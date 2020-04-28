Carvana's Market Share Gains May Accelerate In The Near Term

Carvana’s online-only model, recent financing deal with Ally, and payment flexibility provided to customers may help it accelerate its share gains in the near term.

There is a saying "Never let a good crisis go to waste". This seems to be Carvana’s (CVNA) playbook in the current times. While most of the brick and mortar retailers are either closed or working at reduced capacity due to COVID-19 related social distancing measures, Carvana has gone aggressive on sales.

Carvana has been consistently gaining market share from brick and mortar retailers ever since its launch in 2013. These share gains are poised to accelerate further in the current environment. In addition to the online-only nature of its business, Carvana will also benefit from various measures it took over the last couple of months to gain market share.

Financing is an important aspect of used car sales. Carvana funds around 70% of used cars purchased through its platform. It then sells receivables as asset-based securities to raise funds. Last month, Carvana amended an agreement with Ally Financials (ALLY) which increased Ally’s purchase commitment of financial receivables from Carvana by ~$1.6 billion and broadened the set of customers covered by the agreement. Ally will now provide up to $2 billion of capacity for the purchase of financial receivables by Carvana over the next year.

Ally’s commitment improved Carvana’s ability to provide financing to its customers in the current uncertain times and helped it go aggressive on sales. On April 06, 2020, Carvana announced that it is now giving its customers up to 90 days to make their first payment as long as they complete their purchase by April 20, 2020. Carvana’s aggressive approach is in a sharp contrast with Carmax (KMX) which has stopped financing its tier-3 customers in recent months.

While there is some risk associated with Carvana’s approach if things go south and defaults increase, I believe reopening of the economy in the coming months and the government’s stimulus payments will limit the downside.

Also, for a hyper-growth company like Carvana, investors care much more about market share gains than a small increase in loan reserves. The company will report its Q1 results in early May. However, investor's focus will be on management commentary around the sales trends it is seeing in the month of April. I believe recent action by management will result in much better sales trends versus its peers.

The company’s aggressive approach has taken most of the bears by a surprise. Carvana is still a loss-making company and using quite a bit of cash as it ramps up its business. So, many short sellers were hoping that this downturn will impact the company’s growth prospects. However, they were proven wrong.

In March, the company raised $600 mn via equity issuance. While the terms were not very favorable as the issue was priced at $45 per share due to market conditions, this cash raise removed much of the short term risk. Last year, the company used around $988 mn to fund its operations and capital investments. Approximately $345 mn out of this was used in working capital to support the company’s sales growth of ~101%. If we assume the current year to be a really bad year with the company posting flat sales versus the last year, the company’s cash requirement will come to around $643 mn ($988 mn -$345 mn) assuming flat working capital (No sales growth => No working capital growth). So, this $600 mn could help the company navigate the current year if the sales growth halts. On the other hand, in case the growth resumes, I don’t think any future financing will be an issue. The stock has already doubled from the levels where shares were issued in March as most of the investors are now expecting growth to resume.

Carvana has consistently delivered a very high growth rate since inception. Its growth is not only driven by incremental geographical spread but also increased penetration in markets where it is already present. The following graph shows the company’s market share growth by cohorts. We can clearly see how the company’s market share has shown consistent and sustainable growth.

It is easy to make a bearish case for Carvana based on valuation and the current losses in its business. But frankly, the same arguments were used for Amazon (AMZN) in its initial days. Even I was skeptical about Carvana’s business model in the past. But so far, the company has proved its skeptics wrong. It is now reaching a scale where it will be very difficult to ignore. The company sales almost reached $4 billion last year.

Carvana is also inching towards profitability. Carvana’s EBITDA margins have grown from -16.9% in FY 2017 to -5.8% in FY2019. Management was expecting EBIDTA margins between -1.5% to -3.5% in the current year before COVID-19 hit. Without the disruption from COVID-19, I believe Carvana would have reached a breakeven EBITDA by FY2021. Now, the timeline might have extended a bit, but still, there is a good chance of breakeven to positive EBITDA by late FY2021 or early FY2022 depending on the shape of the economic recovery.

Carvana has a huge addressable market and used-car retail is a highly fragmented market with top 100 used-car dealers occupying single-digit market share.

Carvana was already doing a good job in terms of market share gains, and social distancing measures post coronavirus has made its task easier. Management actions will likely further accelerate the company’s market share gains. While its business model is still new and there are risks associated with significant cash burn, I believe the stock can be a good speculative buy for the investors who would like to bet on disruption in the used car marketplace.

