Graphite Miners News For The Month Of April 2020

Welcome to the April edition of the graphite miners news. April saw graphite prices rise again with supply issues dominating, notably the temporary shutdown of the Balama Mine in Mozambique.

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

Graphite price news

During April China graphite flake-195 EXW spot prices were up 4.07%, and are up 7.17% over the past year. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries; it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make "spherical" graphite used in Li-ion batteries.

On February 3, Northern Graphite announced: "Prices for large flake graphite (+80 mesh) are currently in the order of US$850/tonne."

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

The impact of the proposed megafactories on raw material demand (graphite in red)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Graphite market news

On April 9 Fastmarkets reported: "GLOBAL GRAPHITE SNAPSHOT: Supply restrictions support flake prices; fob amorphous, spherical prices fall."

On April 14 Fastmarkets reported: "FOCUS: Demand for aerospace metals still supported by backlog of orders despite pressure."

On April 20 Fastmarkets reported: "China's crude steel output rises 1% in Q1 (YoY)."

On April 23 Fastmarkets reported:

World steel output falls 6% year on year in March; Europe leads way. Steel production for the 64 countries reporting to Worldsteel totaled 147.05 million tonnes in March, down from 156.51 million tonnes in the same month last year. The decline breaks a trend of production gains in the first two months of this year.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (OTCPK:SGLFF) [ETR:SGL] is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On March 28 Syrah Resources announced:

Temporary suspension of production at Balama. The Government of Mozambique has enacted additional measures in relation to the management of COVID-19, including suspension of all inbound travel visa operations and mandating 14-day self quarantine for all international arrivals. In addition, restrictions and mandatory quarantine measures for domestic travel are being implemented. The combination of these restrictions on international and domestic travel limit the mobility of a significant portion of the Balama workforce, and the Company will therefore temporarily suspend production at Balama Graphite Operation ("Balama") from 28 March 2020.

On April 22, Syrah Resources announced: "Annual report for the full year ended 31 December 2019." Highlights include:

".....Demonstrated operational improvement and capability to produce high grade, low impurity products from Balama Graphite Operation ("Balama") in Mozambique, with production of 153kt in 2019.

........Transition by China to a net importer of natural graphite through 2019, largely due to import of Syrah material.

Net loss after tax of US$130.5 million, includes non-cash post tax impairment of property, plant and equipment and mining assets of US$65.9 million, and inventory write down of US$6.7 million.

Company wide cost restructure initiated in response to market imbalance in natural graphite market, primarily due to negative year-on-year Electric Vehicle ("EV") sales growth in China during the second half of the year. Strong progress toward initial target of C1 cost reduction of 20-25%.

Progression of strategy to become the first major integrated ex-China producer of natural graphite active anode material, with installation of batch scale spherical graphite purification plant completed at the Battery Anode Material ("BAM") project in Vidalia (Louisiana, USA) and first production of purified spherical graphite with purity of >99.95% carbon achieved......

Cash of US$80.6 million as at 31 December 2019, and expected to be broadly in line with Q1 2020 guidance of US$64.6 million at 31 March 2020.

Post year end, production and operations at Balama and BAM temporarily suspended as a result of impacts from COVID 19, including domestic and international travel restrictions in Mozambique and the USA. The Group will continue to sell from product inventory through the Port of Nacala to the extent this remains possible, and subject to end market demand which has also been impacted globally by COVID 19."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Syrah Resources temporarily halts production at Balama, still selling inventory, Battery Anode Material [BAM] plant in Louisiana, USA

Source

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

No news for the month.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite has 'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

No news for the month.

Graphite developers

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTC:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the USA. The quarry and plant areas are the project's two main centers of activity.

No news for the month.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

On March 26, Battery Minerals announced: "Financial report 31 December 2019."

On April 21, Battery Minerals announced: "March 2020 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Battery Minerals continues to seek funding options for the Montepuez graphite project.

Cash on hand of $4.77M at 31 March 2020."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF) (formerly Magnis Resources)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On April 1, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd announced:

Magnis reduces operating costs....With recent changes to the composition of the Board, employment changes and the measures announced today, there will be cash savings of approximately $1.3 Million per annum. The latest contributors to the savings include directors fees deferred for Board members and salary reductions to some members in the executive management team. Chairman Frank Poullas commented: "The Board has taken these swift measures as we are living in unprecedented times and whilst financial resources have decreased, we have a hard-working committed group, together to progress our projects toward financing and completion."

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

On April 9, Mason Graphite announced:

Value added product project becomes priority, mine and concentrator project put on hold.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

On April 20, Triton Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ending 31 March 2020." Highlights include:

"Chinese contractors and strategic partners advise that their business appears to be returning to normal following the rapid Chinese response to COVID-19.

Triton now able to resume discussions with potential Chinese financing institutions.

The Chairman of Triton's largest shareholder reaffirms support for the Company and the Triton Board's targeted construction commencement in Q3 2020.

Testwork undertaken on Ancuabe samples by a major Chinese producer of value-added graphite products demonstrates significant expansion results.

Testwork again confirms the suitability of Ancuabe graphite for the premium priced graphite foil, refractory and flame-retardant markets.

Discussions continuing regarding commercial opportunities that may include direct project investment in Ancuabe and potential value adding co-operation in China."

