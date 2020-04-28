Fully Remote Offices Are Revising Citrix Systems' Growth Trajectory

As expected, Citrix has seen a massive boost in demand for its products thanks to the shift to fully remote offices.

By now, virtualization is an old technology. Citrix Systems (CTXS) has been a legacy software company for quite some time now, barely able to lift its revenues beyond single-digit growth as it endeavored to transition its customers to a recurring-revenue subscription model. But now the sudden demand for remote work tools as offices around the globe re-configure to accommodate shelter-in-place restrictions has proven to be a huge boon to Citrix.

Shares are up nearly 30% year-to-date, and in Citrix Systems' recent Q1 earnings release, the company has proven that the coronavirus has been a huge tailwind to business:

The last time I wrote on Citrix before the coronavirus hit, the company was looking like a dead stock with stalling growth. Now, however, Citrix looks like it has plenty of room to run higher. Citrix has long been a forgotten legacy stock amid a software sector with much faster-growing names, but given Citrix's new resurgence in growth and investors' obsession with piling onto stay-at-home names (Zoom (ZM), Netflix (NFLX), and Amazon (AMZN)), the company has a chance to raise its profile and get included in the momentum trade.

Rewriting its growth trajectory

Let's first check in on Citrix's fundamentals. The big highlight was in Citrix's first-quarter results, shown in the snapshot below:

Figure 1. Citrix 1Q20 results Source: Citrix 1Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 20% y/y to $860.1 million. For reference, Citrix had only guided to $730-$740 million in revenue for the quarter (only +2% y/y to +3% y/y growth), and Wall Street had pegged the quarter at $734.3 million (+2% y/y), representing one of the biggest beats in the earnings season so far.

The big question is around how much of this revenue growth can be sustained. In a shareholder letter explaining the quarter's results, Citrix strikes a cautious tone, writing as follows:

Our first quarter results reflect a surge in demand driven by the COVID- 19 outbreak - to ensure business continuity and employee productivity. This tailwind can be seen broadly across both perpetual and subscription licensing. In response to our customers’ need to quickly support nearly all employees working from home, we created a more flexible, shorter duration offering in the form of a limited use on-premises term subscription at a discounted price. As a result, we saw considerable upside to “other subscription” reported revenue. As many of our existing customers have large on-premises deployments, the fastest path to deploying more seats was expansion of on-premises term subscription licenses or through acquiring additional seats through perpetual licenses. This dynamic impacted the mix of subscription as a percentage of total product bookings as well as the mix within subscription."

Specifically, Citrix chalks up $111 million of this quarter's revenues - effectively the majority of its beat - to "business continuity" solutions sold on an ad hoc basis to Citrix's customers through the use of short-duration licenses.

The most pessimistic view would assume that this uplift in revenues will be short-lived, contributing $111 million in Q1 and perhaps another small short-term burst in Q2. This seems to be what is implied in Citrix's full-year guidance. In Q2, Citrix expects revenue growth to fall back down to 2-3% y/y growth, and for the full year, Citrix has only marginally raised its revenue outlook to $3.10-$3.16 billion, up ever so slightly at the top end of its range from a prior view of $3.10-$3.13 billion. This suggests that even this quarter's $111 million one-time lift pulled in demand from future quarters.

Figure 2. Citrix guidance update Source: Citrix 1Q20 earnings release

Despite this conservative guidance, we have to consider more bullish scenarios:

What if Citrix customers now expand remote desktops across their workforces, and the emergency seats that they bought from these short-dated deployments become permanent for at least a portion of their headcount?

With Citrix as a top-of-mind technology during the remote work shift, what if more customers decide to expand their portfolio of Citrix tools, or adopt cloud consumption of Citrix products faster than they normally would?

Deviating from the cautious tone of Citrix's guidance, Citrix CEO David Henshall put it best in his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

More importantly, longer term, we believe that employees and employers will view the way in which we all work through a very different light. Over the long run, we believe that these secular trends will be a tailwind to our business as organizations around the world are really recognizing the benefits to employee productivity, cost reduction and operational flexibility."

In my view, it's unlikely that the sudden spike in remote-work needs will have minimal sustained long-term impact on Citrix's business, which is what Citrix's guidance implies. The company's low bar for the year sets it up nicely for a string of "beats and raises" - in the likely event that Citrix's Q2 results blow past expectations again, investors will realize Q1's revenue lift wasn't a fluke and re-rate the stock accordingly.

Valuation leaves room for upside

In spite of Citrix's year-to-date stock outperformance, the stock still has head room to rise. At current share prices near $147, Citrix trades at a market cap of $18.21 billion. After netting off the $563.2 million of cash on Citrix's most recent balance sheet against $1.73 billion in debt, the company has an enterprise value of $19.36 billion.

Versus Citrix's current FY20 revenue guidance of $3.10-$3.16 billion (which conservatively assumes virtually no growth this year), this represents a valuation multiple of 6.2x EV/FY20 revenues.

Throughout most of FY19, Citrix traded at forward revenue valuations in the high 4/low 5 range, indicating that Citrix's valuation has re-rated upward by ~20% since last year. While the valuation multiples of faster-growing work-from-home stocks can't provide easy side-by-side compares, we can assess how these valuation multiples have grown since the year started.

Zoom (ZM), for example, saw its valuation multiples lift from ~20x forward revenues last year to nearly 50x now - meaning its valuation has more than doubled since last year. Similarly, Docusign (DOCU) investors, banking on a greater conversion to digital contract signings, have re-rated the stock up ~50% from the low 10s last year to >15x now.

Citrix's re-rating, so far, has been relatively modest, even if we account for the difference in growth rates between Citrix and other work-from-home stocks. In my view, Citrix's robust outperformance in Q1 (and heavy possibility of continued revenue lifts throughout FY20, which is not incorporated into its guidance) can help drive more enthusiasm to re-rate Citrix shares higher than its current ~20% lift as well. For example, if Citrix re-rated 40% this year (versus an assumed 5x forward revenue average last year), we'd arrive at a multiple of 7x and a resulting share price of $167 and 15% upside from current levels.

Citrix also looks attractive from a cash flow basis as well - in FY19, Citrix generated $786 million of operating cash flows on $3.01 billion of revenues, representing a solid 26% OCF margin. So far in Q1, Citrix has grown OCF at a 6% y/y pace; if we assume 6% operating cash flow growth for the full year, Citrix trades at a reasonable 23.3x FY20 expected OCF.

Key takeaways

Given Citrix's sudden momentum due to the rise of remote work, the stock has a rare opportunity to re-rate upward from its mid-single digit valuation multiple. Keep on the lookout for an entry point in this name.

