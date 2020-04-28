Amazon Is Now Worth More Than The ASX: Whether Its Time To Buy Into Australia

Introduction

Investing in foreign stock markets like Australia’s ASX during a period of great worldwide economic uncertainty may seem like a very risky thing to do. It exposes you to both exchange rate risk as well as macroeconomic and regional risks. It is my intent with this article to explore why such an investment, using low-fee ETFs, could yield investors a better asymmetric risk-return profile than investing solely in the US stock market, let alone in individual stocks such as Amazon. In the interests of keeping this analysis simple I have only considered four factors.

Factor 1 - Australian Dollar

On average, over the last 2 years, you could have received $1.42 AUD for each USD. Today, you can get about $1.55 AUD for $1.00 USD. This is far from the historical average of $1.36. This recent trend of a weak AUD is not so much a symptom of the underlying Australian economy but instead is due to aggressive interest rate cuts (at historical lows) by the Reserve Bank of Australia. Post-coronavirus weakness in the AUD has been due to further interest rate cuts, USD strength as a “safe haven,” and a simply a lower demand for AUD led by lower economic activity in the Asia region. As the world goes back to normal over the coming years, we are likely to see the Aussie dollar strengthen and mean-revert closer to historical levels. Note that any mean-reversion will be greatly influenced by Australia’s monetary policy (interest rates) over the coming years.

Factor 2 – Australian Corporate Profits

The ASX200 is still 27% off from the last high in February while the S&P500 is down only 15%. The NASDAQ is almost acting like it’s “business as usual” and is only down by 12%. The greater fall in Australian equity prices can largely be explained by the fact that Q4 2019 Australian corporate profits fell by 3.5% while in the US they increased by 2.1%. Despite this, the ASX kept roaring up through January and most of February 2020. Naturally, the market has now corrected itself for being over-exuberant in the recent past. It is worth mentioning that the Australian stock market, in any given year or quarter, can be greatly impacted by a single commodity that has had a sudden price drop or some sort of restrictions placed on it. It is also worth mentioning that the US corporate tax rate was reduced to 21% under Trump while in Australia companies are still paying 30%. The higher volatility in the ASX200 compared the S&P500 during coronavirus is likely to continue in the coming months but will present the canny US long-term investor with great buying opportunities.

Factor 3 – GDP Growth

Figure 1: Australian GDP Growth % on the Left Axis and Overnight Lending Rate (RBA Cash Rate %) on the Right Axis

The Australian economy has had it very good over the last 2 decades without recording a single quarter of negative growth. Even the GFC couldn’t push Australia’s GDP growth into negative territory as happened in the US. But investors must understand that this story has more to do with Australia’s major trading partners – such as China – experiencing massive growth rather than Australian companies becoming more innovative or productive. Placing this macroeconomic backdrop against Australia’s present monetary policy, we can see that Australia is now left quite vulnerable to any slowdown in the Asian economies. The RBA and our government have used up all of their interest rate manipulation ammo to fight future crises and this is a risk which I think investors need to seriously consider, especially if investing in a broad Australian equity index.

Factor 4 - Coronavirus Response

Certain Australian states are already easing restrictions on social gatherings. And that’s because, at the time of publishing this article, we have had less than 7,000 cases and less than 100 deaths. Compare those numbers to nearly 1 million cases in the US and over 55,000 deaths. Clearly the Australian domestic economy will be quicker to recover than the US economy, keeping all things equal. In addition, the Australian government has implemented a better strategy to combat increased unemployment than the US: Australian companies with a 30% or greater loss of revenue are given $1,500 per worker per fortnight to keep people employed. In my view this is a better solution than dumping helicopter money on the broad economy and hoping that it will help. Also, if reports are to be believed, China has the coronavirus situation well under control. All of these factors coming together should be very positive news to investors and give them the confidence that Australia will continue to chug along with domestic business not overly slowed-down, by maintaining trade levels with a recovering China, and most importantly by maintaining economic momentum by incentivizing companies to keep people gainfully employed. This last point cannot be understated as it is much easier for an economy to get back into 6th gear out of 4th than if it has to start from 2nd gear again.

Low-Fee ETFs

If you’re interested in investing in the Australian stock market, low-fee ETF’s are definitely the simplest and most liquid way to gain access to Australian equities. For most investors, the best option is usually to go with the fund that has the lowest management fee (also known as “expense ratio”). As you can see in my list below, there are large differences in fees so please double check this before pulling the trigger (I have made this particular list below just to highlight the large difference in fees so do your own research!).

FLAU - FRANKLIN TEMPLETON ETF TR FTSE AUSTRALIA ETF (0.09%)

EWA - ISHARES INC MSCI AUSTRALIA ETF (0.50% Fee)

FAUS - FIRST TR EXCH TRADED ALPHADEX FD II AUSTRALIA ALPHADEX FD (0.80% Fee)

As for myself, I am heavily exposed to the Australian stock market through owning individual shares and ETFs currently trading on the ASX – which is also an option to consider if your broker allows you to trade directly in international markets. The most expensive fund I own has an expense ratio of 0.25% but I would advise to go with a fund of 0.10% or less.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.