AT&T: Here We Go Again

Introduction

Here we go again… AT&T (T) is back under $30. I wouldn't have imagined this back in January. There I was, finally believing that T was finally trading at multiples which reflected its value as a blue chip dividend stock. I thought that whether the market went up or down, it would be a solid pick. But AT&T is down 24%, double the decline experienced by the S&P 500. Its current price of $29.47 gives T a yield of 7.05%. There are times where I agree with the market, and times where I don't. This is one of the latter.

Source: Open Domain

Our MAD Scores give T a Dividend Strength score of 82 and a Stock Strength score of 90. I already have a sizable position in T, which I might top up to adjust the position's weight.

With a yield of 7%, in my mind there is no doubt, that regardless of capital appreciation, investing in T is a good idea.

I'd go as far to say that anytime T goes below $30, it's a fantastic time to buy.

Source: mad-dividends.com

I'll walk you through T's dividend profile before considering its potential for market beating performance in upcoming quarters.

Dividend Strength

The concept of dividend strength is one Sam & I developed to encapsulate dividend safety and dividend potential in one metric. It incorporates dividend safety, sustainability, management's motivation to pay and grow the dividend, dividend growth potential and dividend yield, among other aspects, which are quantitatively calculated every day for every dividend paying US Stock in our database. You can read a guide detailing the calculation of the dividend strength score here.

Dividend Safety

AT&T Inc. has an earnings payout ratio of 108%. This makes T's payout ratio better than 13% of dividend stocks.

T pays 32% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 39% of dividend stocks.

T pays 74% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 30% of dividend stocks.

31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 31/12/2019 Dividends $1.8800 $1.9200 $1.9600 $2.0000 $2.0400 Net Income $2.37 $2.10 $4.76 $2.85 $1.89 Payout Ratio 80% 92% 42% 71% 108% Cash From Operations $5.94 $6.45 $6.33 $5.74 $6.50 Payout Ratio 32% 30% 31% 35% 32% Free Cash Flow $2.07 $2.12 $1.97 $1.96 $2.78 Payout Ratio 91% 91% 99% 102% 74%

Source: mad-dividends.com

T is a high payout ratio stock. This is true of its earnings and of its free cash flow payout ratios, but not of its operating cash flow payout. Only a third of T's operating cash flow goes towards paying dividends, showing the extent to which T remains a cash generating machine. What's more the levels of free cash flow which T has generated have been on the rise, providing some safety, however limited it may seem.

T has an interest coverage ratio of 3x which is better than 44% of stocks. This level of coverage is borderline sufficient. T's debt has been the focus of so many analysts, yet the company's interest coverage ratios are quite normal, slightly worse than the median US stock.

In the last earnings call, T stated that it still expects free cash flow after dividends to more than cover all debt maturities. The wording here is interesting, as it shows total devotion to paying their dividend. Debt has seniority over equity, and therefore debt maturities will be paid out before dividends. Yet management chose to present it as "once we've paid our dividend, we still will have cash for debt". The wording is subtle, but reflects management's belief that the dividend is non-negotiable. You see, T's management is totally aligned with keeping the dividend going. The stock's share price has gone nowhere in the past 10 years. Many investors hold the stock only for the dividend. The opportunity cost of not paying the dividend is so big, that as long as T can scramble cash to make ends meet (and it scrambles plenty of cash), its dividend will be paid.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, T's dividend is safer than what the market often believes. I am not worried one bit that T would be unable to pay my dividend in upcoming quarters.

Dividend Potential

AT&T Inc. has a dividend yield of 7.05% which is better than 85% of dividend stocks. Such a dividend yield is unusual, even for high yielding T. During the last 10 years, the stock has traded at a median dividend yield of 5.44%. That's closer to the T we're used to. I think T should trade at a 5% yield. 7% + is just ridiculous. In fact it has had a higher yield in only 0.5% of all trading days in the past decade.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The dividend grew 2% during the last 12 months which is in line with the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 2%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This level of slow and steady growth has become textbook for T, and I wouldn't expect anything more.

When purchasing T at a 5%-6% yield, this level of growth is satisfactory. It goes without saying that at 7%, any stock which has a safe and growing dividend is worth considering. Just think about it, you're getting a solid 7% tangible return, year in year out, which grows enough to offset inflation.

Capitalism is a beautiful thing, because you can just invest in a company like AT&T and get a 7% return, inflation adjusted. No need for fancy models.

