iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF: A Safe Haven For Investors Seeking Stable Income

ETF Overview

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) focuses on short-term bonds that will expire within 1 year. The fund has a portfolio of U.S. dollar denominated investment-grade bonds that are rated BBB or higher. As such, ICSH has very low credit risk as all of the bonds in its portfolio are investment grade bonds. It also has very low interest rate risk as all of its bonds will expire within 1 year. The ETF currently has an average yield to maturity of 1.73%. ICSH is a good vehicle for income investors to preserve their capital while earning some fixed income.

Fund Analysis

ICSH consists of high-quality investment grade bonds

As can be seen from the table below, ICSH’s portfolio consists of only investment grade bonds (BBB rated or above bonds are investment grade bonds). In the time of economic uncertainty, these are better choices than non-investment grade bonds as they carry much less credit risk. In fact, investment grade bonds’ default rate is only about 0.10% per year (based on 32-year period measured). On the other hand, default rate for below-investment-grade bonds is forty times higher! (about 4.22% per year). Therefore, credit risk is very minimal for ICSH.

Source: iShares Website

Very low interest rate risk

ICSH’s portfolio of bonds has an average effective duration of 0.8 years. Its short maturity term means that the fund’s performance is not sensitive to the change of interest rates. As can be seen from the chart below, ICSH's fund price has only increased by about 0.6% in the past 5 years. On the other hand, the 10-year treasury yield has dropped by 69.5%. Therefore, we see very low interest rate risk of owning this fund.

Should you invest in ICSH now?

It appears that ICSH is not really sensitive to any interest rate risk given its short effective duration of only 0.8 years. The main risk is credit risk but this risk is low as the ETF only invest in investment grade bonds. Perhaps, about 18.5% of its BBB-rated bonds (the lowest grade of the investment grade bonds) may have higher credit risk than the rest of its portfolio especially if credit rating agencies downgrade these bonds to non-investment grade bonds. If the economic recession deepens and many companies are forced to apply for bankruptcy, it is possible that many of these bonds will be downgraded. This might cause some panic selling. However, investors should take comfort especially after the Federal Reserve announced on April 9 that it will also purchase bonds downgraded from investment grade ratings as of March 22 or later that are now rated at least BB-/Ba3. Therefore, the risk of owning ICSH is low.

Investor Takeaway

ICSH has low credit and interest rate risks. Therefore, it is a good ETF to own if an investor’s primary goal is to preserve the capital while earning some fixed income. The fund currently offers an average yield to maturity of about 1.73%. ICSH appears to be a good vehicle for income investors especially in this time of uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.