Tonix Trial Update, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Tonix Goes Ahead with Late Stage Fibromyalgia

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) announced that it has hit 50 percent enrollment milestone for its Phase 3 RELIEF trial. The trial will incorporate a pivotal study of TNX-102 SL 5.6 mg for managing fibromyalgia. The drug candidate is a centrally acting analgesic and is designed to be taken daily at bedtime. The company plans to carry out an interim analysis of the first 50 percent of randomized participants shortly after the completion of the 12-week treatment period.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported that subject to the approval of its interim statistical analysis plan by the USFDA, the company expects to release the data in September 2020. An Independent Data Monitoring Committee will be entrusted with the task of carrying out the interim analysis by reviewing the unblinded data. Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “If the final results from this study are positive, we believe that TNX-102 SL could provide a distinct mechanism from available pharmacotherapies that makes a significant difference in the lives of patients with fibromyalgia.” RELIEF is a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled adaptive design trial.

TNX-102 SL has been tested at the 2.8 mg dose in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies and demonstrated to have activity at a syndromal level, improving a wide range of fibromyalgia symptoms. The company believes that using the 5.6 mg dose of TNX-102 SL in the Phase 3 RELIEF fibromyalgia study may provide clinical evidence for supporting the efficacy and safety claims of TNX-102 SL for managing fibromyalgia. The registration of the drug candidate at 5.6mg dosage will supported by the data obtained from its PTSD program.

The RELIEF study seeks to assess the efficacy and safety of the drug candidate at 5.6 mg dosage for managing fibromyalgia. The trial seeks to enroll nearly 470 patients. During the first two weeks of treatment, the patients will be given the drug candidate at 2.8 mg dosage or a placebo during the run-in period. After the two weeks, all patients will be given 5.6 mg dosage or two placebo tablets for 12 weeks duration. The primary endpoint of the study is daily diary pain severity score change from baseline to Week 14 as analyzed by mixed model repeated measures with multiple imputation. The company will use the weekly averages of the daily numerical rating scale scores for this purpose.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to develop drugs and biologics. Its current portfolio consists of small molecule drugs and biologics for treating pain, psychiatric and addiction conditions. The company is also working on finding a treatment for COVID-19 and is testing TNX-1800, live modified horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, for this purpose. Its TNX 801 is aimed at protecting against monkeypox and smallpox. Some of the other drug candidates in its portfolio are TNX 1500, TNX 1200 and TNX 1700.

Sanofi Receives the FDA Approval for Meningococcal Vaccine

Sanofi (SNY) reported that it has received the approval from the FDA for its meningococcal vaccine, MenQuadfi. The drug is designed to treat invasive meningococcal disease which is caused by serogroups A, C, W and Y of Neisseria meningitidis bacterium. This ailment mainly strikes people aged two and above. The approved drug is the first quadrivalent meningococcal vaccine in the US for this age group.

Sanofi had appended the results from five double blinded, multi-center Phase II and III clinical trials with the application. These trials were carried out for evaluating the immune response and safety of the drug. Sanofi Pasteur executive vice-president David Loew said, “Meningococcal meningitis remains a major global health challenge because it can strike quickly and with devastating effect, taking a life in less than 24 hours. With the ability to help prevent this disease through vaccination, Sanofi believes one case is one too many.” The drug is formulated as a ready to be used liquid product.

According to the reported data, the vaccine kickstarts immune responses non-inferior to the immune response shown by licensed quadrivalent meningococcal vaccines. In four of the trials, the vaccine was assessed in meningococcal-naïve subjects while the remaining study involved patients who had been previously immunized with a quadrivalent meningococcal vaccine. The company is currently carrying out Phase III trials for evaluating the use of the vaccine in patients as young as six weeks. Sanofi is looking to make the vaccine commercially available by next year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination against meningococcal disease at 11-12 years of age while the second dose is given at 16 years of age. Sanofi reported that it seeks to make the vaccine available globally. The drug is currently under review in Europe and in several other countries.

Glaxo’s Dostarlimab Shows Clinically Meaningful Results in Endometrial Cancer

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) reported that its cancer immunotherapy drug candidate has shown clinically meaningful outcome in some women suffering from endometrial cancer. Dostarlimab has shown promise as a second line treatment for women suffering from endometrial cancer that has a specific genetic mutation. The company was providing update for its Phase ½ GARNET trial.

The trial update showed that the drug had an overall response rate of 42% in women with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) endometrial cancer that had progressed on or after platinum chemotherapy. It also showed a 58% disease control rate. The drug candidate is a PD 1 inhibitor and was acquired by GlaxoSmithKline through its $5.1 billion purchase of Tesaro last year. The acquisition also added other products such as Zejula to its portfolio. This ovarian cancer drug has already hit the market.

Dr. Ana Oaknin, head of the Gynaecologic Cancer Program at Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, and primary investigator for GARNET, said: “There are limited treatment options for women with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, and prognosis of these patients is poor. The results observed in the GARNET trial indicate the potential of dostarlimab to offer a new treatment option for women with this challenging disease.” The data showed that the drug was able to have complete response in 13 percent of patients while 30 percent of patients showed partial response. The drug was also well tolerated and showed a low discontinuation rate of 2 percent due to treatment related adverse events.

GlaxoSmithKline filed for approval of the drug late last year and used GARNET data for this purpose. The FDA is expected to provide its opinion during the later half of the year. The company is also testing the drug for treating recurrent or primary advanced endometrial cancer in combination with chemotherapy through its phase 3 RUBY trial. It is also planning to expand the scope of its PD 1 inhibitor for other cancers.

