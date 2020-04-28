EnQuest: The Stock Reassessment After The Recent Correction

EnQuest is not ill-prepared for the downturn, but that surely does not mean it will be profitable this year.

On April 9, EnQuest PLC (OTCPK:ENQUF), the North Sea-focused upstream company, posted its 2019 results. This company arrested my attention around a year ago when I was screening the oil & gas industry for the most undervalued companies. Back then, it was trading at around 3.12x Enterprise Value/2018 EBITDA with a massive FCFE yield of 98%. Upstream-specific ratios like EV/2P also pointed to the fact EnQuest did not get the appreciation it deserved. While the acquisition of the remaining interest in the Magnus oil field from BP (BP) was about to propel revenue, the market was shunning the stock, as hefty leverage multiplied downside risks.

In the mid-2010s, EnQuest poured millions of dollars into the Kraken heavy oil field development and had to use borrowed funds to fully cover the project capex. As a result, the debt pile on the balance sheet reached a risky level. In this regard, the market's skepticism was fully explainable, as experienced energy investors perfectly know that when oil price dynamics swing direction, overleveraged companies with upcoming maturities will inevitably go out of business. They simply do not want their investment dollars to evaporate in the case a company fails to find funds to cover interest or repay the principal.

Since then, an avalanche of ominous events from the COVID-19 pandemic to the oil price war pushed crude prices to record lows, while WTI crude contracts even tested previously uncharted sub-zero territory. However, given EnQuest had already been trading at a sizeable discount, the depth of the share price plunge was not as deep as, for instance, in the case of Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWOY), another LSE-listed offshore-focused upstream company. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has lost only 46%, while Tullow is down by around 64%. Another London-listed energy company Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) is now worth 75% less than four months ago.

In 2019, EnQuest's board had undertaken appropriate and timely measures to ease the debt burden. As a result of repayments, the end-2019 net debt was around 26% lower than in 2018. I believe if the company had entered this harsh oil crisis with the same amount of debt as of end-2018, the possibility of insolvency would be much higher, perhaps even close to one hundred percent. As the firm has no bank amortizations due in 2020 and $220.46 million in cash on the balance sheet, I reckon it can weather the downturn.

Now, let’s take a more in-depth look at 2019 results and reassess the stock.

The top line

Though EnQuest delivered on its 2019 targets and, most importantly, brought leverage expressed and Net debt (plus lease liabilities)/2019 adjusted EBITDA to an adequate level of 1.4x (vs. 2.5x in 2018), there were some disappointing matters that overshadowed generally sound results. Among them was a humongous impairment of $562.3 million (non-cash and post-tax); $397.5 million of this amount were related to tangible fixed assets at the Heather/Broom, Thistle, and the Dons oilfields in the North Sea, as weaker oil prices were factored in the asset valuations. Another $149.6 million were related to goodwill impairment. While these charges reduced the operating and net margins (EPS plummeted to -$0.274), it had no impact on operating and free cash flow. However, when a company impairs a massive portion of its equity, the capital structure changes respectively. So, in 2019, EnQuest's shareholders' equity shrank 1.8x.

Sure, there were a plethora of positives in 2019. The Magnus oilfield was at the crux of the company’s growth story last year. The asset bolstered the company’s total production, which rose by approximately 24% compared to the 2018 level. This daily output transformed into $1.65 billion in revenue (27% higher than in 2018), showing that the company had been generating around $65.75 per barrel of oil equivalent. On the back of the production surge, net operating cash flow reached $962.3 million, which was more than enough to cover purchases of PP&E and intangible oil & gas assets. After covering capital investments, EnQuest had $724.8 million in unlevered free cash flow, which was used for multiple purposes.

The essential FCFF allocation priorities were interest payments and repayment of debt. Please remember than EnQuest reports its financial results in accordance with IFRS. IFRS allows companies to classify interest as operating or investing activity (U.S. GAAP requires to report the interest as operating activity only). So, to compute levered FCF (or FCFE), we need to take net CFFO, then subtract capex, and then subtract interest paid (see page 115). In sum, EnQuest's FCFE was $578.7 million. The company used this massive amount to optimize the capital structure and repaid $394 million in loans and borrowings.

Here it would be pertinent to remark that the company has an intricate methodology of FCF calculation (see page 167 of the annual report for details). It deducted cash used in financing and investing activities from net CFFO and added repayment of loans and borrowings back. FCF computed according to this method was $368.5 million.

I believe it is also worth taking a look at the company’s capital efficiency and calculate Cash Return on Total Capital, a metric I have been frequently using in my research routine. Last year, CROTC (interest-adjusted net CFFO/Average total capital) reached a startling 31%, which indicates exceptional efficiency.

What EnQuest is doing to cope with the oil price crash

The Brent crude historic price fall upended producers’ capital allocation plans. Companies across the globe are cutting everything they can from operating expenses to capital expenditures, dividends, and buybacks. EnQuest is no exception here. To address the price collapse, it decided to slash the 2020 opex budget by around $190 million and scale capital investments down by approximately $110 million. A substantial portion of this amount will be allocated to the Kraken field, the company's North Sea flagship asset. This level of spending will allow it to produce from 57 kboepd to 63 kboepd, meaning that 2020 output (at mid-point) will fall by around 12.5% vs. 2019. The company has hedged around 20% of its 2020 entitlement production. EnQuest also expects its full-year free cash flow break-even to reach $33 a barrel of oil equivalent.

Analysts anticipate its 2020 revenue to fall by more than 50%. There is a possibility that sales will rebound and increase by around a third in 2021 but it is highly unlikely the company will be able to return to the 2019 revenue.

Final thoughts

After the coronavirus-caused recession, there will definitely emerge a new economic upswing. And there are some reasons to believe that the recuperation of the global economy will bolster oil prices. Surely, producers like EnQuest will benefit from economic recovery, but I am skeptical of repeating the 2019 success. Production growth can be a potent catalyst, but in the case of EnQuest, output increases in the medium term remain under question, especially given the recent deep reduction in capital investments and a 13% fall in 2P reserves as of the end of 2019 (see page 11 of the annual report).

Insider buying has been remarkably strong since the first quarter of 2019 (see Director/PDMR Shareholding notifications on the LSE website). Last year, insiders were partly right, as the company's share price surged in December, climbing above 29 pence. However, since then, the price has shrunk around 3x.

To sum up, I am highly skeptical the stock is worth considering for a long-term holding (it also does not pay a dividend), but there is no doubt the share price will react to positive news on easing of lockdowns in Europe and the economy reopening in the U.S. My rating is neutral.

