Cedar Fair: Raising Debt To Boost Survival Odds

Cedar Fair LP (FUN) is the owner of several iconic amusement parks, including Cedar Point located in Sandusky, Ohio, recently raised $1 billion in debt and took other significant steps to manage its way through the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to Cedar Point, Cedar Fair owns several other parks across the US and in Canada. Exhibit 1 shows a map of the parks.

FUN has taken significant steps to remain solvent through the COVID-19 pandemic

FUN has chosen to delay openings of its parks with the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, FUN has also taken significant steps to conserve capital as noted in recent 8-K filings. Steps include:

Suspended the quarterly distribution which would have been expected at $0.935 per share in June. FUN paid about $210 million in distributions in 2019 on $403 million in operating cash flow. Eliminated almost all of its seasonal and part-time labor costs Suspected all advertising and marketing expenses and reduced G&A expense and other park level operating expenses. Reduced CEO's base salary by 40% and other executive salaries by 25% Deferred base salaries for all other salaried employees by 25% Reduced scheduled hours for full-time hourly employees by 25% to 30 hours per week Suspended cash retainer fees for the Board of Directors until business conditions improve. Reduced near term capital spending by $75-100 million for 2020 and 2021, but still expects to spend $85-100 million on capital improvements in 2020. Raised $ 1 billion to repay $464 million of its senior secured term loan facility and support general and corporate needs. This adds significant leverage to the company.

In order to maintain customer relationships, FUN has stopped collecting payments on season passes and is exploring options to extend season passes into the 2021 season to compensate pass holders. The question remains whether these steps are sufficient to maintain firm solvency. The following exhibit shows select financials assuming no revenue (and no distributions) over the next 6 quarters. While this might be extreme, it may be a potential scenario.

It appears that available funds will cover six quarters without significant operations. This scenario may also appear to be overly pessimistic, but it should be noted that FUN raised over half a billion of incremental capital.

Assessing FUN's valuation should account for both delayed distributions and complete loss from bankruptcy

On April 24, 2020, FUN closed at $27.72, down a little bit from the day before and down about 49% its closing price of $54.34 on February 19, 2020. In the fall of 2019, FUN traded up into the mid to high $50s and even closed at $61.05 on October 3, 2019 due to a potential acquisition by Six Flags (SIX). In June of 2019, FUN signed an agreement to acquire two waterparks in Texas and was trading around $50 per unit. The stock history is shown below in exhibit 2 to frame recent performance.

Using this data, we can develop a look at how future distributions might have been discounted to support the price of FUN. Using the closing price from February 19, 2020 before responses to COVID-19 were widely enacted in the US, FUN traded at $54.34. This is also reasonably consistent with the price in previous months. At the time, FUN had previously paid a distribution of $0.935 per unit in December of 2019 and was expected to do so again in March of 2020. Using a dividend growth rate of 2.5%, would require a discount rate of 8.7% to give the February closing price mentioned. This discount rate would be a just over a 7% premium to the 10-year Treasury bond, which was at about 1.5% at the time. This is not an unreasonable number especially given that FUN had a beta of 0.57 at the time.

Looking forward a valuation of FUN would require the assumption of the suspension of distributions for a certain time as well as a revised discount rate to reflect a potentially higher risk premium. The following table shows potential valuations of FUN under a range of scenarios around both discount rate and quarters of skipped distributions.

The old discount rate of approximately 9% may no longer valid since even missing 10 quarters of distributions still results in a value substantially above today's price. However, I would wager that if FUN missed the next 10 quarterly distributions it was because it had probably gone bankrupt. So, investors are clearly considering a higher discount rate to apply to the cashflows, which would make sense given that FUN now has a beta of about 1.6, a substantial increase from February. Missing 4 quarters and a 15% discount rate or missing 10 quarters with a 13% discount rate better aligns with the recent closing value. However, the latter number triggers my earlier observation around bankruptcy. Perhaps a different view is to assume that either FUN is going to struggle for a while and then return to something like normalcy or it will be a total loss for the unitholders. This might suggest not putting a large premium on the discount rate, but back-solving for the potential of a total loss. This approach would assign one probability to stream of zero distributions and remaining value to a "new normal" stream of distributions. Given our timing, this would be a loss of two summer seasons of activity which is when FUN earns the most. I'll use a discount rate of 11% which is a 10.4% premium to the current 10-year of 0.6%. This is more than a 50% increase to the old risk premium that I used to value the company. Exhibit 6 shows a conceptual view.

Conclusions

The outlook for FUN distributions are best viewed through two scenarios - one in which there is a return to a "new normal" after some period of financial challenges and another in which it is a total loss for unitholders. While this approach provides a different lens to view the company than a simple discounted cash flow, the probabilities better align the valuation with the current value of the company. Using this framework, an investor can make decisions around whether or not 25% is too high of a bankruptcy probability and go long or also if they think the company will recover more rapidly than 6 quarters of no distributions and go long. Alternatively, if you think it will be a long time before anyone would consider returning to an amusement park than you should not be long FUN.

From my perspective, FUN is taking the right steps to ensure its longer term survival. It appears that they would be able to survive through the end of 2021 with limited revenue. Of course, one would expect that they could take additional steps to reduce costs or even sell select assets (albeit at a steep discount) to further increase liquidity. In addition, FUN has several parks that are in states that are pushing to reopen. It remains to be seen, if that is a wise decision or not. Of course, there will also probably be new cleaning requirements and perhaps temperature checks for guests. At this point, I'm neutral on FUN. At first glance it seems like it could be a compelling valuation, but it remains to be seen how the public will perceive amusement parks. Furthermore, the staggering job losses will cut into the pockets of many would be customers should amusement parks even be able to open this summer.

