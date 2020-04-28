Pharming Group Might Have An Effective COVID-19 Treatment Ready For Use

Ruconest may also be an effective treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients. In particular, Ruconest might be able to stop or dampen the severe cytokine storm seen in some patients.

In this write-up, I will discuss why Pharming Group's (OTCPK:PHGUF) product Ruconest may have the ability to effectively treat severe cases of COVID-19. I will explain how Ruconest works and why that might also help severe COVID-19 patients. I believe this analysis will showcase the high likelihood of Ruconest being effective. Following that I will elaborate on why Pharming Group has a low downside and a high upside, showcasing a unique opportunity.

Introduction to Pharming

Pharming group is a speciality pharmaceutical company developing innovative products for the safe, effective treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. Currently, they have one product commercially available for treatment: Ruconest. They also have a couple of products in the pipeline. Some are quite advanced in their approval process and may be commercialised in the coming years, and others are just starting the approval process.

Ruconest

Ruconest is Pharming's gem. It is a recombinant therapy for people suffering from hereditary angioedema, HAE for short. Originally, it was meant as a preventive therapy. However, it is now used to combat acute HAE attacks. The treatment suppresses the kallikrein pathway, which, as a consequence, causes upregulation of the MASP proteins. This creates, in turn, upregulation of the other bradykinin receptors. Upregulation of bradykinin is significant concerning COVID-19. (How Ruconest works is explained in Pharming Group's 2019 Annual report.)

Researchers from Nijmegen have a hypothesis that a COVID-19 infection suppresses ACE2-receptors in the lungs. The virus binds with these ACE2-receptors lying deep in the lungs, after which they disappear inside lung cells. When these receptors disappear, bradykinin becomes unregulated. Since the ACE2-receptors regulate bradykinin.

The scientific community has accepted the fact that the COVID-19 virus binds with ACE2-receptors. The scientific community has also accepted the fact that ACE regulates bradykinin.

For people suffering from hereditary angioedema, and in particular, the ones suffering from acute HAE attacks, Ruconest is an effective therapy that can regulate bradykinin. People suffering from HAE attacks are over-producing kallikrein which in turn causes over-production of bradykinin. Overproduction of bradykinin causes vasodilation and increased permeability, which causes vascular leakage. The Ruconest treatment suppresses kallikrein, which in turn suppresses bradykinin. This way, blood vessels will stop leaking, and the acute HAE attack gets controlled.

There is good reason to believe that severe COVID-19 cases are experiencing similar issues in the lungs according to van de Veerdonk. Some people in the hospital are suffering from severe blood vessel leaks; this, in consequence, causes an overreactive immune system. This is known as a cytokine storm. The immune system starts practically 'attacking' the patient's lungs. If this gets out of hand, patients may die or spend weeks on a ventilator. The hypothesis is that the bradykinin abundance is causing these leaking lungs, which as a consequence creates the severe cytokine storm.

Normally, the ACE2-receptor should regulate Bradykinin, but since critical COVID-19 patients lack the ACE2-receptor, suppressing the Kallikrein pathways is an artificial way to suppress Bradykinin.

Ruconest has a high likelihood to have the ability to dampen or even halt cytokine storms. This would not save every COVID-19 patient, but could dramatically lower the ICU admission rate. The COVID-19 crisis is all about ICU capacity, any treatment lowering pressure on the ICU has tremendous value.

"Interventions that are started early to treat this leakage have the capacity to prevent these serious complications and might be effective in keeping COVID-19 patients out of the ICU." ~ Infectionist Frank van de Veerdonk of the Radboudumc

Icatibant is another medicine tested in a trial that also regulates Bradykinin. If the trials of Icatibant show significant improvements in COVID-19 patients, it is very likely the same holds for Ruconest.

'Based on this shared knowledge, we are now working on the first treatments with Icatibant, a product that can inhibit the effects of bradykinin.' ~RadboudMC

Research

Five patients from ages 53-85 suffering from severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19 were treated with Ruconest. Obviously, they were already hospitalised when treatment started. Initially, they were treated with hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir, but this was ineffective. Four out of the five patients showed signs of improvement after the Ruconest treatment, however, one of them was admitted to the Intensive Care, fortunately, he or she recovered in the following days. With an average age of 69, a 20% flow rate to the ICU is promising. From data of the CDC, people aged 65-75 were brought to the ICU 20%-66% of the time after they were hospitalised, this is calculated by dividing the ICU admission rate by the hospitalization rate. From the little trial we currently have available, it seems Ruconest's treatment is promising for critical COVID-19 patients.

(I will explain how the 20%-66% flow rate is calculated. The idea is to divide the ICU admission rate with the hospitalization rate to attain the flow rate to the ICU. Since the CDC is giving ranges it's most appropriate to calculate the best and worst case. The best-case scenario is 8.1%/43.5% = 20% and the worse-case scenario is 18.8%/28.6%=66%. The data can be checked from reading the tables below.)

