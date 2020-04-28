Blue Apron: Serving Up Some High Risk

As I've mentioned before in my previous articles, the current pandemic has changed the way we live. Due to the lockdown and social distancing, certain business models have become more viable within this environment while others have not. One such business that has seen a resurgence of interest is Blue Apron (APRN). However, I would like to examine whether this is warranted and permanent or a once again passing fad.

The lockdown is the best business environment for meal kits

Just a brief background on the company, Blue Apron is one of the pioneers in the meal kit delivery business. How it works is that weekly you get to pick among a curated list of recipes. The company then sends you the box with instructions and proportioned ingredients and you can cook it yourself.

Like a lot of the unicorn start-ups at the time, Blue Apron listed on the exchange with a valuation worth more than $1 billion. The company touted itself as "disrupting the entire grocery industry using a combination of technology and a revamped direct to consumer logistics model. Blue Apron grew its user base and revenues quickly but the combination of consumers getting tired of the service and the entrance of new competitors caused its user base to further decline. The stock is now more than 90% down from its IPO price.

The lockdown is the perfect environment for Blue Apron sales to thrive. A combination of restaurants being closed, people being hesitant to go out to the public to do grocery shopping, and people suddenly having a lot of free time on their hands to do some cooking. This March, Blue Apron has seen demand increase greatly and once again start hiring staff.

Investor Relations

The business model still won't work post-lockdown

I believe Blue Apron's business model basically doesn't work. The service is too expensive with meals coming to about $8 to $10 per meal. Buying bulk at the grocery is more efficient and results in cheaper meals. There is a lot of waste with regard to packaging and delivery. With the lockdown set to end and extended social distancing to take place, Blue Apron will also once again encounter competition with regards to restaurants being re-opened. Ordering from a restaurant is also way more convenient for a bit more in price. These issues will once again come to the forefront post-lockdown.

Furthermore, unemployment has risen sharply in the US and most experts view a recession as imminent. Since March, 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment. While less affluent people are not Blue Apron's target audience extended periods of poor economic performance affect everyone, especially the middle-class working professionals who are the company's target market. These people could start belt-tightening and soon a $12 per meal may not be worth it.

Unemployment due to COVID

What if I'm wrong? What if the combination of lockdown and social distancing have convinced a large number of affluent households to subscribe to the service. Well, first of all, we would have to assume that this would extend indefinitely and that there has been a permanent shift in consumer's attitudes towards Blue Apron's products. Most experts have us developing a vaccine for COVID in about 1-2 years. So once things go back to normal would Blue Apron be able to keep the new customers they acquired? I don't think so as meal kit customers historically have been notorious for churn (taking advantage of promos then canceling their service). Even now during the lockdown, by examining google trends, it seems the initial interest in Blue Apron's service has already all but disappeared.

Blue Apron interest has returned to average

It is important to note that Blue Apron does not have any sort of moat or competitive advantage. Currently, there are about 200 meal-kit companies offering services of various different niches. It is reasonable to assume should meal kits or grocery delivery become the "new normal" either other new competitors will once again show up (as the cost of starting one of these businesses is relatively minimal) or the more likely scenario existing groceries adopt some form of technology to semi-replicate the meal kit appeal (meal kit companies Plated and Home Chef were acquired by grocery chains). Either way, I believe Blue Apron will once again run into the same problems that plagued it in the past.

Valuation and the possibility of a buy-out

All that being said, Blue Apron as a company still has value. Blue Apron has been attempting to sell itself and if we can get an idea of what its possible buy-out price might be then maybe this investment could be worthwhile.

Let's have a quick look at Blue Apron's financials. The company is in poor financial shape with 2019 revenues lower than in 2016, 2017, and 2018. But I suppose that is good news because the firm seems to be losing money the higher its revenue is. The firm has not earned any Net Income nor Cash from operations since it started. The company has $43 million in cash against a total long-term debt of $125 million giving it a Net debt position of $82 million.

Author calculations from company financials

Given the relatively low cost to generate a business such as this, (27 Meal Kit Industry Statistics and Consumption Trends) the true value of Blue Apron really is in the brand and its number of active users. The company right now has about 351,000 active customers who ordered around 4.6x in 3 months (one order every couple of weeks). This gives an average revenue per customer of $269 (multiplied by 4 to yearly comes to $1076). In 2019, the company had a gross margin of 39%. Assuming an acquirer can achieve some synergies by removing fixed operating costs (for example, if a grocery chain acquired Blue Apron it already has its own staff, marketing logistics, etc. thus achieving some operational efficiencies).

Company financials

Putting these calculations together, we can see that the company's user base is worth about $147 million. Less the company's debt and divided by the number of shares put us at about $5 per share. Assuming an acquirer is more generous with their calculations and assumes that they can double the Revenue per Customer which is not that hard if the acquirer is a major firm like Amazon (AMZN) or Walmart (WMT). We can calculate a per-share value of roughly $16.

Author calculations

Considering another food-start up Sun Basket was recently able to secure funding worth $30 million and has a last reported valuation of $500 million. I don't think my numbers are too far off. However, that being said at the current share price of $11 the risk to reward ratio isn't really there. Blue Apron is an avoid for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risks may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.