Zions Bancorporation's Provision Expense Situation Likely To Gradually Improve

Zions Bancorporation, National Association's (NASDAQ:ZION) earnings per share plunged to $0.04 in the first quarter of 2020 from $0.97 in the fourth quarter of 2019, due to a surge in provision expense and a reduction in net interest margin. Earnings will likely improve in the remainder of the year as provision expense will likely move towards normalization over the next three quarters. Compared to 2019, earnings will likely decrease in 2020 due to a contraction in net interest margin and high provisioning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, efforts to cut salary expenses will limit earnings decline. Overall, I'm expecting ZION's earnings per share to decline by 47% year over year to $2.19 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, the COVID-19 related risks and uncertainties currently justify a discount to the target price. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on ZION.

Provision Expense to Return to Normal Over the Next Three Quarters

ZION's provision expense jumped to $258 million in the first quarter from $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The economic outlook has worsened since the end of the first quarter; therefore, further provisioning will likely be needed this year.

However, it seems as if ZION has provisioned for most of the hit from the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter; hence, I'm expecting provision expense to gradually taper off over the next three quarters. The addition of Paycheck Protection Program loans, PPP, to the loan portfolio will not boost provision expense because they are government-guaranteed. Further, ZION operates in Western states, which are likely to reopen earlier than the hard-hit states in the East. Moreover, ZION's current borrowers appear to be surviving as deferral and modification requests make up only 2% of the total loan book, according to details mentioned in the first quarter's conference call. Oil and gas loans accounted for $2.6 billion, or 5% of total loans, at the end of March 2020; however, three-fifths of the oil and gas production of these borrowers were hedged, which reduced their risk. All of these factors will contribute to a reduction in provision expense going forwards. Overall, I'm expecting ZION to book provision expense of $503 million in 2020, or 102bps of net loans, up from 8bps of net loans in 2019.

Margin Decline to Undermine Credit Demand Amid the Lockdown

ZION's net interest margin, NIM, slid by 5bps in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the last quarter of 2019. Further slippage is likely in the second quarter due to the first full quarter impact of the March rate cuts. The PPP loans will also squeeze average NIM in the second quarter as they carry a fee of only around 1%. As I'm expecting some of the PPP loans to get prepaid by the fourth quarter, I'm expecting NIM to recover by the end of the year. Further, interest rate hedges will partially offset the pressure on NIM. As of March 31, 2020, ZION had $3.5 billion of loan interest rate swaps, according to the first quarter's investor presentation. Overall, I'm expecting ZION's NIM to decline by 14bps in the second quarter and then by 3bps in the third quarter of 2020, on a linked quarter basis. Further, I'm expecting NIM to recover by 4bps in the last quarter of the year, as shown below.

The high demand for PPP loans will likely drive the loan portfolio in the second quarter. As mentioned in the investor presentation, applications worth around $2 billion are under process, which will drive loans in the second quarter. However, I'm expecting some of the PPP loans to get prepaid by the last quarter of 2020 when the economy starts to improve. Apart from PPP, the Main Street Lending Program can also trigger loan growth in the second quarter. In addition, low interest rates are likely to encourage credit offtake this year. Overall, I'm expecting ZION's net loans to increase by 2.7% year over year in 2020, as shown below.

I'm expecting the loan growth to partially offset the impact of NIM compression on net interest income. Consequently, I'm expecting net interest income to decline by 5% year over year in 2020.

Salary Control Efforts to Support Earnings

ZION's non-interest expense dipped by 13.7% in the first quarter compared to the last quarter of 2019, mostly due to management's efforts to reduce salary expenses. The management announced to reduce positions in the fourth quarter of 2019, which led to a reduction in salary expense. This measure to control salary expenses will likely keep the non-interest expense down in the coming quarters. Additionally, the management expects a lower compensation payout in 2020 versus 2019, as mentioned in the conference call. On the other hand, a one-time charge of around $10 million to $15 million on the termination of the defined benefit pension plan will drive non-interest expense in the second half of 2020, as mentioned in the last 10-K filing. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest expense to decline by 5% year over year in 2020.

Expecting Net Income to Decline by 52%

The surge in provision expense and NIM contraction will likely drag earnings, while loan growth and salary expense control efforts will likely support earnings this year. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 52% and earnings per share to decline by 47% year over year in 2020 to $2.19. The following table shows my estimates for the income statement.

There is a high risk of a negative earnings surprise because of the uncertainties related to the duration and depth of the ongoing economic downturn. If the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic exceeds my expectations, then provision expense can surpass its estimate leading to an earnings miss. These uncertainties will likely keep the stock price down in the coming months.

I'm expecting ZION to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.34 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 62% for 2020, which is sustainable. Hence, I believe there is little chance of a dividend cut this year. Moreover, ZION is well-capitalized; therefore, there is little need to cut dividends for capital adequacy requirements. As of March 31, 2020, ZION's common equity tier I ratio was at 10.0%, as opposed to the minimum regulatory requirement of 7.0%. The dividend estimate for 2020 suggests a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Uncertainties Justify a Discount to the Target Price

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value ZION. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.09 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $41.1 gives a target price of $44.8 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 45.4% from the stock's April 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the economic downturn justify a discount to the target price. As a result, despite the high upside implied by the P/B valuation methodology, I believe the stock price will remain depressed in the next four to five months. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on ZION.