This level of growth is in line with T's slow but steady revenue and earnings growth. During the last 3 years, the company's revenues have grown at a 3% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 2% CAGR.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Given the massive yield, T has fantastic dividend potential. 7% growing at 2% per annum is more than anybody can expect when the dividend is as well covered.

Dividend Summary

T has a dividend strength score of 82 / 100. The perception that T's dividend is not safe is just that, a perception. It is not really backed by facts, and just by fear of the sheer size of T's debt. This ignores the massive size of T's operating cash flow that goes towards sustaining and servicing that debt. The dividend is a steady Eddy, it's safe, and it is currently getting you a massive yield.

I wouldn't overthink this. From an income building perspective, T looks great at current prices.

Stock Strength

But what of T's prospects for performance relative to the market? Our Stock Strength score incorporates 3 factors: value, momentum and quality to assess the probability of doing better than the market over the next few quarters. Now this isn't an exact science, it is simply playing with numbers on our side. These 3 factors have shown time and time again that over time, they deliver superior returns, even if some individual picks over individual time frames might not initially go right.

The nature of investing is such, that to do well, you need to put the math on your side, and once you've found a system, a method which works for you, you need to stick to it. Nobody has any trouble sticking to a method when everything goes well, we get to see your guts and courage when things go south.

Value

T has a P/E of 15.59x

P/S of 1.22x

P/CFO of 4.53x

Dividend yield of 7.05%

Buyback yield of 1.44%

Shareholder yield of 8.49%.

According to these values, T is more undervalued than 88% of stocks, which is very encouraging. You want a time to be exposed to value? When everything is going badly. While T got hit bad despite seeming fairly valued back in January, its prospects of going even lower have considerably declined. It trades at less than 5x its operating cash, for god's sake!

I always try to bias my portfolio towards value, if only as a good proxy to meeting my dividend goals with ease. This is easier to do when a stock has a higher yield than it has historically had. And T is cheap now.

Value Score: 88 / 100

Momentum

AT&T Inc. trades at $29.47 and is down -24.51% these last 3 months, -22.79% these last 6 months & -8.14% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 57% of stocks. While T got hit a lot harder than the S&P 500 in the past few months, this only happened after T outperformed the index for the past year. As it stands, T has had the same 12 month performance as the S&P 500. So yes it has come down a lot more from its highs, but not so much over a 1 year time frame.

This is curious for me, as I felt T spent most of 2019 playing catch up on a valuation which didn't reflect its prospects. All of the work the market did bidding it up to that level, has been totally forgotten this year. T is now back to step one: having to prove that it isn't some run of the mill, risky dividend stock.

Momentum score: 57 / 100

Quality

T has a gearing ratio of 1.7, which is better than 44% of stocks. The company's liabilities have increased by only 3% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 13.9% of liabilities, a better liability coverage than 56% of US stocks.

Each dollar of assets generates $0.3 in revenue, which is better than 35% of stocks. It depreciates 145.2% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 60% of stocks.

T has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -9.3%, which is better than 54% of companies. The stock also generates a return on equity of 6.88%, a higher return than 56% of stocks. This makes T's quality better than 70% of stocks. T is a stock which investors love to hate, yet looking at 10 quality metrics and weighing them up against the rest of the stock market tells a different story.

Is T capital intensive? No doubt. Is the debt amount in dollars staggering? No doubt. Has capital appreciation been lackluster? I won't even answer this one.

On the other hand there is no doubt that T is a high quality stock. It generates so much cash, has such a stronghold in the US, and is as blue chip as it gets.

Don't be fooled by shallow analysis telling you T is not of high quality.

Quality Score: 70 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 90 / 100 which is very encouraging. The stock's quality remains superior to a good amount of US stocks, its momentum is holding up relatively well, and its relative value is fantastic. This combination is rare and provides a fantastic Stock Strength score. If we believe the numbers, T is very well positioned to do better than the market.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 82 & a stock strength of 90, AT&T Inc. is a great choice for dividend investors. The problem comes not from its dividend safety, value, or quality, all of which in my mind are not worthy of criticism. The problem comes from market perceptions, which believe that T is fragile, unsafe, and that there is little value to be realized.

I happen to disagree, if you do too, I believe that a few years from now, we'll be the ones laughing our ways to the bank with a 7% inflation adjusted return.

