concentration of small businesses and oil names.