Retail Will Change But How Is The Problem

The thing is, well, which way is the experience going to change peoples' future actions?

Retail is the most obvious area that will be different. Having had to move online there's going to be a change in peoples' willingness to do so.

Post-coronavirus the economy is going to be different in a number of ways. The problem for us as investors is determining which way it will be in advance.

The coordination problem

People get into a pattern, a way of doing things. We also can refer to these as habits and the thing about them is that they become, well, habitual. Some to many of these depend upon what other people do. Such habits tend not to change very much - in fact, there's significant resistance to their doing so.

The obvious example is which side of the road to drive upon - there's no particular reason for one side or the other and some places have changed even since the general adoption of the motor car. It is necessary that everyone change at the same time though.

Things like working hours are also a coordination problem. The idea of a Monday to Friday working week is just fine. Some places do it Sunday to Thursday for religious reasons. That's also fine. But there's an awful lot that can't get done if you try to live by one of those standards in a place running to the other.

Coordination matters.

Then along comes some grand event that entirely disrupts the previous coordination. This allows - sometimes at least - a new one to grow at the end of the disruption. This being something we need to think about as investors as we come to the post-coronavirus world. Because we've all had this month or two experience of things being very different indeed what coordination will arise afterwards?

We can muse on grander and long lasting changes. I'm running with the idea that there will be a lot less commuting and more working from home in that future. We've all found that the 5 day in the office week isn't necessary, possibly isn't even efficient. I also think that's going to be sufficiently slow to really take effect that the idea of shorting commuter railroads doesn't really appeal. Even if there were any on public stock markets where we could.

The most obvious one to me that we can attempt to game is retail.

Changes in retail

We have the UK retail numbers and they're largely as we'd expect. The stores have been closed for part of this reporting period therefore sales are down:

In March 2020, the monthly retail sales volume fell sharply by 5.1%; the largest fall since the series began as many stores ceased trading from 23 March following official government guidance during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In March 2020, clothing store sales saw a sharp fall when compared with the previous month, at negative 34.8%.

Food stores and non-store retailing were the only sectors to show growth in the monthly volume series in March 2020, with food stores seeing the strongest growth on record, at 10.4%.

Note when the UK closedown happened, this report includes only a week of it. April's numbers, when they arrive in a month, will be very much worse.

OK so far, nothing terribly unusual. It's when we get into the details that we do find some oddities.

Online hasn't grown that much

Some of these details make clear and obvious sense. Others not so much:

(UK retail sales by sector from Office for National Statistics)People are traveling less, fuel consumption is down, that's pretty obvious. Food stores with booming sales. Well, two things here. Firstly, cafes, canteens at work, sandwich shops etc, they're all closed. So, industrial food supplies into them have all stopped, while the population is still looking for the same number of calories each day. Sales at food stores will rise therefore. There's also that hoarding effect as people stopped the shelves of toilet paper and dried pasta in those first couple of weeks.

Non-food stores are closed for 25% of the month, their sales fall substantially. All of this is making sense. But online sales (non-store retailing here) only rise a couple of percentage points? That seems strange.

Strange or a guide?

This is where matters get difficult. For we've got to try to project what everyone else is going to do when normality returns. Or, rather, what is the normality that there is going to be? Are we going to go back to our normal retail patterns or is the disruption going to allow the rise of a new coordination?

No, I don't know either, all any of us can do is think through it. The big issue here being whether that non-food retailing is going to move online in a great big jump or not? It's been rising at a percentage point or so per year of total retail spending for a couple of decades now. This has had obvious effects on meatspace retailing. But are we about to see a vertiginous rise in it? Or a reversion to that gradual consumption of the market?

The guide we've got here - and we'll know much more next month - is that there isn't going to be some great leap forward. That is, once the lockdown finishes then people are going to return, largely enough, to their pre-coronavirus retail habits - going to bricks and mortar stores for the vast majority of their purchases.

Not everyone agrees

We have this from the UK:

The boss of Dixons Carphone has warned that some sales that have shifted online during the lockdown will never return to bricks and mortar stores, as he prepares to reopen with “extreme care”.

Sales lost from bricks and mortar retail won't - necessarily - come back. Which is the thing that none of us is really sure about. Is this experience going to lead to a step change that is?

I've muttered about WH Smith and their concentration upon the commuter market here at Seeking Alpha before now:

My worry is about the longer term. I think this lockdown is going to change working habits substantially. The ability to commute less to the office has been growing for the past couple of decades. But it hasn't happened as much as it could have simply because of the coordination stasis. Now that's broken I expect to see a jump in that not going in each day.

Opinions are cheap things to have but I stand by that one. It's the larger retail story that I'm not so sure about.

Retail therapy

We all know people for whom going to the store for something is an imposition - men shopping for clothes being the stereotypical example. We also know how for some people the point actually is the going to the stores rather than what is purchased - women shopping for clothes being the stereotypical example. And the point about stereotypes being that there's always at least some particle truth behind them otherwise they wouldn't become commonly held opinions.

This being what we're trying to work out. Is the experience of having to shop only online - or not at all - going to lead to a leap in the reduction of bricks and mortar retail in that post-coronavirus world?

My best guess is no, it won't. Partly this is my own character coming through, I positively enjoy the serendipty of physical shopping. Partly on the basis that there's very little that I need to buy and thus it is rather a hunt to find something that I wish to. We might even say this means I'm in touch with my feminine side - if we're to place any value upon those horrendous gender stereotypes. I'm well aware that many others don't - my wife for example, refuting those gender stereotypes.

The investment position

The people this really affects are the retail landlords. In the US people owning malls and the like. In the UK similarly, Intu, British Land, Land securities and so on. My point here isn't to recommend either way, nor to call on specific stocks. It's to, rather, walk through the decision tree. There's not enough information to know which is absolutely the correct way to go as yet, therefore there's a significant amount of personal prejudice to be included in our own thoughts on the point.

If bricks and mortar retail is something people largely like to do then they will continue to do it after coronavirus. There's evidence on this side, the lack of a really serious jump in online shopping when the physical stores close. It's also true that online shopping has been generally available and convenient for some years now and not everyone has jumped to it.

On the other hand everyone who has actually wanted non-food items recently has had to go online. Perhaps the new habit will become entrenched and we will see that leap in online usage after coronavirus.

The people who will really benefit or suffer, either way, are those retail landlords and that's where we should be to try to benefit.

My view

I come, in the end, to the view that retail is significantly a leisure activity, not just a manner of gaining stuff. Therefore bricks and mortar retail isn't going to suffer from some flood to online as the lockdown ends. There will continue to be that 1 and 2% of retail sales per year going online, sure, but significant portions of the population haven't just been converted. That is, the old coordination will reimpose itself.

The investor view

Assuming that the above is true then the retail landlords will be interesting buys. There are those who are already falling off the edge, true, like the above mentioned Intu. Those who won't survive into that new world at all. But once we've got over that the retail landlords are looking cheap. For they're currently looking priced at bricks and mortar retail not really coming back. Sure, it depends upon our reading of human nature but I think it will.

We've still got that long term change that will continue, but not a great leap forward in it brought on by the coronavirus. Perhaps buy those retail landlords that look like surviving the short term.

