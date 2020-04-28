Furloughed Ideas Part V: International Paper

There is a fancy name for the phenomenon of being introduced to a new a word or concept and then shortly afterwards running into the same word. It is called the Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon, and if you didn't already know the fancy name for it, maybe you'll come across it again at random again soon. As an example, when I finished seminary, I bought myself a Chevy Malibu, and all of a sudden I thought I saw multiple copies of my car every time I parked at the mall. Or more recently, my kids will introduce me to some new artist or song I've never heard, or at least never noticed before, and then it seems like either I'll start hearing the same song a day or two later, or I'll run into someone else talking about the same artist, or maybe just see some random person's Facebook (FB) post about it. I raise this because it is a bit what my experience of investing in International Paper (IP) has felt like... I was searching for new investment options last year, and came across this containerboard and packaging producer as a totally new name. I watched it for a while, then bought in, and then all of a sudden I started noticing it present in my everyday life - for example my printer paper at work, or driving past multiple facilities it operates - one almost in my backyard, and others very close to some other members of my family.

(image source: International Paper Invests $300M in Mill Machine Conversion)

I've been writing over the last month with higher frequency due to having been furloughed one day a week. I decided to lay out more about my portfolio, try go through my thinking at the time I made the decision to add certain names, and reflect on their prospects going forward. I am a little more neutral on International Paper than some of the other names in my Furloughed Ideas series (previous installments can be found here for Cisco, here for CVS Health Corp, here for retailers Macy's and J.C. Penney, and most recently here for ADM).

As disclosure, I should make clear that picking individual stocks represents around 15% of my total portfolio, almost entirely held in a Roth IRA account and fully intended for retirement investing, with a 20 year timeline until retirement. For today's primary name, International Paper, I made one purchase in April 2019, DRIP the dividends, and have a cost basis of $42.96. It is about two-thirds of a full position. For Westrock (WRK), a competitor I also discuss, I have made a series of very small purchases monthly from January through March 2020. I have not yet added for April, and have a current cost basis of $35.65; I have about 10% of a full position. Since my larger position is in International Paper, I am focusing mostly on that company, but will touch briefly on Westrock as well.

International Paper: A Product Still In Demand

A search on Seeking Alpha for the fictional "Dunder Mifflin" office paper company from the NBC sitcom "The Office" returns results showing that I am far from the first author to draw some inspiration from this gem of a show. Specifically, in thinking about the demand for paper products, I was reminded of an episode of the series from season four called "Local Ad" in which the characters create an advertisement for paper with the tagline "Limitless Paper for a Paperless World." When I first saw the episode, I thought the line was absurdly funny, like so much of the show, but reflecting back, I think it is slightly subversive in its humor, in that the world is not nearly so paperless as we might assume. Still, like almost everything else in this market since February, International Paper and close peer Westrock have generally had more sellers than buyers.

Data by YCharts

International Paper manufactures more than office paper; in addition, its business includes containerboard packaging and cellulose fibers, as well as a 50/50 joint venture arrangement with the Russian ILIM Group, holding additional pulp and paper mills. It is quite likely, of course, that the current challenges in the economy will put some damper on office printing paper, and perhaps across all of its segments, but before that, this was a company turning over $21+ billion a year in sales, and has been consistently at that level for the last several years. Of those revenues, in 2019 $4.3 billion came from printing paper segment, or just under 20% of total revenue, closely matches its contribution to operating profits. The packaging segment dominates both revenues and profits, while the cellulose fibers contributed nothing to operating profits in 2019.

(image source: author's spreadsheet; data from 4Q 2019 presentation)

What I like about the packaging business is that no matter who is buying - wholesalers, retailers, or used in B2B transactions, packaging is critical component. While plastic is far from being on its way out anytime soon for a lot of packaging solutions, containerboard packaging is a vital part of delivering goods, whether on pallets in bulk or delivered by your postal service.

Not the only option

International Paper is one of the largest paper products makers and has a strong position in the market, but is far from the only one. It can be considered a mature industry that is not poised for large growth in some segments, such as printing paper, while the growth for packaging outlook in the long-term might be more promising, as well as the cellulose fibers. McKinsey's August 2019 report on the industry points out that packaging and fibers are projected to grow, even as newsprint and printing paper declines.

(image source: Pulp, paper, and packaging in the next decade: Transformational change)

So picking from among the companies today presents a range of questions - who has been more dependent on printing and newsprint, and who is poised to benefit from strength in packaging and other materials?

Other packaging manufacturers include Westrock, Packaging Company of America (PKG), Sonoco (SON), and Greif (GEF). Of these, none are currently particularly exposed to the declining newsprint / printer paper on the on the one hand, nor exposed the growing pulp fibers / cellulose segment as much either. However, several are involved in packaging other than paper-based solutions. In comparing some of their key metrics for valuation and dividends, what emerges is that International Paper not necessarily the most attractive option on valuation or dividend security.

