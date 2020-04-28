The investment case for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was already difficult enough. In my last article, I said the company didn’t have much appeal to me beyond a potential trade on restocking, and now there is major end-market weakness and uncertainty to contend with for at least a couple of quarters. On top of that, USAP is squeezed for liquidity, though I do think the company has a path through that squeeze.

I do believe there are suppliers to the aerospace, heavy industry, oil/gas, and other stressed markets that are worth considering today (I said as much recently in reference to Hexcel (HXL)). I’m not quick to add USAP to that list, as the company has long struggled to really get its premium alloy business growing and contributing to meaningfully higher margins. I do believe aerospace, machine tooling, oil/gas, and other markets will all recover, but I don’t see much more than speculative appeal to USAP at this point.

A Tough Quarter Ahead Of A Steeper Fall

This was a challenging quarter, even before COVID-19 started hammering many of the company’s key markets. USAP saw revenue decline 3% YoY and rise 6% QoQ, as the company did see some sequential improvement in volumes. Premium alloys saw 4% sequential growth in the quarter

USAP’s largest market, aerospace, was also its biggest sequential positive driver, as sales improved about 13%. Heavy industry (largely tool steel for tooling applications in markets like autos) also saw a strong rebound (up 29% QoQ), but I expected this as largely a restocking move. On the negative side, oil/gas was down 30% QoQ and that was before the unprecedented recent weakness in oil prices. Power, too, was down 25% QoQ, while general industry was basically flat.

Management cut back on melts throughout the quarter, but also saw an adverse mix as products like tool steel are typically lower in value. Gross margin declined about four points from the prior year and about two points from the fourth quarter. Operating income fell to a loss, while adjusted EBITDA declined 43% YoY and 27% QoQ. USAP exited the quarter with almost no cash on the balance sheet but subsequently secured a $10M PPP loan.

It’s Going To Get Worse Before It Gets Better

As has been the case with the vast majority of companies that have reported, management declined to offer much in the way of guidance. Given the special circumstances of this downturn and the huge uncertainties (like when customer facilities will be back up and running), that’s a completely reasonable decision as far as I’m concerned.

Looking ahead, it’s going to get worse for USAP. Orders declined 8% in the quarter (in dollar volume), backlog declined 7%, and management noted $3 million of order cancellations in the first quarter and another $3 million in April. With significant uncertainty on end-market demand, USAP will be increasing its production of ingots. Alcoa (AA) is doing something similar in its business. While these products carry low margins, they do keep some cash flow coming in during this difficult period.

As far as the end-markets go, there’s not a lot of good news. Oil/gas capex was already flagged down 25% to 50%, and plummeting oil prices could push many E&P companies into default. While I do expect the economy to recover in time, pushing oil prices back up and incentivizing drilling again, that could well be a multiyear process that gets further stretched out by banks having to foreclose on loans, take possession of reserves/fields, and then eventually sell those assets to operators.

In power, Wartsila (OTCPK:WRTBY) is seeing customers taking incremental capacity offline, reducing the need for spare parts/maintenance. Heavy industry is a more interesting market. Auto OEMs and parts suppliers are slashing capex now to preserve liquidity, but future vehicle launches will still need tooling. I think USAP is going to see a very weak market for a quarter or two, but I believe auto capex could be one of the markets poised for a stronger near-term recovery, whenever the recovery begins.

Commercial aerospace is the big market for USAP, and it’s one with a lot of uncertainties. As management pointed out on its call, Boeing (BA) is seeing 737 MAX cancellations, and although the company is restarting some plants, it looks like production cuts are still on the way. Management also pointed out that airlines could burn over $60B in cash in 2020, reducing their ability to pay for new planes. Norwegian Air is reportedly pushing lessors like AerCap (AER) to accept equity in lieu of lease obligations.

I don’t believe that air travel will stay weak indefinitely, but it will take time for demand to recover, for airlines to get their fleet utilization up again, and for aircraft buyers to fix their balance sheets and return to purchases. That, to me, means a multiyear path to recovery for aerospace demand. I also expect an idiosyncratic path back – demand will be uneven and certain jets will be in favor – and that further complicates modeling.

The Outlook

USAP management has already indicated it will apply for forgiveness of its $10M PPP loan once the eight-week measurement period is over, and whatever amount isn’t forgiven will be repaid out through 2022. Management also noted availability of more than $40 million in additional lending capacity. USAP’s liquidity situation is far from ideal, but as I expect a modest negative FCF number for 2020, I think USAP will make it past this choke point (I’d also note that management’s ability to reduce working capital is a major swing factor in my FCF estimates).

I expect 2020 to be ugly, with a mid-teens decline in revenue, but I’ll openly admit there’s tremendous modeling uncertainty now and that’s basically a best guess based on available information. I do expect business to recover after 2020, with a mid single-digit annualized revenue growth from 2019 to 2024 (so, double-digit growth during the recovery period) and a basically unchanged long-term growth rate of around 4%. I also still expect a long-term average FCF margin in the 3%’s, which I do fear may be a little too generous given historical norms in the alloy industry (looking at companies like Allegheny (ATI) and Carpenter (CRS)) and USAP’s own challenges in boosting margins.

The Bottom Line

If USAP’s markets recover more quickly and/or more strongly than I expect, and if management can further boost adoption of its higher-value premium alloys, my estimates may be too low and USAP shares could enjoy a strong rebound late in 2020 or in 2021. It’s possible... but I don’t regard it as particularly likely. With that, I think there are better ideas for playing strong end-market recoveries in aerospace, and I view USAP’s appeal as primarily speculative, even though the shares do trade below the likely value of the company’s assets in a more normal operating environment.