You can view the latest investor presentation here and an excellent video here.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

On April 9, NextSource Materials Inc. announced:

NextSource Materials signs letter of intent with Japanese offtake partner and prominent Chinese graphite anode OEM supplier to collaborate on battery anode plant (in a jurisdiction that is proximal to the Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar). President and CEO, Craig Scherba P. Geo., said "The execution of this LOI is part of NextSource's downstream growth plan and brings together one of the best global processors of graphite anode material and one of the most prominent suppliers of graphite anode material to automotive OEMs globally. This Letter of Intent to partnership on a SPG plant with such established partners positions NextSource to be a significant and dominant future supplier of high-quality flake graphite to major battery anode customers globally and simultaneously gaining an immediate foothold into the high-growth markets for EVs, as well as the burgeoning energy storage market that will be reliant on graphite anode material."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd. is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

On April 2, Talga Resources announced:

Talga COVID-19 operational update. Battery anode and graphene additives provider Talga Resources Ltd provides the following update on its response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Talga has proactively implemented a range of measures to manage the effect of COVID-19 on the Company's operations, focusing on the well-being of its people, partners and customers and seeking to limit impact on stakeholders.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On April 15, SRG Mining Inc. announced:

SRG Mining awards EPCM to DRA Global for its Lola Graphite Project. SRG Mining Inc. is pleased to announce that DRA Global ("DRA") has been selected as the provider of Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management ("EPCM") services for SRG's Lola Graphite Project in Guinea......Over the past three years, DRA has assisted SRG with the evaluation of the Lola Graphite Project, having been involved with the project from Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), to the most recent Feasibility Study ("FS").

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials' flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandinavia.

On March 26, Leading Edge Materials announced: "Leading Edge Materials reports quarterly results to January 31st, 2020." Highlights include:

"......Corporate progress was moderated during the period as the Company sought to secure project level funding for the Woxna graphite mine. Access to project level funding was unsuccessful, and therefore Leading Edge Materials completed a private placement financing of 18,000,00 units at $0.056 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,008,000 at the end of December 2019. The Company has continued to seek project level financing opportunities and will communicate developments should they progress.

"During the three months ended January 31, 2020 the Company recorded a net loss of $407,304 compared to a net loss of $9,208,773 for the prior three months ended October 31, 2019. The decrease in net loss was primarily attributed to the impairment of the Woxna project in the preceding period. As at January 31st 2020, the Company had working capital of $711,727."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On March 30, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde provides an update on the progress of its project. The development of the mine and concentrator for the Matawinie property continues to advance. Detailed engineering of the site for the concentrator and the process continues in teleworking format with team members and consultants; the class 2 estimate should be completed at the end of Q3-2020 as well as the commissioning of long-lead equipment.

On April 15, Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde advances its electrification with mandate for connection to Hydro-Québec's network.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd. is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On April 9, Renascor Resources announced:

Work continues on Siviour integrated graphite concentrate and purified Spherical Graphite Project. Renascor Resources Limited is pleased to provide this update on its Siviour Graphite Project, including actions taken related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Work Programs at Siviour Graphite Project Renascor's cash position as at 31 March 2020 remains healthy, with a closing balance of $2.1 million and no debt. Through corporate cost reductions, including savings in cash payments to directors and executives of approximately 35%, Renascor expects to be able to fund work programs related to key milestones over the next twelve months.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR]

On April 3, EcoGraf announced:

Business and financing update. EcoGraf [Australia] Limited is pleased to provide the following update. In recognition of the impact on our shareholders and broader stakeholders of the on-going COVID-19 containment measures around the world, the Directors and Management are implementing a number of actions to preserve shareholder funds, whilst maintaining the positive business progress that has been achieved in recent months.

On April 8, EcoGraf announced:

Kwinana supply agreement. EcoGraf Limited is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with German trading group TECHNOGRAFIT GmbH [TECHNOGRAFIT] for the supply of natural flake graphite feedstock for its proposed battery graphite manufacturing facility in Kwinana, Western Australia.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit ("Albany"), as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On March 26, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions scaling up graphene production. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. has commenced scale-up and engineering studies on processes for the production of Albany Pure ™ Graphene products at the Company's research and development facility in Guelph, Ontario. The priority is to increase graphene production in anticipation of future demand as the Company launched graphene product sales in early March 2020. ZEN will also commission the recently purchased purification autoclave to commence the production of high-purity Albany graphene precursor material. ZEN's graphene products will now all have the Albany Pure ™ Seal of Authenticity which represents that the material was sourced from unique Albany Graphite and meets the Company's high-quality standards.

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

No graphite related news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

New Energy Metals Corp. (OTCPK:NEMCF) [ASX:NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

New Energy Minerals are pioneering Vanadium and Graphite mining, exploration, and technology. With the unique Caula Project in Mozambique nearing production they are set to supply the high quality resources critical to the rapidly expanding new energy market.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On April 3, Westwater Resources Inc. announced:

Westwater Resources provides Energy Materials business update. Battery Graphite Update. Our battery graphite business continues to test for and develop our plan to operate a pilot plant that intends to make battery graphite in bulk quantities in the fourth quarter of this year. Our work with Dorfner Anzaplan continues without interruption. We expect test results for evaluation by the end of April.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTC:FGPHF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF), Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF), NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)), Walkabout Resources Ltd. [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

April saw graphite prices higher.

Highlights for the month were:

China's crude steel output rises 1% in Q1 (YoY). World steel output falls 6% year on year in March; Europe leads way.

Syrah Resources - Temporary suspension of production at Balama.

Triton Materials - Discussions continuing regarding commercial opportunities that may include direct project investment in Ancuabe and potential value adding co-operation in China.

NextSource Materials signs letter of intent with Japanese offtake partner and prominent Chinese graphite anode OEM supplier to collaborate on battery anode plant, to be proximal to Molo graphite project in Madagascar.

Nouveau Monde Graphite - The development of the mine and concentrator for the Matawinie property continues to advance.

Renascor Resources - Work continues on Siviour integrated graphite concentrate and purified Spherical Graphite Project.

ZEN Graphene Solutions scaling up graphene production.