After these promising results, Pharming Group has decided to fund an additional clinical trial where 75 critical patients will be treated in Switzerland with Ruconest. This time there also is a group of patients called the control group, this way determining effectiveness can be done with much more certainty. It is unknown when these results will be released, but they will provide an adequate indication of the effectiveness of the Ruconest treatment.

Valuation

Pharming Group's stock price has fallen quite heavily since 2020, mostly due to the corona sell-off that occurred. There are no specific company reasons for this decrease since the latest reported annual profit and revenue were exactly in line with expectations. All the products in the pipeline also had no noteworthy developments in the last months.

After Pharming announced Ruconest's potential effectiveness in relation to COVID-19, the stock jumped by 20% but was still below its 2020 high.

Pharming Group has become profitable since 2019. Initially, Pharming Group commercialised Ruconest in coordination with multiple distributors, this was a drain on profitability. They slowly bought back all commercial rights over the years and improved the selling teams; this, in turn, improved profitability immensely.

In the long term, any new commercialisation of Pharming Group's innovative products can be done much more efficiently, since more infrastructure is already in place.

Pharming Group's valuation is quite low, historically speaking, and reflects the lower growth expected by the market. It is very challenging to quantify the upside if the treatment is effective, but I will explain in the next section that the current valuation has seriously mispriced Ruconest's potential for sure.

Remdesivir

When Gilead Sciences (GILD) announced that COVID-19 patients treated with Remdesivir showed 'rapid recoveries' in clinical trials, their stock jumped 8%. That's a seven billion dollar market cap increase. On the other hand, when Pharming Group announced that Ruconest showed promising results their stock only jumped 22%. Which is equivalent to a €180 million market cap addition.

Remdesivir showed signs of promise because it mimics the building blocks of COVID-19. Remdesivir had the potential to halt any COVID-19 infection. Obviously, that is more valuable than the Ruconest treatment.

However, there were high chances of failure involved since there was no certainty it would work the same in humans. At that point, most trials performed were animal trials.

'While the evidence provided by lab studies justify clinical trials, those results can't predict how remdesivir will work in human patients', ~ Matthias Götte, chair of medical microbiology and immunology at the University of Alberta

Remdesivir was promising, but its chance of working was highly uncertain. Ruconest's effectiveness, on the other hand, depends on its known effects, it regulates bradykinin, and it is known that bradykinin causes vascular leaks. In my opinion, the chance of Ruconest being effective is much higher than Remdesivir.

Considering the massive difference between Pharming Group's stock jump and Gilead's stock jump, it seems like the market is undervaluing the likelihood of Ruconest being effective.

Scenario 1: Ruconest is not effective

The stock price at the time of writing is €1.27. If we assume that the trial returns a negative result, the stock price will obviously decrease. In the corona sell-off, the lowest stock price of Pharming Group was €0.78; at that time Ruconest's association with COVID-19 was practically unknown. This indicates a 39% downside, but in my opinion, that was a very pessimistic time in the stock market.

Ruconest is a profitable product and Pharming Group has built a second factory to make even more of it. The worst-case scenario still implies that you buy a profitable company at a p/e ratio of 23 with multiple products in the pipeline. You are not even buying it at the 2020 all-time high.

Also, HAE patients will still require Ruconest treatment, so there is no reason to believe that COVID-19 is negatively impacting Pharming Group's existing business.

Scenario 2: Ruconest is effective

If Ruconest turns out to be an effective COVID-19 treatment, it is obvious that the value created for shareholders and economies could be immense. The current market cap of Pharming Group is €800 million. This was considerably less than the market cap addition that Gilead Sciences saw when it announced Remdesivir might be effective at treating COVID-19.

The upside could easily be 2-fold, 3-fold or even 4-fold if Ruconest is effective. The only investment required is performing clinical trials to determine the effect on COVID-19 cases. Ruconest is an FDA-approved medicine, with facilities to produce it. So the risks involved are quite small.

The high likeliness of Ruconest being an effective treatment makes the risk/reward in my opinion worthwhile to consider.

Conclusion

Currently, the high Intensive Care admission rate is the reason countries are trying to dampen the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic since ICUs can be overrun. An effective treatment that lowers the ICU admission rate may allow governments to open up economies earlier. It is evident that such effective therapy could be worth millions to all countries affected by COVID-19.

Pharming Group is a high risk-high reward investment. Like any biotech company, the risks associated with them are hard to quantify. But in my opinion, the current risk/reward is quite attractive. Since the market may be underestimating the likelihood of effectiveness of Ruconest on critical COVID-19 patients.

