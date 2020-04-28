Dividend Increases: April 18-24, 2020

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the last week, ten companies in the CCC list announced dividend increases, including one of the stocks I hold in my portfolio. The table below presents a summary.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)

DKL owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, as well as intermediate and refined products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. DKL was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

On Apr 21, DKL declared a quarterly distribution of 89¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 0.6% from the prior distribution of 88.5¢.

Payable May 12, to unitholders of record on May 5; ex-div: May 4.

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

HCSG provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. HCSG was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

On Apr 21, HCSG declared a quarterly dividend of 20.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.6% from the prior dividend of 20.13¢.

Payable Jun 26, to shareholders of record on May 22; ex-div: May 21.

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

NDAQ is a holding company that provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services across six continents. As the creator of the first electronic stock market, the company’s technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries. NDAQ was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

On Apr 21, NDAQ declared a quarterly dividend of 49¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.3% from the prior dividend of 47¢.

Payable Jun 26, to shareholders of record on Jun 12; ex-div: Jun 11.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

NEP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NEP was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

On Apr 21, NEP declared a quarterly distribution of 55.5¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 3.7% from the prior distribution of 53.5¢.

Payable May 15, to unitholders of record on May 7; ex-div: May 6.

Pool (POOL)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, POOL distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America and internationally. POOL offers maintenance products, repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, packaged pool kits, pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools, and irrigation and landscape products.

On Apr 23, POOL declared a quarterly dividend of 58¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.5% from the prior dividend of 55¢.

Payable May 29, to shareholders of record on May 15; ex-div: May 14.

Star Group (SGU)

SGU operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. The company also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. SGU was founded in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

On Apr 22, SGU declared a quarterly dividend of 13.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.0% from the prior dividend of 12.5¢.

Payable May 12, to shareholders of record on May 4; ex-div: May 1.

Southern (SO)

SO, along with its subsidiaries, operates as a public electric utility company. The company constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets, including renewable energy projects, and sells electricity at market-based rates in the wholesale market. SO was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Apr 20, SO declared a quarterly dividend of 64¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.2% from the prior dividend of 62¢.

Payable Jun 8, to shareholders of record on May 18; ex-div: May 15.

Travelers (TRV)

TRV provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to individuals, associations, businesses, and government entities primarily in the United States. The company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. TRV was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

On Apr 21, TRV declared a quarterly dividend of 85¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.7% from the prior dividend of 82¢.

Payable Jun 30, to shareholders of record on Jun 10; ex-div: Jun 9.

UGI (UGI)

UGI distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services. The company distributes propane throughout the United States. It also distributes liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity, and operates several electric generation facilities. UGI was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

On Apr 22, UGI declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.5% from the prior dividend of 32.5¢.

Payable Jul 1, to shareholders of record on Jun 15; ex-div: Jun 12.

Xilinx (XLNX)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Jose, California, XLNX designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies. The company’s programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) and three-dimensional ICs. XLNX also designs and develops software design tools, software development environments, and embedded platforms, targeted reference designs, and printed circuit boards.

On Apr 22, XLNX declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.7% from the prior dividend of 37¢.

Payable Jun 3, to shareholders of record on May 13; ex-div: May 12.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, TRV, SO, and UGI.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart.)

TRV's price line [black] is below the primary valuation line [orange] and below the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in TRV in January 2010 would have returned 9.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

SO's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in SO in January 2010 would have returned 8.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

UGI's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in UGI in September 2010 would have returned 7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts And Suspensions

Following requests from readers, I'm temporarily adding this section to my weekly articles series.

I hope you find this informative, if not a bit confusing because the focus of this series is Dividend Increases. But the COVID-19 pandemic has created extraordinary circumstances and many companies are taking extraordinary steps as a result.

Please note that I'm only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in the CCC list.

Previously Announced

Announced in Week of April 18-24

Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

On Apr 22, BSM declared a quarterly dividend of 8¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 73% from the prior dividend of 30¢.

