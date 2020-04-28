Linde Demonstrates Business Stability During COVID-19

Thesis

Linde Plc (LIN) will release its Q1 2020 financial results on May 07. While FY 2019 saw stellar performance from the 'industrial gases' giant, I expect COVID-19 to have a moderate impact on H1 2020 performance. Nevertheless, LIN's product mix enables it to adapt its supply priorities to respond to the opportunities provided by COVID-19. Plus, LIN has recently announced some welcome news (positive catalysts) that supplement the case for business stability in these challenging times, and are indicative of sure-shot business growth in times of market stability.

Despite its business resilience, the share price declined by ~33% (from Mid-February to the end of March 2020), and I believe this reflected a correction of the premium price at which LIN was trading. Nevertheless, LIN took a lower hit than its benchmark indices in the wake of market turmoil. I believe that the correction has made LIN's valuation more attractive compared with selected peers, and has also lifted its dividend yield. This article would also help us consider if the recent price drop was enough to warrant initiating a fresh position? Or has the train already left the station? Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Wikiwand)

Technical analysis

Before we discuss LIN's fundamental picture in detail, I'd like to highlight its technical picture. LIN's 52-week range lies between $146.71-227.85. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at $181.47 (Figure-2), slightly below the mid-point (at $187.28) of its 52-week range, and of course considerably lower than its 200-day EMA (read: Exponential Moving Average) at $193.50 (Figure-3). Though less relevant from a fundamental analysis perspective, the following two charts would have some answers for investors who're wondering:

Whether the recent price dip was enough to warrant initiating a fresh position in LIN; or If the train has already left the station when the share dropped from its all-time high of $223.55 (mid-February) to its all-time low of $146.71 (towards end of March), and bounced back shortly thereafter to the current levels.

Figure-2 (Source: Finviz)

After rebounding from its historical lows, LIN's share price has witnessed two consolidation windows so far; the first between $160-177, and the second between $180-190. As seen below, the second consolidation range is still under the 200-day EMA.

Figure-3 (Source: YCharts)

[Author's note: I prefer EMA over Simple Moving Average as it provides more weight to the recent prices, an important thing to consider amid recent market turmoil. Also note that I'm considering the stock's price performance post merger with Praxair (PX).]

Technically speaking, LIN could gradually witness a breakout above the second consolidation range unless the markets sees another wave of aggressive selling. Fortunately, both the Dow Jones & the S&P 500 have shown recovery during the past one month and we can be optimistic that things are going to improve, going forward.

FY 2019 performance

LIN's FY 2019 diluted EPS (at $4.19) saw a large y/y decline (FY 2018 EPS: $13.11). The number is surprising especially when full-year sales rose from $14.8 BB (in 2018) to $28.23 BB (in FY 2019), and cost of sales were also proportionate with last year. Plus, LIN recorded a significantly higher y/y depreciation and amortization charge ($4.67 BB in 2019 vs $1.83 BB in 2018). One explanation to this rather strange outcome is the $3.29 BB gain on merger-related divestitures recorded in FY 2018, that shrunk to a meager $164 MM during FY 2019, and will continue to appear in FY 2020 financials as LIN has yet to sell certain businesses. LIN states in its MD&A (emphasis added),

In connection with the business combination, the company, Praxair and Linde AG, entered into various agreements with regulatory authorities to satisfy anti-trust requirements to secure approval to consummate the business combination. These agreements required the sale of the majority of Praxair's European businesses (completed on December 3, 2018), a significant portion of Linde AG's Americas business (completed on March 1, 2019), select assets of Linde AG's South Korean industrial gases business (completed April 30, 2019), select assets of Praxair's Indian industrial gases business (completed July 12, 2019), select assets of Linde AG's Indian industrial gases business (completed December 16, 2019) as well as certain divestitures of other Praxair and Linde AG businesses in Asia that are currently expected to be sold in 2020.

Divestiture of certain businesses was a requisite part of the anti-trust approval for LIN-PX merger. Minus this number and you can figure out a healthy y/y operating profit for FY 2019 ($2,933-$164=$2,769) compared with FY 2018 ($5,247-$3,294=$1,953), establishing that FY 2019 went in the right direction. Moreover, the count of weighted average diluted shares also popped up from 334,127 (FY 2018) to 545,170 (FY 2019) post LIN-PX merger, thereby impacting the y/y EPS.

FY 2020 in sight

Tailwinds: LIN's FY 2020 adjusted EPS guidance is set within the range of $8-8.25, almost double that of FY 2019. Due to the prevailing pandemic, I believe that target may be affected to some extent. Nevertheless, the impact of COVID-19 on LIN's 2020 EPS may not be devastating since the pandemic also presents the company with an opportunity. Let's have a look at the tailwinds for EPS growth:

higher productivity explained by post merger synergies ($1.2 BB in expected annual cost & CAPEX synergies), project backlog volumes leading to future sales growth (Note: LIN had $4.4 BB worth of project construction backlog represented by 64% in Asia Pacific region, 29% in the Americas region, and 7% in Europe, Middle East and Africa region), share repurchase programs (Note: During FY 2019, LIN's BOD authorized a $6 BB share repurchase program out of which $2.3 BB worth of shares were repurchased by year-end, and $3.7 BB worth of shares remain to be purchased. LIN's shares were on a persistent upward trajectory during 2019, but recently saw a bottom amid prevailing market turmoil. In my view, LIN would take advantage of these dips, resulting in increased share repurchases during 2020. For reference, note that LIN's current prices are way lower than the average share repurchase price during Q4 2019 (Figure-4) and these low prices could entice management to buy more shares under the repurchase program), higher pricing, and/or any FX-related gains, and prioritized production of oxygen and essential medical gases during the pandemic to support hospitals, doctors, nurses, and medical professionals providing treatment to COVID-19 patients (Note: Lincare, a subsidiary of LIN is helping ease the burden on US hospitals by providing in-home respiratory care to eligible patients including those suffering from COVID-19, thereby freeing up hospital space for patients requiring intensive care).

