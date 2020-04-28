One of the biggest parts of the bull case for electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in 2020 is the ramp of the Chinese gigafactory. The company was looking to get production to 3,000 units a week for the Model 3 in the first half of this year, with the factory eventually increasing production and then building the Model Y there as well. Unfortunately, Tesla has taken a hit to its growth story in China, as the country has announced a major change to its electric vehicle incentive policy.

As Reuters detailed on Thursday morning, the decision has been made to cut EV subsidies by 10% this year. As this article states (using Google translate), there will be a transition period for a couple of months that will feature a partial rate. There will be further cuts in the following two years, which itself is a slight positive since incentives were originally going to end this year. The other major part of the new policy is a 300,000 Yuan limit, which will thus cut off subsidies to many premium vehicles in the country. This all but means that when Tesla launches the made in China Model Y, it will not have any available subsidies.

For Tesla, this would certainly appear to negatively impact the company's China Model 3 demand. The Performance Model 3 that was to be built in China next year is definitely over the price limit, currently costing almost 420,000 Yuan. The Long Range version coming in June of this year also starts at more than 366,000 Yuan currently as seen below. The Standard Range version starts at 323,800 Yuan, so it would not be eligible for the subsidy (after the transition period), but it is possible that Tesla eventually cuts the price to get it under the threshold. This is something that Polestar has recently done in the US to help consumers get under certain price limits.

(Source: Tesla China page, seen here)

Unfortunately, lowering the price to get it under the limit means that Tesla would likely have to take a bit of a margin hit. On the Q4 conference call, management said it expects Shanghai gross margins to eventually match those of Fremont for the Model 3. The long-term Model 3 margin goal was 25%, but Tesla's cheaper variants always have lower margins than the more expensive ones.

For example, let's assume Tesla could achieve a 20% gross margin on the SR version that currently goes for 323,800 Yuan (sales price before incentives). If Tesla has to lower the price by 24,000 Yuan to get under the limit, that's all gross profit coming out until Tesla can cut costs further. It would effectively bring the gross margin on that vehicle down to 13.6%, so Tesla would have to cut expenses by more than 19,000 Yuan to get the gross margin back to 20%. However, gross profit dollars in this case are lower than the original, since you are working off a lower sales price.

As of Thursday morning currency rates, the cheapest Tesla Model 3 in China started at approximately $45,800. That makes the vehicle one of the more expensive EVs in the country, with a lot of locally produced brands going for much less. Tesla will also face rising competition in the coming quarters from Chinese EV makers that are launching new vehicles. One example is the Xpeng P7, seen in the image below, which was scheduled to launch this Monday for deliveries in June. Some have called this vehicle a Tesla clone, and the base model comes in well under the new price limit.

(Source: electrek article, seen here)

Consumers in China not looking for longer ranges or premium offerings can get many electric vehicles for well under 100,000 Yuan. Even if these vehicles don't have enough range to qualify for subsidies, their starting prices are at a point that Tesla will likely never reach. Don't forget, current market share of plug-in vehicles in China is only in the mid-single digits currently, so even though the market is growing, it's not huge right now.

For those wondering about potential Model 3 sales in China, I must also note that Tesla appears to be running a limited time offer for the final three weeks of April. Those that order a qualifying made in China Model 3 can take advantage of very low interest rates, even 0%, if they meet certain criteria. The two plans to choose from are detailed in the graphic below.

You have to wonder if this is to drum up some interest coming out of the coronavirus, because you wouldn't normally think a brand new model would qualify for a program like this early on if sales were extremely strong. On Tesla's China Model 3 page, the interest rate cited for normal Model 3 loans is 8%, so this is a very attractive offer here.

(Source: Tesla China page, seen here, translated to English)

In the end, this news on EV subsidies in China would seem to be a hit to Tesla's growth plans in the country. Some consumers in that country were also upset earlier this year over a self-driving hardware issue, which isn't helping Tesla's image. While there have been reports of EV incentive cuts for a while now in the country, some were hoping that the coronavirus hit to global economies might push them back a bit more than they were.

It also appears that the Fremont factory may not reopen as quickly as hoped given a shelter in place extension, making China even more important in the short term. With Tesla ramping up production in its China factory, looking to build 3,000 units per week in the first phase, not having access to this key EV incentive is not going to help the automaker battle many low cost EV makers in China after the transition period. The locally made Model Y would also seem to be excluded once it launches next year. We'll see what Tesla management has to say about this at this week's Q1 2020 earnings report, which I recently previewed here.