(source author's spreadsheet, data sources from Seeking Alpha)

Of course, this list does not account for some fierce Chinese competition, some of which has started to expand into US-based assets.

Cellulose Fibers - Important For the Long Term

Per the McKinsey research, the category of "tissues," which I take to include what International Paper segments as cellulose fibers, there has been CAGR of 3.6% from 2010-2018, far and away the best growth on the chart. Ironically, this business line was the most challenged in 2019, and International Paper decided to write down the full $52 million goodwill value of the business in Q4 2019 (the company expanded into this segment with its 2016 acquisition of Weyerhaeuser's fiber assets and operations). However, management does continue to point to the business as an important building block for future growth. To quote CEO Mark Sutton from the most recent earnings call (edited for length):

We continue to feel good about the 2% to 3% structural demand growth with fluff pulp, which is our focus. We had a successful contract season and are on pace to bring fluff and specialty mix to 75% of total volume in 2020. All of this positions us for an improvement in the second half of the year. . .The kind of products that our pulp goes into from GCF, from our cellulose fibers business, is an absorbent pulp. The type of products that tend to be a little less discretionary.

With this explanation and the background data on industry trends, it does seem like there is realistic chance for this segment to outperform in time. These fibers are used in diapers and hygiene products, as well as tissues and textiles. In my view, this differentiates International Paper into a growth segment that several of its peers are lacking. Westrock does have some capabilities in the pulp used for hygiene products, but currently appears to be a much smaller segment of their operations, as it does not get broken out in results that I have found.

Expanding the Portfolio

What concerns me most about International Paper is the near 90% payout ratio on dividends, as those dividends are for many investors a significant reason to hold the stock (or any of these, as they all sport fairly attractive yields in the current low rate environment). But since any company pays out dividends from cash flow, the ratio to earnings is just a quick glance measure and deserves more unpacking (pun intended...). International Paper pays out ~ $800 million per year in dividends, which was fully covered by more than $3 billion of cash flow from operations for 2019, and I expect to continue to be fully covered per management's guidance for 2020, although that guidance was pre-virus, and I take that guidance cautiously. With Q1 2020 earnings being released this week [scheduled for Thursday 4/30/20], I imagine the dividend could be a point of focus if cash flows are under significant duress for the virus.

Even before Covid-19 fully entered the picture, in late January 2020, I decided to diversify slightly into Westrock rather than add more to International Paper, and have added very small amounts in February and March as well. My reasons for doing so are premised largely on the similar yield for relatively cheaper valuation secured at a lower payout ratio. Over the long-term, I consider both names to be fairly similar, facing similar sector risks. Both companies have higher debt loads than I would ideally like to see; Westrock has a debt to EBITDA ratio of just over ~3.0, and not a lot of cash on hand relative to that debt. Management has announced a target range of 2.25 to 2.50. In comparison, International Paper, is targeting a higher range of 2.50 to 2.80, while already sporting a current ratio of 2.80, which has been flat year-over-year 2018 to 2019. The Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Maguire asked on the Q4 call about the target ratio possibly deteriorating due to lower EBITDA in 2020, and received these responses from the CEO and CFO:

Brian Maguire [Goldman Sachs]... it seems like the leverage is set to move higher with the lower EBITDA guidance in 2020. So should we assume that kind of the focus, the priority for the near-term is more on preserving the balance sheet as opposed to share repurchase and things like that? Mark Sutton [CEO]...the combination, I think we put it on our chart, of debt repayment and share repurchase is a constant discussion in the company about which channel through our capital allocation framework... maintaining that balance sheet investment grade is an absolute priority, and we'll make the cash flow adjustments we need to make sure that happens. Tim Nicholls [CFO] Yes. And the only thing I would add is we have been very clear about our commitment to the balance sheet and how we would manage that. We've been very clear about our approach to returning cash to share owners. .. We never viewed that we would be within the 2.5 to 2.8 times 100% of the time...But we don't want to be extremely wide of those, and we don't want to be there for long. And so we have a very strong commitment to support the credit rating that we have.

That firm commitment to investment-grade balance sheet is reassuring. But just how extreme those measures may need to be as the impacts of the pandemic start coming into clearer focus this week with IP's earning results should reveal a good deal relevant for both International Paper and Westrock.

Conclusion

Between the two, only on valuation and dividend security metrics, Westrock appears to have a slight edge, especially if it can manage to get its debt to EBITDA down to at least match or be better than International Paper's, as I have a mild concern that they could reduce the dividend to keep the investment grade balance sheet. Longer-term, International Paper could have a bit of an edge if its cellulose fibers business stabilizes and can capitalize on growing demand. I generally like both names as solid, well-managed companies that strive to be shareholder friendly. Nevertheless, I will be waiting on additional decisions for allocating any additional investments until after International Paper reports its earnings on 4/30/20. I am long both names.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IP, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.