Figure-4 (Source: 10-K, pg.17)

Headwinds: A large proportion of LIN's revenues (~84%) is comprised of sales of industrial gases and related services. Let's have a look at the major headwinds (I'd call them the demand-push factors) that could impact LIN's sales during FY 2020:

Approximately 30% of LIN's $28 BB revenues (in FY 2019) were attributable to sales of industrial gases in the United States. Figure-5 shows that LIN's US sales have seen a whopping y/y increase post merger. The US has witnessed the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the world, and consequently the demand growth of industrial gases is under threat following countrywide lock down. Although the company's prioritized supply of oxygen and other essential medical gases will support revenues, it cannot altogether eliminate the impact of lost sales stemming from low industrial demand in the US, and worldwide. Consequently, I expect H1 2020 sales to be affected by the pandemic. Nevertheless, as different states plan to reopen (linked above) things could be expected to improve, going forward. Merchant distributions: LIN's merchant or bulk liquid method of industrial gases distribution consists of delivering distributable liquid oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon etc. over both short and long distances (based on product type) through tanker trucks. Limited economic activity during COVID-19 lock down would affect supply/sales volume.

Figure-5 (Source: 10-K, pg.126)

New supply contracts pave way for long-term growth

LIN's industrial customers that require the largest volumes of industrial gases (typically oxygen, nitrogen, and hydrogen) are served through on-site gas plants. These plants are constructed at or close to customer's premises to ensure continuous supply through pipelines. The supply is covered under long-term contracts typically ranging between 10-20 years. It's pertinent to mention that LIN is expanding/securing its future sales through recently executed long-term gas supply contracts. These include:

A 1,200 metric ton per day ASU (read: air separation unit), together with four additional gasifiers for ExxonMobil's Integrated Manufacturing Complex in Singapore. This project would require LIN to invest $1.4 BB in CAPEX, with project start-up expected in 2023. Due to the long-term nature of this project, COVID-19 did not have any material impact on project development. The project remains on track to be completed in FY 2023. A 660 metric ton per day ASU for India's largest refiner namely Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The agreement was announced very recently and the project is scheduled to be completed in October 2021. Start-up of an ASU to supply industrial gases to Samsung Electronic's large semi-conductor facility in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. This marks the completion of Phase I of LIN's largest single electronics investment. LIN will continue to build multiple ASUs for Samsung Electronics in a two-phased project.

Dividends

Thanks to its solid financial standing, LIN has been able to consistently up its dividends during the past 5 years. The company paid cash dividends of $2.86 in 2015, $3.00 in 2016, $3.15 in 2017, $3.30 in 2018, and $3.50 in 2019. SA dividend scorecard (Figure-6) reveals the strength of LIN's dividend profile, and indicates that it's at par with the industry. I believe that this trend of increased year-over-year dividends will continue bearing in mind that LIN has a forward payout of $3.85 for FY 2020 (forward yield of ~2.1%). Note that LIN's FY 2019 cash inflows stood at $11.6 BB out of which LIN plans to distribute a healthy $1.9 BB in dividends.

Figure-6 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Valuation

LIN's main competitors include Air Products and Chemicals (APD), and L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCPK:AIQUF). A comparative analysis of the forward EV-EBITDA ratios of these companies reveals that LIN's valuation is largely in line with peers. It came down from the average value of ~15x witnessed during the past 12 months (Figure-7). In my view, this was attributable to debt reduction (from ~$15.29 BB at the end of FY 2018 to ~$13.95 BB at the end of FY 2019), decrease in market cap following the recent significant price drop, as well as an estimated FY 2020 'EBITDA from continuing operations' of $8.4 BB (prorated at 8.25%, based on 2018-2019 EBITDA growth rate). If we compare LIN's consensus forward EPS of $7.71 against $8.42 of APD and $5.31 of AIQUF, we can conclude that LIN and APD aren't as expensive as AIQUF. While all the three companies supply industrial gases to customers, the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic provides them an opportunity to achieve business growth through increased supply of oxygen and other medical gases.

Figure-7 (Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that the prevailing pandemic has provided LIN an opportunity to prioritize its product composition of industrial gases, and to focus on oxygen and other medical gases. The company's capable of witnessing growth in revenues (through project construction backlog), earnings (through share repurchase, synergies etc.) and dividends, and maintains a suitable valuation in line with peers. Although I expect COVID-19 to impact LIN's sales/distribution of industrial gases (demand-push factors), increased demand for oxygen during COVID-19 will partially offset the impact. Being an S&P 500 and DAX 30 company, LIN's price returns have surpassed those of its benchmark indices (represented by the related ETFs) and in my view, this indicates that LIN is a safe investment with little downside (Figure-8).

Figure-8 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Finally, the stock's technical charts reveal that LIN is trading way under its 200-day EMA, and is capable of rebounding to the range of ~$200, in the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Disclosure: The above discussion was for informational purposes only, and contains my own opinion. It should not be construed as specific investment advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own due diligence before making an investment decision about the company.