Payable May 21, to shareholders of record on May 14; ex-div: May 13.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

On Apr 24, CNP declared a quarterly dividend of 15¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 48% from the prior dividend of 29¢.

Payable Jun 11, to shareholders of record on May 21; ex-div: May 20.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC)

On Apr 24, CWBC declared a quarterly dividend of 4.5¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 18% from the prior dividend of 5.5¢.

Payable May 29, to shareholders of record on May 8; ex-div: May 7.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

On Apr 23, HEP declared a quarterly distribution of 35¢ per unit.

This is a decrease of 48% from the prior distribution of 67.25¢.

Payable May 14, to shareholders of record on May 4; ex-div: May 1.

Invesco (IVZ)

On Apr 23, IVZ declared a quarterly dividend of 15.5¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 50% from the prior dividend of 31¢.

Payable Jun 3, to shareholders of record on May 11; ex-div: May 8.

Moelis & Company (MC)

On Apr 20, MC declared a quarterly dividend of 25.5¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 50% from the prior dividend of 51¢.

Payable Jun 30, to shareholders of record on May 4; ex-div: May 1.

Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

On Apr 22, ROIC announced it would be suspending its dividend.

1st Source (SRCE)

On Apr 23, SRCE declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 3% from the prior dividend of 29¢.

Payable May 15, to shareholders of record on May 5; ex-div: May 4.

USD Partners (USDP)

On Apr 23, USDP declared a quarterly distribution of 11.1¢ per unit.

This is a decrease of 70% from the prior distribution of 37¢.

Payable May 15, to shareholders of record on May 5; ex-div: May 4.

Western Midstream Partners (WES)

On Apr 20, WES declared a quarterly distribution of 31.1¢ per unit.

This is a decrease of 50% from the prior distribution of 62.2¢.

Payable May 14, to shareholders of record on May 1; ex-div: Apr 30.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: April 28-May 11, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (24 Apr) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 28 April (Ex-Div Date 04/28) AptarGroup (ATR) 1.29% $111.89 26 5.4% 0.36 05/20 Citizens Financial (CFG) 7.02% $22.21 7 68.5% 0.39 05/13 Wednesday, 29 April (Ex-Div Date 04/29) AO Smith (AOS) 2.30% $41.69 26 24.6% 0.24 05/15 Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) 3.58% $29.03 9 6.6% 0.26 06/01 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 4.09% $19.54 8 16.8% 0.2 05/13 Thursday, 30 April (Ex-Div Date 04/30) AES (AES) 4.31% $13.30 9 22.2% 0.1433 05/15 Ally Financial (ALLY) 5.05% $15.05 5 N/A 0.19 05/15 Aon (AON) 1.02% $171.78 8 13.2% 0.44 05/15 Ames National (ATLO) 5.02% $19.94 10 6.3% 0.25 05/15 Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 2.81% $32.78 16 14.9% 0.23 05/08 Casey's General Stores (CASY) 0.82% $156.89 20 9.9% 0.32 05/15 Friday, 1 May (Ex-Div Date 05/01) Citigroup (C) 4.44% $45.92 5 116.9% 0.51 05/22 Tuesday, 5 May (Ex-Div Date 05/05) TD Ameritrade (AMTD) 3.26% $38.09 10 18.9% 0.31 05/20 BankFinancial (BFIN) 4.72% $8.48 6 38.0% 0.1 05/22 Wednesday, 6 May (Ex-Div Date 05/06) Cambridge Bancorp (OTC:CATC) 4.34% $48.80 22 4.0% 0.53 05/21 Thursday, 7 May (Ex-Div Date 05/07) American Electric Power (AEP) 3.34% $83.92 10 5.9% 0.7 06/10 Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 2.87% $34.78 27 3.0% 0.2496 05/22 Friday, 8 May (Ex-Div Date 05/08) Brown & Brown (BRO) 0.95% $35.67 26 9.7% 0.085 05/20

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.