China Modern Dairy: Demand-Supply Dynamics Disrupted

The medium-to-long-term growth prospects for China Modern Dairy remain intact, despite the short-term negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Chinese dairy demand and raw milk.

Credit risks are a concern for China Modern Dairy, as the company's net gearing is relatively high at 77.0% and there are considerable refinancing risks.

Demand-supply dynamics in China's raw milk market have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, with raw milk prices falling in February-March 2020 as a result of weaker dairy product demand.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China upstream dairy company China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd (OTC:CMDKF) [1117:HK] from Bullish to Neutral. China Modern Dairy is China's largest dairy farming operator and fresh raw milk producer; and its major shareholder is China Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CIADF) (OTCPK:CIADY) [2319:HK], China's second-largest player in the drinking milk products market with a 19.4% market share.

Demand-supply dynamics in China's raw milk market have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, with raw milk prices falling in February-March 2020 as a result of weaker dairy product demand. Furthermore, credit risks are a concern for China Modern Dairy, as the company's net gearing is relatively high at 77.0%, while there are considerable refinancing risks as 73.9% of its total debt is short-term debt that matures within a year.

On the flip side, the medium-to-long-term growth prospects for China Modern Dairy remain intact, despite the short-term negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Chinese dairy demand and raw milk. Furthermore, most of the negatives have been priced into the stock's valuations. As such, a Neutral rating for China Modern Dairy is justified.

This is an update of my initiation article on China Modern Dairy published on December 17, 2019. China Modern Dairy's share price has fallen by -28% from HK$1.14 as of December 13, 2019, to HK$0.82 as of April 27, 2020, since my initiation. China Modern Dairy trades at 3.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and 0.67 times P/B. Note that the P/E multiples are calculated based on normalized earnings adjusted for non-cash fair value changes for raw milk and biological assets.

Readers are advised to trade in China Modern Dairy shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1117:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $400,000 and market capitalization is above $650 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Coronavirus Outbreak Has Disrupted Demand-Supply Dynamics For Raw Milk

In my initiation article on China Modern Dairy published on December 17, 2019, I had highlighted that there was a shortage in raw milk supply in China at that time, and China Modern Dairy had guided for a healthy +4% YoY increase in raw milk average selling price for FY2020 as well. It is estimated that China imports approximately a third of its raw milk from foreign markets, which validates the case for a raw milk supply shortage in the country.

However, the demand-supply dynamics in China's raw milk market have been disrupted as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

China Mengniu, a leading player in China's dairy market and the majority shareholder of China Modern Dairy, highlighted at its FY2019 earnings call on March 26, 2020, that in February and March 2020, "milk price continued to fall, and there is actually a bigger supply than demand" compared with its earlier expectations that raw milk price "would see a slight increase" in 2020 compared with 2019. More importantly, China Mengniu noted at the recent earnings call that the company still sees supply exceeding demand in China's raw milk market in 2Q2020, but it seems a possibility of a recovery in raw milk price in 2H2020.

Chinese media Yical Global also reported on April 22, 2020, that milk production in China declined -17.5% YoY in the first two months of 2020, which was attributable to weaker demand for dairy products in China. With more people dining in at home rather than eating out as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, dairy consumption in the on-premise sales channel is likely to have been negatively affected.

China Modern Dairy's raw milk average selling price increased by +4.9% YoY from RMB3.85 per kg in FY2018 to RMB4.04 per kg in FY2019. A similar level of increase in raw milk average selling price is unlikely to be repeated this year. Market consensus expects China Modern Dairy's revenue growth to slow from +11.2% YoY in FY2019 to +6.4% in FY2020, and the company's normalized earnings (adjusted for non-cash fair value changes for raw milk and biological assets) to decline by -9.7% YoY in FY2020.

Credit Risks Are A Concern

In challenging and uncertain times like these, financial health is a key focus, as companies with weak balance sheets might not be able to survive the current economic downturn.

China Modern Dairy's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing improved from 97.4% as of end-FY2018 to 77.0% as of end-FY2019, but this still remains relatively high on an absolute basis.

The greater concern lies with China Modern Dairy's refinancing risks. Approximately 73.9% of the company's total debt, or RMB4,874 million, is short-term debt that matures within a year. The company's cash and cash equivalents (including restricted bank deposits) amounting to approximately RMB1 billion as of December 31, 2019, are insufficient to repay its short-term debt.

On the positive side of things, China Modern Dairy disclosed in its FY2019 financial results announcement that the company had available and unutilized credit facilities amounting to RMB3,753.4 million as of December 31, 2019, and it had secured additional credit facilities of approximately RMB2,650.0 million as of March 23, 2020.

Medium-To-Long-Term Growth Prospects Remain Intact

Notwithstanding the short-term negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Chinese dairy demand and raw milk price, the medium-to-long-term growth prospects for China Modern Dairy, the largest dairy farming operator and fresh raw milk producer in China, remain intact.

Firstly, demand-supply dynamics for raw milk in China continue to be favorable in the medium term, supporting the case for an up-cycle in raw milk prices in the next few years. China Modern Dairy highlighted in the company's FY2019 results announcement that "the raw milk market is short in supply and it is expected that the shortage of raw milk will continue." The company's views are supported by industry data and the actions of its peers.

The herd size in China has been declining in the past three to four years, while milk consumption in China has remained steady as per the charts below. Notably, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial [600887:CH], China's market leader in the drinking milk products market, commenced the construction of a huge 100,000-cow farm in Inner Mongolia in mid-April 2020, which supports that view that there is a raw milk supply shortage in the country.

Herd Size And Milk Consumption For Key Markets

Source: China Modern Dairy's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Secondly, a decline in raw milk price and weak dairy demand in the short term resulting from the coronavirus outbreak is likely to lead to smaller, sub-scale dairy farms going out of business. This should accelerate the pace of consolidation in China's dairy farm market and favor market leaders such as China Modern Dairy.

China Modern Dairy noted in the company's FY2019 results announcement that "with the withdrawal of small-and-medium-sized dairy farms from the market, the cyclicality of the dairy farming industry has weakened, and raw milk will be mainly provided by large-scale dairy farms in the future." As the dairy farming industry in China becomes more consolidated in the hands of larger players, there should be a less protracted boom and bust cycles, which should result in more stable operating and financial performance for China Modern Dairy going forward.

Thirdly, the coronavirus outbreak is expected to increase the health consciousness of Chinese consumers in the medium to long term, which should, in turn, lead to a boost in dairy demand over time.

According to Nielsen research, the sales of liquid milk in China grew +20% YoY in 2004 after the 2002-2003 SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak, which was attributed to "healthier consumption habits." Euromonitor also noted in a February 3, 2020, article that "the epidemic (coronavirus outbreak) will accelerate consumer awareness of nutrition and enhance the connection between dairy and immunity."

Valuation

China Modern Dairy trades at 3.6 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 3.9 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$0.82 as of April 27, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 10.9 times and 11.5 times respectively.

Note that the P/E multiples are calculated based on normalized earnings adjusted for non-cash fair value changes for raw milk and biological assets.

China Modern Dairy is also valued by the market at 0.67 times P/B, versus its historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 0.94 times and 1.01 times respectively.

China Modern Dairy has not paid a dividend since FY2014.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Modern Dairy include lower-than-expected raw milk prices and a weakening of the company's financial position.

